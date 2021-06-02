Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Six Divisions Friday Night

(Lincoln, IL) DIRTcar Sportsman and Pro Mod drivers will get the chance this Friday night, June 4th, to make a rare appearance at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, will be racing its sixth event of the 2021 campaign.

The Weddle Performance Engines DIRTcar Sportsman were not originally scheduled for the June 4th event but due to a great turnout and outstanding racing a few weeks ago, they were added for the additional date. Fenton, MO driver Joel Ortburg claimed the win at that event, while Tommy Duncan took second. Austin Friedman, Jeff Ray, and Danny O’Dell completed the top five.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods will be making their second of just three appearances at the track this season. In the Fall Nationals Makeup event April 9th, Kevin Crowder, of Argenta, IL claimed the convincing victory, while Kyle Helmick, Ryan Hamilton, Billy Knebel, and James Hileman completed the top five. A competitive field of Pro Mods are expected again on Friday.

Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, has won three out of the four features so far at the track in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division. Parga has a 32-point lead built up on Midland City, IL driver Roben Huffman, a former champion at the track. Huffman hasn’t claimed a win but has been Mr. Consistent with three top five finishes. Blaise Baker, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little round out the top five in points.

Ray Bollinger has a convincing lead in the DIRTcar Modified division at the track, claiming three wins in the five feature events. Other finishes of fourth and third, help give him a 24-point lead over Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Brian Lynn, Austin Lynn, and Brandon Roberts. Lincoln’s Modified winners comprise a who’s-who list with Bollinger winning three and Allen Weisser and Hunt Gossum winning the other two.

Peoria, IL’s Mark McMahill, last year’s champion, is the top driver entering this week for the Simplot DII Midget class. McMahill has won two of the four features with Andy Baugh claiming the other two. Will Armitage is second in points, while John Heitzman, Tyler Roth, and Patrick Ryan complete the top five. The Simplot DII class has had a couple nice turnouts in a row and this week’s Simplot Front Row Challenge grows to $600.

Lincoln Speedway’s Hornet division has been one to watch all season long. All five events this year have been highly competitive with several drivers battling up front for the win each week. Kenny Butterfield leads the standings with just one win, while Erik Vanapeldoorn, Allan Harris, Jeremy Hancock, and Jay Mariuzza finish off the top five. Vanapeldoorn has two wins, while Harris and Hancock have each claimed one as well.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more info, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 238 0 2 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 206 32 3 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 202 36 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 200 38 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 198 40 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 190 48 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 164 74 8 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 142 96 9 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 138 100 10 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 126 112



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 290 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 266 24 3 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 244 46 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 222 68 5 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 212 78 6 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 212 78 7 49 Todd Bates Canton IL 200 90 8 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 154 136 9 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 142 148 10 77B Brandon Bollinger Kewanee IL 140 150



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 228 0 2 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 198 30 3 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 166 62 4 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 164 64 5 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 148 80 6 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 146 82 7 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 134 94 8 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 120 108 9 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 120 108 10 5G Cody Gerdes Eureka IL 112 116



DIRTcar Hornets