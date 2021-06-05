Elliott, Poe, Royalty, Barnes, and Harvey Capture Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJune 5, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The first race night of June arrived at Central Missouri Speedway with summer-like temperatures and dry conditions, a welcome sight for both race fans and for the 87 race teams on hand in five divisions.

Fans in the stands witnessed 15 A-Mods, 14 POWRi Super Stocks, 15 B-Mods, 23 Pure Stocks, and 20 Show-Me Vintage guest class cars throughout the night. A total of 12 preliminary heat races determined the lineups for the five main events on Joslin’s Jewelry Race Night.

A-Mods: (15 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 29-Dennis Elliott[1]; 2. 7-Anthony Tanner[2]; 3. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[3]; 4. 40-Jessy Willard[6]; 5. 30-Dalton Kirk[7]; 6. 13R-John Rathgeber[8]; 7. 88-Jimmy Dowell[5]; 8. (DNS) 68-Dean Wille

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[1]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[2]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[4]; 4. 75-Gunner Martin[6]; 5. 155-Terry Kirk[7]; 6. 82-David Wood[3]; 7. 17-Rod Cordon[5]

Dennis Elliott and Kevin Blackburn led the field to the green for the A-Mod main with Elliott comfortably leading the way until the first caution flag flew at lap 17. Blackburn moved to second by lap four in front of Grindstaff and Martin. Late in the race, Jason Pursley battled his way forward into the top five. With only a handful of laps remaining. Tim Karrick, who had been running in the top five the entire race had to exit the track with mechanical problems. At the same time, second-running Blackburn spun around on the track to draw a caution flag. Unfortunately, Blackburn had to go to the back as he was charged with the caution for losing forward momentum. This setup a final dash to the finish, but Elliott kept his strong season going and collected his second win of the season. Martin was second with Jason Pursley finishing in a strong run to third, Grindstaff was fourth while Anthony Tanner rounded out the top five.

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 29-Dennis Elliott[1]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[8]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[5]; 4. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[6]; 5. 7-Anthony Tanner[3]; 6. 40-Jessy Willard[7]; 7. 30-Dalton Kirk[9]; 8. 88-Jimmy Dowell[13]; 9. 82-David Wood[12]; 10. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 11. 155-Terry Kirk[10]; 12. 17-Rod Cordon[14]; 13. 13R-John Rathgeber[11]; 14. (DNF) 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 15. (DNS) 68-Dean Wille

POWRi Super Stock Results: (14 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[6]; 2. 09-Chad Eickleberry[3]; 3. 04B-Blaine Ewing[2]; 4. 75-Nathan Williams[7]; 5. 51-Randy Jester[5]; 6. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[1]; 7. 25-Jay Prevete[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[2]; 3. 7-Brett Wood[4]; 4. 04-Cody Frazon[7]; 5. G1-Nick Gibson[1]; 6. 03B-Chris Brockway[6]; 7. (DNF) 21-Mark Lewis[3]

Nathan Vaughn and Aaron Poe looked to add to their growing number of CMS wins at the start of the Super Stock main event. Poe grabbed the early race lead with Frazon moving to second and Vaughn in third. Poe maintained his spot at the top while Frazon securely held second. Late in the race, Marc Carter made a charge forward and challenged for third on Vaughn. Poe eventually went on to record his second win of the season with Frazon second. Carter moved to third with Vaughn and Brett Wood inside the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon[7]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[4]; 4. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[1]; 5. 7-Brett Wood[5]; 6. 09-Chad Eickleberry[3]; 7. 03B-Chris Brockway[12]; 8. 04B-Blaine Ewing[8]; 9. 21-Mark Lewis[14]; 10. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[11]; 11. 75-Nathan Williams[6]; 12. G1-Nick Gibson[10]; 13. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[9]; 14. (DNS) 25-Jay Prevete

B-Mod Results: (15 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 49-Patrick Royalty[2]; 2. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[3]; 3. 9-Don Marrs[1]; 4. 2-Hagen Stevenson[4]; 5. 27-David Chapman[7]; 6. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[5]; 7. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 15-Ryan Edde[1]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 4. 28S-Bill Small[7]; 5. 88L-Joey Lile[6]; 6. 26-Steve Gearhart[5]; 7. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[2]

Patrick Royalty and Ryan Edde earned front-row starting positions for the main event with Royalty jumping out to an early race lead and maintained his positions through a trio of caution flags. Edde stayed close with Royalty while Jacob Ebert, Terry Schultz, and Sebastian Wolfenbarger maintained positions in the top five. Late in the race, Edde put heavy pressure on Royalty for the lead but could not quite move to the front until the final turn of the event when it looked like Edde grabbed the win at the finish. After discussion with officials and clarification from post-race technical inspection regarding placement of the timing and scoring transponder. Royalty was declared the winner of the event and later collected the accolades for the victory. Edde was second with Schultz third Wolfenbarger fourth and Olen Stephens fifth.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Edde[2]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 4. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[3]; 5. 12JR-Olen Stephens[13]; 6. 26-Steve Gearhart[12]; 7. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 8. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[11]; 9. (DNF) 28S-Bill Small[6]; 10. (DNF) 9-Don Marrs[7]; 11. (DNF) 27-David Chapman[9]; 12. (DNF) 2-Hagen Stevenson[8]; 13. (DNF) 88L-Joey Lile[10]; 14. (DNS) 05-Jeremy Lile.

Pure Stock Results: (23 Cars):

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 5DJ-D J Barnes[2]; 2. 21-Joey Harper[3]; 3. 3B-Darrin Christy[1]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[7]; 5. 08-Scott Pullen[5]; 6. 27H-Edward Hecke[4]; 7. 5C-Charles Norman[6]; 8. 12M-Brian Meyers[8]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 28JR-Gale Harper[5]; 3. 79-Austin Story[6]; 4. 2B-Brian Cox[3]; 5. 17-Cory Howard[7]; 6. 427-Jeff Hardy[2]; 7. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[8]; 8. (DNF) 39-James Mirts[4]

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 2E-Steve Evans[2]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[7]; 4. 00-Cory Flamm[1]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[5]; 6. 182-John Jameson[6]; 7. (DNF) 16-Kody Johnson[3]

For the main event, D.J. Barnes and Steve Evans led the way to the initial green with Barnes leading the way through a pair of early race yellow flags. Each restart saw Barnes maintain his lead. Reiff pressured Barnes for the lead the entire race distance as the pair broke away from the rest of the field. At the finish, Barnes was able to hold on for the win at the finish through lapped traffic for his first-ever CMS victory. Reiff was second with Gale Harper third for his best finish of the year. David Doelz and Brian Cox rounded out the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 5DJ-D J Barnes[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[4]; 3. 28JR-Gale Harper[3]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 5. 2B-Brian Cox[11]; 6. 2E-Steve Evans[2]; 7. 3J-Jerett Evans[9]; 8. 79-Austin Story[8]; 9. 21-Joey Harper[7]; 10. 08-Scott Pullen[14]; 11. 39-James Mirts[22]; 12. 17-Cory Howard[13]; 13. 427-Jeff Hardy[17]; 14. 3B-Darrin Christy[10]; 15. 27H-Edward Hecke[16]; 16. 5C-Charles Norman[19]; 17. 30K-Cameron Kelly[15]; 18. 182-John Jameson[18]; 19. 12M-Brian Meyers[20]; 20. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[23]; 21. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[12]; 22. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 23. (DNF) 16-Kody Johnson[21]

Show-Me Vintage Results: (20 Cars):

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 88-Bubba Harvey[1]; 2. 54-Larry Waters[2]; 3. 2-Jeff Siler[4]; 4. 31-Steve Rock[3]; 5. 44-Terry Price[7]; 6. 99S-Jim Siewert[5]; 7. 73-Danny Lorton[6]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 32W-Bob Werkmeister[5]; 2. 45-Daniel Schmidt[3]; 3. 10-Jimmy Smith[4]; 4. 51-Allen Guthrie[6]; 5. 99-Jim Barnes[7]; 6. 7-Mickey Fleehart[1]; 7. 08-Dan Schmidt[2]

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 6-Damon Clevenger[3]; 2. 1A-Rodney Ashworth[1]; 3. 11-Jeremy Turner[2]; 4. 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[5]; 5. 113-Jim Thorne[4]; 6. 9-Gary Joslin[6]

Rocky Rhodes and Jeremy Turner began the night on row one for the 15-lap Vintage main event with Turner grabbing the early lead. By lap ten, Bubba Harvey had advanced from his eighth starting position into the second spot behind waters. After a pair of late yellow flags, the race dynamics changed completely as Harvey began pressuring for the lead. As the lead duo made their way into turn three, Harvey managed to stick the low side move and sailed on to victory over Waters, Damon Clevenger, Bob Werkmeister, and Rodney Ashworth.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 88-Bubba Harvey[8]; 2. 54-Larry Waters[6]; 3. 6-Damon Clevenger[9]; 4. 32W-Bob Werkmeister[15]; 5. 1A-Rodney Ashworth[5]; 6. 08-Dan Schmidt[14]; 7. 51-Allen Guthrie[10]; 8. 113-Jim Thorne[12]; 9. 73-Danny Lorton[16]; 10. 31-Steve Rock[11]; 11. 45-Daniel Schmidt[7]; 12. 11-Jeremy Turner[2]; 13. 99S-Jim Siewert[17]; 14. 44-Terry Price[19]; 15. 99-Jim Barnes[18]; 16. (DNF) 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[1]; 17. (DNF) 2-Jeff Siler[4]; 18. (DNF) 7-Mickey Fleehart[13]; 19. (DNF) 9-Gary Joslin[20]; 20. (DNS) 10-Jimmy Smith.

Up next, Saturday, June 12 is Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford Race Night, featuring weekly racing for A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and special guest class Lightning Sprints.