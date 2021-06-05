Logan Martin Returns to CCSDS Winning Ways at Old No. 1 Speedway



Rockabilly 45 Comes to Life on Saturday Night at I-30 Speedway

Harrisburg, Arkansas (06/04/21) – Inheriting the lead, when race-long leader, Kyle Beard slowed with mechanical issues on lap 28, defending COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil champion Logan Martin paced the final seven laps to claim the victory.

Martin’s third CCSDS triumph of 2021 was worth $3,000. The Missouri driver’s win, paired with struggles by Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Brian Rickman, catapulted Martin back to the top of the series standings by 10 markers.

NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole sitter Josh Putnam and Kyle Beard brought the field to the green flag for the 35-lap affair

Beard jumped to the lead as the race went green. Putnam’s debut at the ¼-mile oval ended early due to a broken driveshaft.

Meanwhile, the Trumann, Arkansas’ native, Kyle Beard looked to be on his way to his second CCSDS victory of the year at Old No. 1 Speedway before mechanical issues caused him to slow with just seven circuits remaining.

With Beard pitside, the sixth-starting Logan Martin inherited the lead and paced the final laps for his seventh-career CCSDS victory.

Eighth-starting Morgan Bagley, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, and Jon Mitchell (started 10th) rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Saturday, June 5 takes the series to I-30 Speedway for the 11th annual Rockabilly 45, which features a $5,000-to-win main event. Defending series champion, Logan Martin claimed a thrilling feature win at the ¼-mile oval earlier this year in the track’s Will McGary Memorial. This Saturday’s feature also boasts a $5,000 winner’s check.

Bennings Heat & Air IMCA Modifieds, Cadillac Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Dixon Road U-Pull-It Factory Stocks, and C8 Motorsports Young Guns’ will share the night’s spotlight.

Grandstand admission is $20 (ages 13-and-up), $10 (ages 6-12), and free for ages 5-and-under. Pit admission is $35 (ages 13-and-up) and $20 (ages 6-12). Pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with general admission opening at 5:00 p.m. The draw closes at 6:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw closing at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. Pit passes are $35.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com .

The tire rule for the upcoming weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 4, 2021

Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Arkansas)

Feature Results (35 Laps)

1)Logan Martin 2)Morgan Bagley 3)Scott Crigler 4)Hunter Rasdon 5)Jon Mitchell 6)Dane Dacus 7)Kyle Beard 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Brandon Carpenter 10)Jon Kirby 11)Brayden Proctor 12)Chad Mallett 13)Shane Stephens 14)Jason Milam 15)Chris Jones 16)Austin Rettig 17)Josh Putnam 18)J.C. Waller 19)David Payne 20)Brian Rickman 21)Blake McClain 22)Dean Carpenter

DNS: Robby Moore, Matt Cooper, Johnny Waters, Matthew Tribble, Lynn Irwin, Tim Baker, Travis Ashley

Entries: 29

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Kyle Beard (13.710 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1: Josh Putnam

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Kyle Beard

Hoosier Tires Heat Race #4 Winner: Brian Rickman

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Josh Putnam

COMP Cams Top Performer: Mike Palasini Jr.

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

