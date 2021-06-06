Wyett Breaks Becerra’s Winning Streak at the Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, June 4, 2021) – Mother nature finally co-operated with the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, after two straight weeks of being rained out they were finally able to get a Friday night of racing completed. As Roberts Tire Center presented the MOWA 410 Sprint Car Series, along with the weekly classes of IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Northern SportMods, and IMCA Sport Compacts. After the final checkered flag waved two driver’s visited victory lane for the first time this season, while three other driver’s made return trips.

The 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature was the first to take to the track, with Quinton Shelton and Bob Cowman scheduled to lead the field to green. But when Shelton didn’t make the call, this would move Joe Roller up to the pole position. Sean Wyett, who originally started 5th, shot out into the lead on lap 1 over Barry Taft and Joe Bliven. Wyett would start to pull away from the field, when a caution on lap 6 for Matt Tucker’s spin in turn 2 bunched the field back up. On the restart Wyett jumped back out front, with Austen Becerra, who started 11th, Taft, and Adam Birck, who started 12th, glued to his back bumper. While Wyett worked the bottom of the track in turns 1 and 2 and the top in 3 and 4, Becerra would work the top in turns 1 and 2 and the bottom in turns 3 and 4 to challenge Wyett for the lead. But Wyett was able to hold him off each lap. And when Becerra got into the guardrail in turn 2 with 3 laps to go, this allowed Wyett to go on to claim his first win of the season at the track and breaking Becerra’s four race winning streak. Taft got by Becerra late to finish 2nd, Birck was 4th, with Josh Holtman finishing 5th.

Up next was the 16 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Beau Taylor and John Oliver Jr. making up the front row. Oliver Jr. would take advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Abe Huls and Taylor. Huls, who was working the bottom of the speedway, would grab the top spot away from Oliver Jr., who was working the top of the track, on lap 7. These two driver’s then raced side-by-side around the 3/8th’s mile for the final half of the race, with many of those laps too close to call. Coming off turn 4 to the checkered flag, Oliver Jr. got enough momentum to edge out Huls at the line for his second win of the season at the track. Jason McDaniel was 3rd, Chris Wibbell came from 7th to finish 4th, with Jason Cook completing the top 5.

Jake Neuman and Ayrton Gennetten led the field to green in the 25 lap MOWA 410 Sprint Car feature, with Gennetten jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Neuman and Chris Martin. The fast pace that Gennetten was setting would quickly put him into lapped traffic. But that didn’t slow him down, as he quickly worked his way through the field, leaving everyone else to battle for positions behind him. However one thing that would slow him down was the red flag on lap 18, as Riley Goodno got upside down in turn 4 to bring out the red. He would climb from his car okay. On the restart Gennetten jumped back out front and would cruise the rest of the way to score the $3,000 win. Neuman was 2nd, Terry McCarl came from 8th to finish in 3rd, Martin was 4th, with Tasker Phillips coming home in 5th.

Next to take to the track was the 18 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modified feature, with Jesse Belez and Blake Woodruff making up the front row. Woodruff took advantage of his starting spot to lead lap 1 over Belez and Bill Roberts Jr. But Belez would get by him to take over the top spot on lap 2. While those two driver’s battled for the lead, Jeff Waterman, who started 6th, and Michael Long, who started 8th, worked their way up to make it a four car battle for the top spot. Long made some daring moves to go from fourth into second on lap 15, and then coming to the white flag he would use the top of the track coming off turn 2 to grab the lead away from Belez. Which he held onto for his third win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Belez settled for 2nd, Waterman was 3rd, Roberts Jr. was 4th, with Woodruff rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track was the 15 lap AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts, with Chevy Barnes and Dyllan Bonk leading the field to green. Bonk would grab the lead on lap 1 over Brandon Reu, who started 5th, and Josh Barnes, who started 10th. These three driver’s raced three wide for the top spot on lap 3, with Josh Barnes emerging with the lead. Josh Barnes then looked like he would be heading for his first win of the season, when on lap 10 he pulled into the infield with troubles. This handed the lead over to Reu, who went on to win his third of the season at the track. Bonk finished a career best 2nd, Chuck Fullenkamp finished 3rd, Kimberly Abbott was 4th, with Chevy Barnes coming home in 5th.

Coming up next Friday, June 11th will be the third round of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Hinkle Auto Sales “Drive For 5” qualifying nights, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Triple Seven Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, Old Barn Taxidermy, Mike Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1. But before this night’s action can get started the IMCA Sport Compacts, IMCA Stock Cars, and IMCA Modifieds, which is a “Drive For 5” qualifying feature, have rained out events to run from Friday, May 14th.

Both the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models and Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds will be racing for $1,000 to win, with draw / redraw being used to determine the line-ups. The winner of both Friday night’s IMCA Modified features will have their name added to the All-Star Invitational ballot, which is run during the IMCA Super Nationals in early September. Also on the card is the Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods, and AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Veterans & Students (11-17) $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, June 4, 2021 – Roberts Tire Center Night

MOWA 410 Sprint Cars

A-Feature: 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Versailles, MO; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman, New Berlin, IL; 3. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA; 4. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 5. 7T-Tasker Phillips, Plesantville, IA; 6. 21BP-Brinton Marvel, Pittsboro, IN; 7. 42-Andy Bishop, Harrisburg, IL; 8. 79J-Jacob Patton, Bethalto, IL; 9. 51J-Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 10. 31-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL; 11. 13-Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 12. 41-Noah Samuel, Burlington, IA; 13. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL; 14. 71M-Caden Englehart, Terre Haute, IN; 15. 10S-Jeremy Standridge, Springfield, IL; 16. 9-Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 17. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 18. 84-Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL; 19. 17A-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA; 20. 84H-Brandon Hanks, Burlison, IN (DNS); 21. 50-Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 17A-Austin McCarl; 2. 21BP-Brinton Marvel; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten; 4. 79J-Jacob Patton; 5. 51J-Colton Fisher; 6. 13-Brayden Gaylord; 7. 50-Paul Nienhiser (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. 42-Andy Bishop; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman; 3. 31-Zach Daum; 4. 84-Ben Wagoner; 5. 9-Daniel Bergquist; 6. 71M-Caden Englehart; 7. 84H-Brandon Hanks (DNS)

Heat 3: 1. 44-Chris Martin; 2. 7T-Tasker Phillips; 3. 24-Terry McCarl; 4. 99-Korey Weyant; 5. 22-Riley Goodno; 6. 41-Noah Samuel; 7. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 18L-Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. 81-Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 3. 71W-Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 4. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 5. 87-Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 6. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 7. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 8. 4B-Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 9. 19J-Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 10. 3S-Adam Shelman, Traer, IA; 11. 2R-Jerry Reese, Memphis, MO; 12. K1-Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA

Heat 1: 1. 12D-Brandon Dale; 2. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 3. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 4. 2R-Jerry Reese; 5. 87-Blake Woodruff; 6. K1-Cody Bowman

Heat 2: 1. 81-Jesse Belez; 2. 71W-Jeff Waterman; 3. 18L-Michael Long; 4. 3S-Adam Shelman; 5. 4B-Mitch Boles; 6. 19J-Levi Smith

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. 05JR-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 2. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 3. 85-Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA; 4. 52-Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 5. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. 2T-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 7. 0-Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 8. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 9. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA

Heat: 1. 30C-Abe Huls; 2. 3D-Jason Cook; 3. 2T-Beau Taylor; 4. 05JR-John Oliver Jr.; 5. 85-Jason McDaniel; 6. 06-Jerry Jansen; 7. 52-Chris Wibbell; 8. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 9. 0-Jake Powers

Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 2. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 4. 112-Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 5. 5-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 6. 14AJ-AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 7. 20B-Joe Bliven, Quincy, IL; 8. 24J-Jace Morrow, Memphis, MO; 9. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 10. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 11. 10D-Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 12. 14-Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 13. 24R-AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 14. 51-Mike Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 15. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 16. 13A-Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO; 17. 63G-Michael Goodwin, Quincy, IL; 18. 75R-Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 19. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 20. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 21. 27-Dave Kraus, Keokuk, IA; 22. 54-Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL (DNS); 23. (DNS) 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 12S-Sean Wyett; 2. 75R-Joe Roller; 3. 24J-Jace Morrow; 4. 14-Bob Cowman; 5. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr.; 6. 24R-AJ Johnson; 7. 63G-Michael Goodwin; 8. 13A-Austin Poage (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. 8C-Logan Cumby; 2. 22-Austen Becerra; 3. 5-Josh Holtman; 4. 112-Adam Birck; 5. 14AJ-AJ Tournear; 6. 10D-Dakota Anderson; 7. 00-Matt Tucker; 8. 51-Mike Benjamin

Heat 3: 1. 57-Barry Taft; 2. 20B-Joe Bliven; 3. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 4. 54-Quinton Shelton; 5. 27-Dave Kraus; 6. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 7. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer (DNS)

AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 3. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 4. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 6. 11P-David Prim, Elvaston, IL; 7. 3JH-Heather Ash, Ft. Madison, IA; 8. 77K-Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 9. 11-Patrick McKasson, Burlington, IA; 10. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 11. 3A-Adam Christy, Ft. Madison, IA; 12. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 13. 3R-Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA (DNS); 14. 28-Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA (DNS); 15. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 2. 13B-Josh Barnes; 3. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp; 4. 28-Kaycee McGregor; 5. 3R-Robert Sturms; 6. 11P-David Prim; 7. 24A-Ashton Blain; 8. 9-Luke Fraise

Heat 2: 1. 27-Brandon Reu; 2. 3A-Adam Christy; 3. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 4. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 5. 3JH-Heather Ash; 6. 77K-Kyle Hamelton; 7. 11-Patrick McKasson