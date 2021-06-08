Lucas Oil Speedway will crown Weekly Racing Series Midseason champs Saturday

– Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series reaches the halfway mark of the 2021 season this Saturday with the Midseason Championships Presented by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and KTTS on tap.

Midseason champions will be crowned in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Model, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car divisions.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be running a special 25-lap, $750-to-win feature with a chance for an even bigger payday. Any USRA Stock Cars driver winning both Friday night at Dallas County Speedway and Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway will receive a $250 bonus, put up by the speedways. This is in effect for the remainder of the season.

David Hendrix of Waynesville has been strong in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Stock Car division, with three feature wins in five attempts. Hendrix is 74 points in front of Wheatland’s Darren Phillips.

The most-intense points battle heading into Saturday is in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, where five-time track champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon has won three consecutive features to surge into the lead after a 15th-place finish on opening night. But Jackson’s lead is only four points over Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, and 20 over JC Morton of Springfield.

Dillon McCowan of Urbana holds a 47-point edge over Jason Pursley of Hermitage in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds. McCowan has two wins and four runner-up finishes.

Defending track champion Cole Henson of Russellville leads the way in the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models. Henson, with two feature wins, is 61 points in front of Dalton Imhoff of Jamestown.

Find the complete points on MyRacePass.com or the MyRacePass app.

Fans can take in nearly all the racing action possible on Saturday as Day One of the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas will be going on from 9 a.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m. Those purchasing tickets to the drag-boat event will be admitted free to the dirt track races.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: Young fans arriving early are invited to sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flagman Mike Striegel.

They will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to return to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Kids Bicycles sought: The annual Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club “Kids’ Night Bicycle Giveaway” is part of Casey’s General Stores Thursday Night Thunder, on July 1. Drivers, sponsors and fans are being asked to donate bicycles for youngsters, ages 5-12, for the event.

Both girls’ and boys’ bicycles are being accepted at the speedway office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, and on race nights. New bicycles will be accepted, or monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to the speedway.

For questions or more details, contact Lisa Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at Lisa@lucasoilspeedway.com. The mailing address is Lucas Oil Speedway, 18842 Speedway Drive, 700 East Highway 54, Wheatland, MO 65779.

Suite seats available: Fans can take in Saturday night’s dirt-track action from a VIP Suite on the third level overlooking the front straightaway, as a limited number of individual tickets are available priced at $24 apiece. All VIP Suite seats must be pre-paid and can be reserved by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The suite offers prime viewing from inside, where the temperature is climate-controlled, or an outside seating area. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders throughout the evening.

Gates to the dirt track open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7. Look for discount ticket coupons in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.

Dirt-track tickets:

(*FREE to those purchasing Saturday or two-day drag boat tickets)

Adults (16 and over) – $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $9

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth 6-15) – $30

Pit pass – $30

On the water: Drag boat action is scheduled in both Pro and Sportsman divisions starting at 9 a.m. Saturday as drivers compete for a guaranteed $30,000 purse during the Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas. Both days of the event will find television cameras rolling for later airing on both MAVTV Motorsports Network and CBS Sports.

For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, including registration details, visit KDBA.net.

Saturday’s tentative event schedule:

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. Round 1 qualifying Sportsman session

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying Pro session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying Sportsman session

2 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying Pro session

Saturday Drag Boat tickets:

(*General Admission/Pit Pass combo, plus admission to Saturday-night dirt-track races)

Adults (16 and over) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (includes two adults and up to three kids 6-15) – $60

Adult 2-day Pass – $50

Seniors (62 and over)/Military 2-day Pass – $44

Youth (ages 6-15) 2-day pass – $20

Sunday tentative event schedule:

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations begin

Sunday Drag Boat tickets:

(*General Admission/Pit Pass combo)

Adults (16 and over) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (includes two adults and up to three kids 6-15) – $60

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.