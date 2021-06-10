22nd Annual Masters materializes June 17-19

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 9)—The undisputed best of the best in the world of dirt track racing converge on the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 17-19, when the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s headlines the 22nd running of The Masters.

This year’s crown jewel will feature USRA Modifieds competing on Thursday for $3,000 to win before the USMTS touring titans take center stage Friday with a $5,000-to-win show followed by Saturday’s $10,00-to-win main event.

Super Late Models will be sharing the spotlight and competing for the same prize money all three days. USRA Late Models will also run a complete program each night with $600 to win Thursday and Friday before climbing to a $1,000 top prize on Saturday.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m. each day and spectator gates open at 5. Drivers will gather for their pit meeting at 6 with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7 all three nights.

Thursday’s general admission tickets are $25 for everybody 17 and older while kids ages 6-16 are just $12. Pit passes are $35. On Friday, general admission is $30 and kids are $15. Pit passes are $40. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $35 and kids are $17. Pit passes are $45. Children under 6 years of age get into the grandstands for free all three days.

Reduced two or three-day advanced tickets are available by calling 612-363-0479 if ordered at least two days before the event. You can also get them online at cedarlakespeedway.com.

PRE-REGISTERED DRIVERS

(as of June 9 at 3 p.m.)

USMTS Modifieds (57 entries): Jake O’Neil, Tanner Mullens, Adam Ayotte, Cory Crapser, Curt Myers, Chase Friendt, Tyler Wolff, Dereck Ramirez, Tyler Kaeter, Shane Sabraski, Al Hejna, Chris Clark, Daniel Bargender, Sam Fankhauser, Jason Hughes, Lucas Lee, Nick Koehler, Clayton Wagamon, Alex Williamson, Austin Siebert, Mason McEvers, Dustin Sorensen, Will Krup, Lance Mari, Rodney Sanders, Jacob Bleess, Travis Saurer, Michael Truscott, Alan Bohlman, Brandon Dolman, Adam Bohlman, Ryan Gierke, Matt Leer, Jon Tollakson, Zack VanderBeek, Skeeter Estey, Darrell Nelson, Chase Holland, Chris Oertel, Jeffrey Wood, Cory Mahder, Broc Bowen, A.J. Diemel, Dan Ebert, Tyler Davis, Lucas Schott, Terry Phillips, Jayson Good, Randy Klein, Jesse Glenz, Joe Duvall, Taton Hansen, Nathan Hagar, Steve Lavasseur, Jimmy Mars, Brooks Strength, Cory Williams.

Super Late Models (13 entries): Chad Prissel, T.J. Adams, Mitchell Fenske, Kory Ressie, Lucas Peterson, Justin Sass, James Kannegiesser, Gavin Tarras, Patrick Kelley, Derek Nelson, Lance Hofer, Dylan Kromschroeder, Jordan Langer.

USRA Late Models (26 entries): Joel Collins, Shawn Carlson, Robbie Johnson, Jordan Tollakson, James Giossi, A.J. Diemel, Jimmy Mars, Sam Mars, Lance Matthees, Jesse Glenz, Travis Budisalovich, Aaron Wilson, Jeffrey Massingill, John Kaanta, Jake Miller, Bryce Sward, Greg Nippoldt, Jim Carlson, Todd Frank, Gunner Frank, Johnny Emerson, Pat Doar, Steve Laursen, Kevin Eder, Buddy Hanestad, Rick Hanestad.

THINGS TO DO BEFORE/AFTER THE RACES

Apple River Tubing: If you have not tried what has made the Apple River famous you are missing out. Tubing down the river is an experience but add nearly another thousand people and you have a party. For a small fee we provide to and from River’s Edge Apple River Tubing & Camping and an inner tube to enjoy the day under the sun. We will have you back to the track way before hot laps start.

Driver Autograph and Meet & Greet: Before the races come to souvenir alley and purchase an event shirt, your favorite driver’s shirt or die-cast and get him to sign it as the top drivers will be there to answer your questions, snap a couple pictures and sign your souvenirs.

Party in the Pits: Rub elbows with your favorite drivers, buy them a beer and enjoy the music in the Arena after the races on Thursday and Friday nights.

Lawn Mower Racing: Check out lawn mower racing inside the Cedar Lake Arena (east side of the Speedway) on Saturday afternoon. Admission is free for those with a ticket to Saturday’s event.

TRACK INFORMATION

Cedar Lake Speedway was founded in 1957 by Elmer Cook and his son, Bob. A field of 12 cars and 85 spectators were on hand for the opening show on a flat clay oval. Over the years, the Cook family continued to expand and improve the racetrack and the grounds.

In 2001, five new partners came on board, including Ron Bernhagen, Brad Both and three brothers—Bob, Chuck and Steve Kaufman.

Today, Cedar Lake Speedway’s state-of-the-art 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval has developed into one of the nation’s leading short track facilities.

The track is located 1.0 mile east of SR 35 on SR 64, then 4.2 miles north on CR C to CR CC, then left 1.8 miles. For more information, call (612) 363-0479 or (715) 248-7119 or visit cedarlakespeedway.com.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features more than 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows.

Twenty-six of the race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the others carry a minimum $5,000 top prize. And if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.