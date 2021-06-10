Street Stock Special Event Plus Power Wheel Demo Derby To Headline Macon Speedway Saturday

(Macon, IL) An action-packed Saturday night, June 12, is ahead for those attending Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. In addition to a special 30-lap Jayne Excavating & Welding feature for the Street Stocks, six other divisions will be on track plus this year’s edition of the Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby.

Leading the field of Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks into town will be perennial favorite in the class, Jeremy Nichols. The Lovington, IL driver won the only Big Ten race held so far this year at Lincoln Speedway in April. Nick Macklin, Terry Reed, Guy Taylor, and George Ewing round out the top five in Big Ten points and will be fighting for the $750 top prize.

It will also be a points event for the Archers Alley Macon Speedway Street Stock class. Maroa, IL driver, Jaret Duff, currently leads the standings by eight over three-time feature winner, Bobby Beiler. Guy Taylor, Zach Taylor, and Darrell Dick finish off the top five in the weekly class, a division that boasts some of the best veteran drivers around.

New Berlin, IL driver Jose Parga has been unstoppable at the track in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Parga will be looking for his sixth win in six tries this coming Saturday night. Colby Sheppard continues to show great improvement and is second, while Donny Koehler, Ryan Miller, and Dakota Ewing complete the top five. Six place points man, Braden Johnson, showed promise last Saturday, holding Parga off half of the feature.

In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division, Tommy Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, has won four of six features, including three in-a-row. Sheppard leads the points by 46 over Springfield, IL driving veteran, Guy Taylor who has claimed one feature win. Alan Crowder is having a solid season, sitting third, while Kyle Helmick and Billy Knebel are pulling double duty in their Pro Mods and holding top five positions.

The DIRTcar Pro Modified division has been a highlight of the season so far at the high banked 1/5-mile. This Saturday, the division may very well see its seventh feature winner in seven races, as no driver has been a repeat winner so far this year. Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick leads the points by just four over Jake Montgomery and two more over Nick Justice. Kevin Crowder and Guy Taylor complete the top five in the division. Feature winners include Helmick, Montgomery, Crowder, Knebel, Ryan Hamilton, and B.J. Deal.

Jim Farley, III leads the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division into this Saturday night’s action with a meager two-point advantage. Former champion, Scott Landers is second, while Rick Roedel, Brandon Dick, and Roy Magee complete the top five. Landers, Jeremy Nichols, and Tommy Duncan have claimed feature wins this year.

The DIRTcar Hornets car count has grown in leaps and bounds over the last couple of weeks after a sluggish start to the season. Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL, leads the points by 20 over Shelby Beiler, after claiming three feature wins. Bill Mason has won a feature and sits third in points, while Justin Coffey and Zac Miller finish off the top five.

Decatur, IL driver, Jacob Tipton came up just short for the Micros By Bailey Chassis championship last year. Coming into this Saturday’s event, Tipton leads the points, while last year’s champion John Barnard is second. Daryn Stark, Hayden Harvey, and Kyle Barker round out the top five in points.

Children ages 3-10 will also have a fun event at intermission, as the Power Wheel Demo Derby will be held. Two different age groups will take their Power Wheels into the infield to race for the winning trophy. Families must bring the power wheels to the track to participate. Full details, including the rules and entry form are available on the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 O1 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 60 0 2 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 58 2 3 5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 56 4 4 x7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 54 6 5 69 George Ewing Decatur IL 52 8 6 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 50 10 7 44J Jeremy Madsen Pawnee IL 48 12 8 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 46 14 9 z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 44 16 10 19 Matthew Yaden Monticello IL 42 18



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 318 0 2 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 310 8 3 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 306 12 4 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 268 50 5 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 264 54 6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 258 60 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 254 64 8 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 218 100 9 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 210 108 10 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 190 128



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 300 0 2 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 278 22 3 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 204 96 4 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 190 110 5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 182 118 6 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 160 140 7 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 142 158 8 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 142 158 9 4 Jon Easley Benton IL 128 172 10 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 114 186



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 356 0 2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 310 46 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 282 74 4 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 276 80 5 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 250 106 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 210 146 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 192 164 8 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 170 186 9 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 166 190 10 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 162 194



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 320 0 2 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 316 4 3 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 314 6 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 310 10 5 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 292 28 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 284 36 7 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 278 42 8 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 252 68 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 236 84 10 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 202 118



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 280 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 278 2 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 266 14 4 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 228 52 5 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 200 80 6 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 176 104 7 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 144 136 8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 126 154 9 32 Tommy Duncan Metamora IL 120 160 10 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 112 168



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 352 0 2 324 Shelby Beiler Macon IL 332 20 3 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 322 30 4 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 244 108 5 9Z Zac Miller Lincoln IL 202 150 6 187 Korey Bailey Stonington IL 192 160 7 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 160 192 8 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 124 228 9 V91 Tyler Vonbehren Weldon IL 124 228 10 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 102 250



Micros By Bailey Chassis