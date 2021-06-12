Mario Clouser Claims Charleston Speedway Victory with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (06/11/2021) For the third time this 2021 racing season, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would venture to the fan-favorite fast lap-times of Charleston Speedway with outstanding side-by-side open-wheel action. Winning the night would see Mario Clouser celebrating in his eighth feature series victory within his WAR career.

As twenty-four competitors entered into the event, early racing excitement at Charleston Speedway would find Mario Clouser, Riley Kreisel, and Wesley Smith wheel their way to heat race victories with Clouser running from starting the heat eighth to finishing first while claiming the night’s high-point qualifier award.

With Mario Clouser starting pole and Wesley Smith lined-up on the outside, the field of POWRi WAR drivers would launch to an exciting start as Clouser flexed his driving might grabbing the early lead. Smith would battle the leading Mario for nearly eighteen laps, never quite gaining on the frontrunner.

A pair of late-race cautions would bunch the competitors back together as lap traffic was beginning to come into the equation. Restarting with a bunch of speed would witness Riley Kreisel fly into the top-three even throwing sliders to advance to the runner-up position over Smith. To add to the already exciting feature event, a three-lap shootout would decide the victor as Mario Clouser was able to hold off the hard-charge of Riley Kreisel to capture the feature event, with Kreisel finishing in a close second position. Garrett Aitken would be among the front-runners all event would round out the podium finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League at Charleston Speedway.

“That was a fun one for sure, the track was fast, and they made the right call with the intermission track-prep” Mario Clouser would happily say in victory lane. Adding “I can’t thank this team enough, all their hard-work, winning races like this makes it all worth it.”

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 6 – Mario Clouser (12.930)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 91 – Riley Kreisel

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 6 – Mario Clouser

TRD Hard Charger: 46 – Anthony Leohr +10 (20th – 10th)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Charleston Speedway on June 11th, 2021:

6-Mario Clouser[1]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 3. 32-Garrett Aitken[5]; 4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 6. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 7. 11-Ricky Lewis[10]; 8. 74X-Shane Cottle[8]; 9. 99-Korey Weyant[14]; 10. 46-Anthony Leohr[20]; 11. 114-Brent Moore[21]; 12. 45-Adam Wilfong[11]; 13. 8-Broc Hunnell[16]; 14. E85-Dan Meyer[13]; 15. 98-Billy Winsemann[17]; 16. 73-Willie Tackitt[9]; 17. 77-Dave Peperak[15]; 18. 63-Mark Siciliano[18]; 19. 7V-Eddie Vancil[19]; 20. 37-David Gross[22]; 21. 31-Austin Sears[23]; 22. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]; 23. 27-Steve Thomas[12]; 24. 16K-Ben Knight[24]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be the second night of a two-day Illinois sweep, stopping off at the high-banks of Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, June 12th to round out the weekend racing trip in the Land of Lincoln.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.