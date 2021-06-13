Clouser Sweeps POWRi WAR Weekend with Feature Win at Spoon River Speedway

Belleville, IL. (06/12/2021) Battling on the High-Banks of Spoon River Speedway for the first time in two racing seasons, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would put on a display of driving exhilaration as Mario Clouser would grab the coveted feature victory after a hard-fought clash over the field, earning the feature win at Spoon River Speedway to cap off the Illinois race weekend.

Early racing excitement with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Spoon River Speedway would find Mario Clouser and Xavier Doney each wheel their way to heat race victories with Garrett Aitken claiming the night’s high-point qualifier award and earning a pole-starting spot in the feature event.

With Aitken leading the field to the initial green-flag start and Clouser lining up on the outside an epic battle of an open-wheel adrenaline rush would break out as the green flag was waved. Garrett Aitken would use the pole-starting spot to his advantage taking over the lead in the opening stages, leading the first several revolutions around the fast high-banked racing surface.

With lap traffic coming into play, Mario Clouser would strike, pacing the leading Aitken for multiple laps as Clouser would use a slide-job on the exit of four to pass for the lead. Never giving up the front-running position Clouser would earn his fourth feature win of the season with POWRi WAR.

Staying close to the lead late, Garrett Aitken would finish in a hard-fought runner-up position as Mitch Wissmiller finished a close third. Rookie of the Year leader within POWRi WAR Xavier Doney would show speed all event, driving to finish a solid fourth with Riley Kreisel rounding out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Charleston Speedway.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 91 – Riley Kreisel (13.392)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 74 – Xavier Doney

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 32 – Garrett Aitken

TRD Hard Charger: 8 – Broc Hunnell +3 (12th – 9th)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Spoon River Speedway on June 12th, 2021:

6-Mario Clouser[2]; 2. 32-Garrett Aitken[1]; 3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[4]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 6. 31-Zach Daum[7]; 7. 99-Korey Weyant[9]; 8. 8D-Andy Baugh[8]; 9. 8-Broc Hunnell[12]; 10. 7S-Wade Seiler[10]; 11. 88-Terry Babb[13]; 12. 27-Steve Thomas[11]; 13. 63-Will Armitage[14]; 14. 2A-Austin Archdale[15]; 15. 56-Mitchell Davis[6]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be a trip to Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, June 26th. Classes scheduled to compete include the POWRi WAR Sprint League, Ozark 360 Wing Sprints, UMLA Late Models, POWRi Super Stocks, Pure Stock, and USRA B-Mods. Pit-Gates open at 1:00 PM with Hot Laps scheduled to start at 6:30 PM, racing action to follow.

