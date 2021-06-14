Elston, Carter and Long Score “Drive For 5” Qualifying Wins at the Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, June 11, 2021) – Friday turned out to be a hot and humid night, with the action on the track at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa just as hot. As round three of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Hinkle Auto Sales “Drive For 5” qualifying nights, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Triple Seven Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, Old Barn Taxidermy, Mike Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1 took place on Friday, June 11th. But before that could be completed, there were three features to make-up from the rained out event back on Friday, May 14th. When the final checkered flag waved just before 10:45 PM, eight different driver’s would stand in victory lane.

The first thing to take to the track on the night was the 15 lap AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compact make-up feature, with Chevy Barnes and Dyllan Bonk leading the field to green. Bonk would grab the lead on lap 1 and then paced the field out front until the white flag lap. As eighth place starter Josh Barnes drove past him coming off turn 2 coming to the checkered flag to claim his first win of the season at the track. Chevy Barnes held on for 3rd, Chance Bailey came from 15th to finish 4th, with Kimberly Abbott finishing 5th.

Jerry Jansen and Chad Krogmeier made up the front row for the 16 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car make-up feature, with Krogmeier moving out front to lead lap 1. Krogmeier then paced the field out front, while Chris Wibbell tried to hold off sixteenth place starter Abe Huls for the runner up spot. The feature looked to be going green to checkered, but Jake Powers would spin in turn 3 on the white flag lap to bring out the yellow. On the restart David Brandies got into Wibbell, who spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Krogmeier move back out front, with Huls challenging him. Huls would get by Krogmeier on the final lap to score his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Jason Cook started 7th and finished 3rd, Jeremy Pundt came from 14th to finish 4th, with Brandies recovering to come back up to finish 5th.

The 22 lap Hinkle Auto Sales IMCA Modified “Drive For 5” make-up feature was next up, with Cayden Carter and Kory Meyer drawing the front row. Carter took advantage of his draw to move out front on lap 1 over Chris Zogg. The fast pace Carter was setting would put him into lapped traffic by lap 11. And just when it looked like the race would go green to checkered, Bill Roberts Jr. would spin in turn 3 on lap 16 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Carter moved back out front, with Michael Long, who started 10th, and Dennis LaVeine close behind. Long tried to challenge Carter for the top spot, but Carter was able to hold him off to score his second “Drive For 5” win in a row. LaVeine was 3rd, Ethan Braaskma finished 4th after starting in 4th, with Mark Burgtorf finishing 5th after starting in 12th.

Brandon Lambert and Logan Cumby led the field to green in the scheduled 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature. But the feature turned out to be caution plagued, which caused the event to be cut to 14 laps due to the time limit. Cumby grabbed the lead on the start and would hold it until lap 5 when Jim Gillenwater slipped under him for the top spot. The field was then slowed after lap 5 was scored complete, when Quinton Shelton slowed in turn 1. On the restart Gillenwater jumped back out front, with Cumby and Lambert following. Another caution after that lap was scored turned into three more cautions before another lap could be completed. And on that restart Tanner Klingele, who started 11th, got under Gillenwater to grab the top spot away. A couple more laps would get put into the books when Matt Tucker and Bob Cowman got together in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Cumby would spin in turn 2 on the restart to bring the yellow light back on. Which also brought the race to the end of the time limit, which meant the next yellow or the checkered would end the feature. Klingele moved back out front on the restart, with Lambert getting by Gillenwater for second. And two laps later a driveshaft was dropped in turn 1 to bring the event to yellow and checkered. Klingele would go on to score his first win of the season at the track. Lambert held on for 2nd, Gillenwater finished 3rd, Adam Birck came from 10th to finish 4th, with Austen Becerra coming from 12th to finish 5th.

Up next was the 25 lap Iowa Corn Growers Associations IMCA Late Model “Drive For 5” feature, with Tommy Elston and Jay Johnson drawing the front row. Elston would take advantage of his draw to jump out front on lap 1 over Nick Marolf, who started 6th and used the highside of the track to get to second. While Elston worked the bottom of the track, Marolf worked the top. But when Marlof got beside Elston 5 laps into the event, Elston would move up top to take the line away. Elston then started to pull away from Marolf and Mark Burgtorf, who were battling for the runner up spot. On lap 22 Elston would catch the back of the field, which allowed Marolf and Burgtorf to close back within his back bumper. But with only a couple of laps to go, neither driver could mount a challenge on Elston. As Elston went on to pick up his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway, which was worth $1,000. Marolf held on for 2nd, Burgtorf was 3rd, Johnson was 4th, with Matt Strassheim completing the top 5.

The 15 lap AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts feature was up next, with Luke Fraise and Tim Schnathorst making up the front row. Schnathorst used his front row start to grab the lead on lap 1, and was then slowed on lap 2 for a spin in turn 1. On the restart Kimberly Abbott, who started 7th, got past Schnathorst to take over the top spot. Abbott would pace the field out front, as Brandon Reu, who started 8th, worked himself into the runner up spot on lap 5. Reu then kept pace with Abbott over the 9 laps. And when Abbott drifted high in turn 4 coming to the checkered Reu got under her to claim his fourth win of the season at the track. Schnathorst held on for 3rd, Fraise was 4th, with Josh Barnes finishing 5th after starting in 14th.

Brandon Setser and Beau Taylor were scheduled to lead the field to green in the 16 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature. But when Taylor scratched from the event, this moved Jake Powers to the outside of the front row. Setser took advantage of his starting spot to move out into the lead on lap 1, with Jerry Jansen and Chad Krogmeier following. While the field raced around the bottom of the track, Abe Huls, who started 10th, decided to work the middle to the top of the track to try and work himself forward. The move would pay off, as he took over the runner up spot on lap 13 and then went to work on Setser for the lead. Despite a last lap challenge, Setser was able to hold on to score his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Jansen finished 3rd, Krogmeier was 4th, with Jason Cook coming from 9th to finish 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 22 lap Hinkle Auto Sales IMCA Modified “Drive For 5” feature, with Steve Picou and Drew Janssen drawing the front row. Janssen jumped out front to lead lap 1, only to lose the lead to Brandon Dale on lap 2. The action up front was slowed on lap 6 when Chad Giberson got into the frontstretch wall to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dale jumped back out front, with Cayden Carter, who started 6th, and Michael Long, who started 8th, glued to his back bumper. Dale looked like he might be able to hold off the two hot shoes, until he got into the guardrail in turn 4 coming to lap 10. This would cause the top 3 to come off turn 4 three wide, with Long edging out the lead. Carter would get by Long in turn 2 to grab the top spot on lap 11. Carter and Long traded slide jobs over the next 6 laps. And when Carter moved to the bottom to try and slow Long down, Long went to the top of the track to drive by Carter for the lead on lap 18. After the lap was scored complete the caution appeared, as Dennis LaVeine was sitting sideways in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dan Hahn and Mitch Boles got together in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Long move back out front, which he held onto until the checkered flag waved. Carter was 2nd, Dale was 3rd, Mark Burgtorf was 4th, with ninth place starter Ethan Braaksma coming home in 5th.

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, June 11, 2021 – “Drive For 5” Qualifying Night

Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 45-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 3. 15R-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 4. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 5. 7B-Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun, IA; 6. 56W-Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 7. 40-Joe Callahan, Dubuque, IA; 8. 84-Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 9. 74-Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 10. 60-Ben Seemann, Waterloo, IA; 11. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 12. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 13. 20-Dustin Griffin, Camp Point, IL; 14. 5M-Stacy Griffis, Solon, IA

Hinkle Auto D Sales IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: (Make-up From May 14th) 1. 10C-Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. 18L-Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 4. 111-Ethan Braaksma, Newton, IA; 5. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. 31A-Kory Meyer, Dixon, IA; 7. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 8. 81-Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 9. 71W-Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 10. 77-Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 11. 4B-Scott Boles, New London, IA; 12. 127-Drew Janssen, Pella, IA; 13. 3S-Adam Shelman, Traer, IA; 14. 613-Dan Hahn, Hoopole, IL; 15. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 16. 87-Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 17. 11-Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 18. 19J-Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 19. 409-Chad Giberson, Richland, IA; 20. 2R-Jerry Reese, Memphis, MO; 21. 9Z-Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 22. K1-Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 23. 17A-Austin Howes, Memphis, MO

A-Feature: 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 10C-Cayden Carter; 3. 12D-Brandon Dale; 4. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 5. 111-Ethan Braaksma; 6. 9Z-Chris Zogg; 7. 77-Kurt Kile; 8. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 9. 11-Daniel Fellows; 10. 127-Drew Janssen; 11. 00Z-Steve Picou, High Ridge, MO; 12. 613-Dan Hahn; 13. 3S-Adam Shelman; 14. 2R-Jerry Reese; 15. 19J-Levi Smith; 16. 4B-Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 17. 81-Jesse Belez; 18. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 19. 17A-Austin Howes; 20. 87-Blake Woodruff; 21. 31A-Kory Meyer; 22. 409-Chad Giberson; 23. K1-Cody Bowman; 24. 71W-Jeff Waterman (DNS)

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: (Make-up From May 14th) 1. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 3. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 4. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 5. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 6. 0-Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 7. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 8. 52-Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 9. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 10. 77X-Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 11. 74-Brock Haines, Fairfield, IA; 12. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA (DNS); 13. 2T-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO (DNS); 14. 05JR-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA (DNS); 15. 85-Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA (DNS); 16. 99K-Erick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids, IA (DNS)

A-Feature: 1. 77X-Brandon Setser; 2. 30C-Abe Huls; 3. 06-Jerry Jansen; 4. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 5. 3D-Jason Cook; 6. 71-David Brandies; 7. 0-Jake Powers; 8. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 9. 52-Chris Wibbell; 10. 82-Peter Stodgel; 11. 74-Brock Haines; 12. 35-Eric Glass, Memphis, MO; 13. 2T-Beau Taylor (DNS)

Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 73X-Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 2. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 3. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 4. 112-Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 5. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 6. 89-Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 7. 14AJ-AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 8. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 9. 10D-Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 10. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 11. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 12. 14-Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 13. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 14. 15-Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 15. 24J-Jace Morrow, Memphis, MO; 16. 10-Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 17. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 18. 26J-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 19. 00G-Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO; 20. 54-Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL

AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: (Make-up From May 14th) 1. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 3. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 4. 5B-Chance Bailey, Quincy, IL; 5. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 6. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 7. 3R-Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 8. 11P-David Prim, Elvaston, IL; 9. 77K-Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 10. 3JH-Heather Ash, Ft. Madison, IA; 11. 11-Patrick McKasson, Burlington, IA; 12. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 13. 38-Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 14. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 15. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 16. 888-Brandon Kramer, Freemont, IA (DNS); 17. 3A-Adam Christy, Ft. Madison, IA (DNS)

A-Feature: 1. 27-Brandon Reu; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 3. 63-Tim Schnathorst, Burlington, IA; 4. 9-Luke Fraise; 5. 13B-Josh Barnes; 6. 5B-Chance Bailey; 7. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 8. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 9. 3R-Robert Sturms; 10. 11P-David Prim; 11. 77K-Kyle Hamelton; 12. 11-Patrick McKasson; 13. 3JH-Heather Ash; 14. 24A-Ashton Blain; 15. 94X-Justin Stevenson (DNS); 16. 38-Brandon Crawley, Burlington, IA (DNS)

