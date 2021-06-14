King Kofoid: 2021 USAC Indiana Midget Week Review

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (June 8, 2021)………Despite its beginnings on a rainy night at Paragon Speedway and a closing on a much similar night at Kokomo Speedway 10 days later, the largest schedule in USAC Indiana Midget Week history was run to completion with all eight events contested, and each setting its own bit of history in the process.

The 2021 edition of Indiana Midget Week featured a record eight races in a 10-day span. The previous record for a single IMW was six events, which had occurred twice before in 2017 and 2020. Two new tracks made their first appearances on the Indiana Midget Week schedule this year – Tri-State Speedway and Circle City Raceway, both of which produces first-time USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature winners.

The seven different winners during the week, quite obviously, set a new record: Buddy Kofoid (June 4 at Bloomington Speedway & June 11 at Gas City I-69 Speedway), Thomas Meseraull (June 3 at Paragon Speedway), Logan Seavey (June 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway), Kyle Cummins (June 6 at Tri-State Speedway), Corey Day (June 9 at Circle City Raceway), Tanner Thorson (June 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway) and Chris Windom (June 12 at Kokomo Speedway).

However, what made the statistic of seven different winners even more special is that it came via seven different teams: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (June 4 at Bloomington Speedway & June 11 at Gas City I-69 Speedway), RMS Racing (June 3 at Paragon Speedway), Tom Malloy (June 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway), Glenn Styres Racing (June 6 at Tri-State Speedway), Clauson Marshall Racing (June 9 at Circle City Raceway), Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports (June 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway) and CB Industries (June 12 at Kokomo Speedway).

The title was Kofoid’s first in Indiana Midget Week, earning him a $3,000 prize. The IMW title came following a third-place finish in the points during his first try in 2020. His 2021 IMW championship was also the unprecedented sixth for car owner Keith Kunz following five previous triumphs: Christopher Bell (2013), Rico Abreu (2014-15), Spencer Bayston (2018) and Logan Seavey (2019).

Two drivers became first-time USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget winners (Corey Day and Kyle Cummins). Day’s very first career USAC National Midget start came during the debut at Circle City Raceway. A mere five races later, Day was a first-time series winner. It’s the fewest amount of starts by a first-time winner with the series since Logan Seavey won in his second feature appearance in 2018 at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

Only once prior to 2021 had an Indiana Midget Week produced multiple first-time USAC National Midget feature winners – Shane Cottle (Gas City) and Brady Bacon (Kokomo) in 2006.

Kofoid was the lone driver to win twice during Indiana Midget Week and led all drivers with five top-five finishes in eight starts. He was also one of three drivers to finish inside the top-ten in seven of the eight races along with Daison Pursley and Logan Seavey, who led an Indiana Midget Week high 35 laps.

Seavey also advanced the most positions in a single race, charging from 22nd to 7th at Circle City, which kept him in the title hunt all the way down to the last event.

Thomas Meseraull passed the most cars throughout the entirety of Indiana Midget Week, advancing a total of 47 positions during the heats, semi-feature and feature events across all eight nights. That earned him a $500 bonus as the ProSource Indiana Midget Week Passing Master.

Corey Day and Chris Windom were the only two drivers to earn multiple fast qualifying times during Indiana Midget Week. Day earned his first two career quick times on back-to-back nights in his first career visits to Bloomington and Lawrenceburg.

Four different drivers led the point IMW standings at one point in time with the lead changing hands on four occasions: Thomas Meseraull (after Paragon), Buddy Kofoid (Bloomington, Lawrenceburg, Gas City & Kokomo), Chris Windom (Tri-State & Circle City) and Daison Pursley (Lincoln Park).

Jason McDougal led all drivers with three heat race victories throughout the week while 14 different drivers started all eight features: Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, Bryant Wiedeman & Chris Windom. Twelve drivers started all eight without the use of a provisional. Thorson utilized one at Paragon while Wiedeman did so at Circle City.

Forty-seven drivers took part in Indiana Midget Week 2021, two of which made their first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget starts during the week: Corey Day and Jonathan Shafer.

A major milestone was reached at Gas City when Jerry Coons Jr. reached his 400th career USAC National Midget feature start since his debut in 1987. Coons is a two-time USAC National Midget champion in 2006-07, an Indiana Midget Week titlist in 2007, and one of seven members of the USAC Triple Crown club.

2021 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK RACE-BY-RACE BREAKDOWN:

ROUND #1: PARAGON SPEEDWAY – PARAGON, INDIANA – JUNE 3, 2021

In the opener at Paragon, from the drop of the green flag until his drop to the ground in his post-race celebration, Thomas Meseraull captivated the audience.

Meseraull charged from his 12th starting position to track down Cannon McIntosh on the final corner of the final lap, and with one swift move coming off turn four, the San Jose, California native delivered a dramatic last push to earn his first career Indiana Midget Week victory in his 28th IMW start.

Following the drama of the final lap, Meseraull delivered an encore performance of unintentional physical comedy when he lost his balance and fell from the top of his roll cage onto the ground below. Dusting himself off, and without hesitation, Meseraull joyously jumped to his feet ran full sprint toward the jubilant crowd with both arms raised in triumph.

All that came following an abundance of rainfall that moisturized the 3/8-mile dirt oval and pit area, making it a “cowboy up” surface with a skyscraper tall curb, which, at first, gave Meseraull a tad bit of trepidation. However, T-Mez was singing a triumphant tune at the conclusion of the evening despite having to dig his way through from deep in the field.

ROUND #2: BLOOMINGTON SPEEDWAY – BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – JUNE 4, 2021

Following the second round at Bloomington, Buddy Kofoid let it be known that his initial impression of his first visit to Bloomington Speedway was that it was now on his personal list of favorite racetracks. And it’s easy to see why.

The Penngrove, California driver’s first Bloomington experience made an impression itself, earning his stripes after prevailing in a near race-long duel with Chris Windom.

Getting a win during Indiana Midget Week is a source of pride for Kofoid, not only because of the stage, but because of what it took to earn it.

“To win an Indiana Midget Week show is probably one of the bigger midget wins of my career,” Kofoid said. “It feels pretty good to beat some of the best, straight-up, head to head. I had a blast racing with Chris; that was so much fun. If you didn’t like that, I don’t know what to tell you. That was hard racing back and forth.”

ROUND #3: LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY – LAWRENCEBURG, INDIANA – JUNE 5, 2021

As the lone past Indiana Midget Week championship representative in the lineup, at the time, at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Logan Seavey knows all too well what it takes to compete and win during this most intense time for the series all year.

The 2019 IMW titlist from Sutter, Calif. returned to form at the 3/8-mile oval to survive and withstand a late-race cascade of cautions and challenges served by Buddy Kofoid, the very driver who succeeded him in the famed Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 at the beginning of the 2020 season.

The Lawrenceburg win was a longtime coming for Seavey who hadn’t won a USAC National Midget feature since 2019 at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway. His first win for the Tom Malloy team came on a night when he doubled up, following his midget win with a Sprint Car feature victory at the track less than an hour later that same night.

ROUND #4: TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY – HAUBSTADT, INDIANA – JUNE 6, 2021

As if you needed any more indication that, for all intents and purposes, Kyle Cummins practically owns Tri-State Speedway, the Princeton, Ind. driver was there to cement that fact in round four of Indiana Midget Week.

Cummins shot to the lead early, lost it, gained it back, then stood his ground in warding off constant pressure from reigning series champion Chris Windom down the stretch to earn his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature at his “home track.”

Cummins’ prowess in a sprint car at the southwestern Indiana quarter-mile dirt oval has been well-established with numerous victories, and he recently collected his all-time leading sixth career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car victory at Tri-State in April of this year. He reiterated that fact by snaring the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature just moments before hopping in the midget for the 30-lap main event.

ROUND #5: CIRCLE CITY RACEWAY – INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 9, 2021

At 15 years, 6 months and 12 days old, Corey Day became the youngest feature winner in USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget history with a sterling performance in the series’ debut at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, round number five of USAC Indiana Midget Week.

Driving for Clauson Marshall Racing, it seems fitting that it’s Day who now owns the “youngest winner” handle. In 2018, Zeb Wise became the youngest series winner at 15 years, 8 months and 21 days old at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Pennsylvania, himself driving a Clauson Marshall-owned ride that night, same as Day.

Almost three years ago, Wise surpassed the former “youngest winner” title that had previously been held by Bryan Clauson, who became a first-time USAC National Midget winner at the age of 16 years, 3 months and 23 days in 2005 at Ohio’s Columbus Motor Speedway.

However, a close call while navigating the final turns of the final lap nearly spoiled what was a flawless performance by Day as he bounced not one, not two, but three times atop the cushion between turns three and four, before landing back on all fours and finishing out the last half-straightaway to earn his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget win by a 0.423 second margin over Kevin Thomas Jr.

ROUND #6: LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY – PUTNAMVILLE, INDIANA – JUNE 10, 2021

A newly-constructed chassis delivered satisfyingly familiar results for Tanner Thorson as the Minden, Nev. native collected his third Lincoln Park Speedway victory in USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget competition during round six of USAC Indiana Midget Week.

Thorson, personally, had previously won at LPS in both 2016 and 2019, and his third win at the Putnamville, Ind. dirt oval tied him with Bryan Clauson as the winningest driver at the track in USAC National Midget competition.

A less than ideal first half of Indiana Midget Week, which saw results of 13th, 6th, 13th and 9th in his first four outings, led to a vent of frustration for Thorson and a desire to right the ship for the second half. Thorson went to work in the two “off” days between Indiana Midget Week races and pieced together a new ride.

The new version of the No. 19T debuted with a solid 16th to 8th run Wednesday night at Circle City Raceway, then truly hit its sweet spot at LPS one night later, right within his comfort zone.

ROUND #7: GAS CITY I-69 SPEEDWAY – GAS CITY, INDIANA – JUNE 11, 2021

Entering the penultimate round of USAC Indiana Midget Week at Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway, all the chatter revolved around who could step up and carry on the streak that had a different driver and team winning a USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature in each of the last eight races, the longest such run of parity since 2009.

Buddy Kofoid and Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports put the kibosh on that discussion, placing a period on the streak and writing their own exclamation point with a wire-to-wire victory, leading all 30 laps to become Indiana Midget Week’s first multi-time winner and ending the succession of new names in the winner’s column that had begun two months prior.

The Penngrove, Calif. driver rose back to the top of the USAC Indiana Midget Week point standings by a mere three points, which he’d take into the following night’s finale at Kokomo.

ROUND #8: KOKOMO SPEEDWAY – KOKOMO, INDIANA – JUNE 12, 2021

With eight nights of racing over a 10-night span, the lengthiest and most rigorous USAC Indiana Midget Week schedule in the 17-year history of the series bled into another day following a rain delay that pushed the IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway into the early hours of the following day.

For race winner Chris Windom, the agonizing wait couldn’t end soon enough as the Canton, Ill. native endured three consecutive nights of Indiana Midget Week misery before prevailing with a winning performance at the quarter-mile track, a venue which has hosted many of the latest USAC Triple Crown Club member’s career highlights, including pair of previous print car track championships and where he had most recently won with the USAC Midgets back in May.

For 2021 Indiana Midget Week champion Buddy Kofoid, the title came right on time for the Penngrove, Calif. driver who finished off his second IMW run with a first title in the mini-series after finishing third in the final tally in 2020.

Just four days prior, Windom led the IMW standings by double-digits and was riding a streak of three-straight top-three finishes. The three ensuing races leading into Kokomo saw results of 12th, 13th and 20th, which all but eliminated Windom’s hopes and dreams for an Indiana Midget Week title before he even set foot at Kokomo.

However, as has been the case throughout the entirety of his career, Kokomo was a sight for Windom’s sore eyes as he approached the final race of Indiana Midget Week. After midnight, he let it all hang out as he shot to the front just shy of the midway point and led the remaining 17 laps to earn his eighth career USAC National Midget feature victory and his third win in the last three years of Indiana Midget Week.

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Corey Day (Clauson Marshall Racing #47BC)

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underood Motorsports)

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

==================================

2021 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Buddy Kofoid

Most Feature Wins: 2-Buddy Kofoid

Laps Led: 35-Logan Seavey

Top-Fives: 5-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Tens: 7-Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Corey Day & Chris Windom

Heat Race Wins: 3-Jason McDougal

Feature Starts: 8-Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, Bryant Wiedeman & Chris Windom

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: June 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Corey Day (Clauson Marshall Racing #47BC)

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 505 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 485 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

3 483 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

4 478 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

5 474 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

6 449 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

7 446 Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.

8 410 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

9 410 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

10 389 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

11 378 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

12 377 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

13 339 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

14 321 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

15 293 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

16 272 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

17 258 Hayden Williams, Auckland, N.Z.

18 229 Chase Randall, Waco, Texas

19 223 Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

20 210 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

21 195 Brian Carber, Lewisberry, Pa.

22 185 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

23 162 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

24 160 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

25 154 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

26 110 Sam Johnson, St. Peters, Mo.

27 105 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.

28 93 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

29 90 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.

30 80 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

31 65 Taylor Reimer, Bixby, Okla.

32 60 Travis Buckley, Auckland, N.Z.

33 59 Jonathan Shafer, Ashland, Ohio

34 40 Bryan Stanfill, Bakersfield, Calif.

35 40 Max Guilford, Auckland, N.Z.

36 40 Austin Barnhill, Wilmington, N.C.

37 36 Stephen Schnapf, Newburgh, Ind.

38 30 Chett Gehrke, Broken Arrow, Okla.

39 30 Tyler Nelson, Olathe, Kan.

40 30 Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

41 20 Michael Clark, Brazil, Ind.

42 20 Glenn Waterland, Christchurch, N.Z.

43 10 Tommy Thompson, Ten Mile, Tenn.

44 10 Aiden Purdue, Clinton, Ill.

45 10 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind.

46 10 Jarett Andretti, Mooresville, N.C.

47 10 Jordan Calendine, Peru, Ind.

—————————————————————————-

2021 PROSOURCE USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PASSING MASTER POINTS

47-Thomas Meseraull

43-Hayden Williams & Kevin Thomas Jr.

42-Tanner Thorson

41-Logan Seavey

39-Emerson Axsom

37-Daison Pursley

36-Brian Carber

26-Jason McDougal

25-Kaylee Bryson & Brenham Crouch

24-Cole Bodine, Chance Crum, Buddy Kofoid & Cannon McIntosh

22-Corey Day, Justin Grant, Max Guilford & Chris Windom

21-Kyle Cummins

20-Bryant Wiedeman

16-Blake Brannon

15-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-Trey Gropp & Ethan Mitchell

12-Brady Bacon & Hayden Reinbold

11-Chase Randall

10-Travis Buckley

9-Stephen Schnapf, Jonathan Shafer & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8-Chett Gehrke

6-Austin Barnhill & Sam Johnson

5-Oliver Akard

3-Tyler Nelson & Ryan Timms

2-Tommy Thompson & Glenn Waterland

1-Taylor Reimer

0-Jarett Andretti, Jordan Calendine, Michael Clark, Aiden Purdue, Kendall Ruble & Bryan Stanfill

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

2-Buddy Kofoid (June 4 at Bloomington Speedway & June 11 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (June 6 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Corey Day (June 9 at Circle City Raceway)

1-Thomas Meseraull (June 3 at Paragon Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (June 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

1-Tanner Thorson (June 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Chris Windom (June 12 at Kokomo Speedway)

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE LAPS LED

35-Logan Seavey

30-Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid & Tanner Thorson

33-Chris Windom

29-Kyle Cummins

27-Cannon McIntosh

15-Buddy Kofoid

9-Justin Grant

1-Thomas Meseraull & Daison Pursley

—————————————————————————-

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

5-Buddy Kofoid

4-Emerson Axsom & Chris Windom

3-Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Brady Bacon, Brenham Crouch, Corey Day & Cannon McIntosh

1-Kyle Cummins, Jason McDougal, Tanner Thorson & Bryant Wiedeman

—————————————————————————

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

7-Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

6-Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Emerson Axsom, Corey Day, Justin Grant, Jason McDougal, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

4-Cannon McIntosh & Thomas Meseraull

2-Brady Bacon, Kaylee Bryson, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins & Chase Randall

1-Brian Carber, Jerry Coons Jr., Ryan Timms, Bryant Wiedeman & Hayden Williams

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

2-Corey Day & Chris Windom

1-Brady Bacon, Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall & Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————-

HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

3-Jason McDougal

2-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, Bryant Wiedeman & Chris Windom

1-Cole Bodine, Kaylee Bryson, Chance Crum, Corey Day, Trey Gropp, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Chase Randall, Taylor Reimer, Ryan Timms & Hayden Williams

—————————————————————————

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

2-Brenham Crouch

1-Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Randall, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Hayden Williams

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS

8-Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson, Bryant Wiedeman & Chris Windom

7-Jason McDougal, Chase Randall & Hayden Williams

6-Kaylee Bryson, Brian Carber & Trey Gropp

5-Cole Bodine & Ethan Mitchell

4-Jerry Coons Jr.

3-Brady Bacon, Chance Crum & Sam Johnson

2-Hayden Reinbold, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Ryan Timms

1-Taylor Reimer, Stephen Schnapf, Jonathan Shafer & Bryan Stanfill

—————————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE RACE

June 3: Paragon Speedway – Logan Seavey

June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Chris Windom

June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Hayden Williams

June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Daison Pursley

June 9: Circle City Raceway – Corey Day

June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Randall

June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Jason McDougal

—————————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

June 3: Paragon Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (12th to 1st)

June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Emerson Axsom (22nd to 11th)

June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brian Carber (22nd to 10th)

June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (19th to 8th)

June 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Corey Day (12th to 5th)

June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tanner Thorson (20th to 8th)

June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 9th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHERS

June 3: Paragon Speedway – Tanner Thorson

June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey

June 9: Circle City Raceway – Chase Randall

June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chris Windom

June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cole Bodine

June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

—————————————————————————-

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS

June 3: Paragon Speedway – Cole Bodine

June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Chett Gehrke

June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Travis Buckley

June 9: Circle City Raceway – Bryant Wiedeman

June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brian Carber

June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chase Randall

June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Trey Gropp

—————————————————————————-

PROSOURCE / JOHN HINCK CHAMPIONSHIP HARD WORK AWARD

June 3: Paragon Speedway – Trey Gropp

June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Emerson Axsom

June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brian Carber

June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Brian Carber

June 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey

June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chance Crum

June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Cole Bodine

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINS: (2005-2021)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

5-Christopher Bell & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Buddy Kofoid, Davey Ray, Logan Seavey & Brad Sweet

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES: (2005-2021)

9-Rico Abreu & Kyle Larson

5-Bryan Clauson

4-Brady Bacon & Chris Windom

3-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Christopher Bell, Jerry Coons Jr., Corey Day, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Tracy Hines, Ethan Mitchell & Logan Seavey

1-Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Justin Grant, Darren Hagen, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Chase Randall, Danny Stratton & Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DRIVER CHAMPIONS

2005: Shane Cottle, 2006: Shane Cottle, 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Tracy Hines, 2009: Bryan Clauson, 2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Rico Abreu, 2016: Bryan Clauson, 2017: Shane Golobic, 2018: Spencer Bayston, 2019: Logan Seavey, 2020: Kyle Larson, 2021: Buddy Kofoid