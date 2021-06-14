Martin, Frazon, Fischer, Schultz, and Vaughn grab Headlines at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJune 12, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Warm summer weather arrived at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) along with 14 A-Mods, 15 POWRi Super Stocks, 13 Lightning Sprints, 17 B-Mods, and 22 Pure Stocks, for a total of 81 cars preset on Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford race night.

Drivers competed in 11 preliminary heat races to setup starting lineups for the five-race division main events. For the POWRi Super Stocks, it was a night of added purse money for their main event as the event paid $750-to-win and an overall purse increase plus mystery finish bonus money at the pay window.

A-Mod Results: Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[1]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[7]; 3. 88-Jimmy Dowell[2]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[4]; 5. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[5]; 6. 29-Dennis Elliott[6]; 7. 82-David Wood[3]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 1K-Tim Karrick[5]; 2. 30-Dalton Kirk[3]; 3. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]; 4. 22B-Rick Beebe[1]; 5. 311-John Baker[6]; 6. 13R-John Rathgeber[2]; 7. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[7]

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 75-Gunner Martin[2]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[1]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges[7]; 4. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[3]; 5. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[10]; 6. 29-Dennis Elliott[11]; 7. 30-Dalton Kirk[4]; 8. 40-Jessy Willard[15]; 9. 22B-Rick Beebe[8]; 10. 7-Anthony Tanner[5]; 11. 82-David Wood[13]; 12. 88-Jimmy Dowell[6]; 13. 311-John Baker[9]; 14. 13R-John Rathgeber[12]; 15. C3-Chad Staus[14]

Tim Karrick and Gunner Martin paced the field to begin the 25-lap A-Mod main event with Martin grabbing the lead over Karrick and Kevin Blackburn. This trio of drivers pulled away from the rest of the field to leave Dalton Kirk and Kameron Grindstaff to battle for fourth and fifth. As Martin clicked off 16-second laps and began to pull away, Karrick and Blackburn ran close for second at the halfway marker. Dustin Hodges began climbing the standings two-thirds of the way through the race, moving in on Blackburn and Grindstaff inside the top five and ultimately climbing to third by lap 23. Meanwhile up-front Martin threaded his way through the lapped cars and went on to capture win number four on the year. Karrick recorded his best finish of the season with a strong second-place run with Hodges advancing to third. Blackburn and Grindstaff rounded out the top five.

POWRi Super Stock Results:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[2]; 3. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[7]; 5. 8M-James McMillin[8]; 6. 09-Chad Eickleberry[1]; 7. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 8. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 04-Cody Frazon[7]; 2. 67-Devin Irvin[4]; 3. 7-Brett Wood[3]; 4. 04B-Blaine Ewing[6]; 5. 75-Nathan Williams[1]; 6. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[2]; 7. (DNS) 77DD-Danny Mckenzie

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 04-Cody Frazon[1]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[6]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 4. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[3]; 6. 7-Brett Wood[7]; 7. 03B-Chris Brockway[13]; 8. 09-Chad Eickleberry[11]; 9. 04B-Blaine Ewing[8]; 10. 75-Nathan Williams[10]; 11. 3P-Tyler Perryman[12]; 12. (DNF) 8M-James McMillin[9]; 13. (DNF) 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[15]; 14. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[14]; 15. (DNS) G1-Nick Gibson

For the Super Stock main event, Cody Frazon and Nathan Vaughn earned the most passing points in the heat races to capture front-row honors. The opening laps were furious with Vaughn and Frazon staying side-by-side in a battle for the lead. Soon after, Aaron Poe moved into the mix as the fans were treated to a classic three-way battle for the win with drivers searching the high, middle, and low line for the win. Just before the halfway marker, Poe pulled up to challenge for the lead, but Frazon maintained his lead. Soon after, with Frazon leading the way, lapped traffic came into play by lap 13 to make things interesting up front until a pair of late-race caution flags bunched the field for a sprint to the finish. Meanwhile, Marc Carter moved in on the leaders and challenged Vaughn in third while Poe again searched for a way around Frazon at the front. At the finish of the highly competitive race, Frazon came away with his third win of the season with Poe second, Carter third, Vaughn fourth and Devin Irvin, who recovered from an early spin, rounding out the top five.

B-Mod Results:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[7]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[3]; 4. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 5. 4M-Steven Makar[1]; 6. 7TW-Tyler Wood[4]; 7. 9-Don Marrs[6]; 8. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[8]; 9. (DNF) 3-Bronson Wicker[9]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 17T-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 4. 2-Hagen Stevenson[4]; 5. 88-Derek Nevels[8]; 6. 37-Wesley Brown[7]; 7. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[3]; 8. (DNF) 31-Chris Cain[6]

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 17T-Shadren Turner[3]; 3. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[1]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 6. 96-Cody Brill[6]; 7. 7TW-Tyler Wood[12]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 9. 31-Chris Cain[16]; 10. 9-Don Marrs[13]; 11. 4M-Steven Makar[10]; 12. 2-Hagen Stevenson[9]; 13. (DNF) 88-Derek Nevels[8]; 14. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[14]; 15. (DNF) 37-Wesley Brown[11]; 16. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[15]; 17. (DNS) 3-Bronson Wicker

Sebastian Wolfenbarger started alongside Terry Schultz to begin the B-Mod 20-lap feature with the young lion Wolfenbarger leading the way over veteran Schultz. Wolfenbarger comfortably paced the field through a pair of early caution periods, leaving Schultz in a fierce battle for second with Shadren Turner. At the halfway point, the race dynamics began to change as Schultz pulled close to the leader and eventually grabbing the lead a short time later. The race stayed green the rest of the way and Schultz went on to capture his second win of the year and 69th career win at CMS. Turner finished second with Wolfenbarger collecting his best-ever finish in third, Jacob Ebert was fourth with Jeremy Lile fifth.

Pure Stock Results:

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 27X-Brandon Hoover[4]; 2. 27-Jason Ryun[5]; 3. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]; 4. 08-Scott Pullen[6]; 5. 5C-Charles Norman[3]; 6. 75-Brady Tanner[7]; 7. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[8]; 8. (DNS) 28JR-Gale Harper

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 427-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 2. 24-Jimmie Workman[1]; 3. 2E-Steve Evans[4]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]; 6. 3J-Jerett Evans[6]; 7. 21-Joey Harper[7]

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 5DJ-D J Barnes[2]; 2. 185-JR Billings[4]; 3. 39-James Mirts[1]; 4. 12M-Brian Meyers[3]; 5. 2B-Brian Cox[7]; 6. 38-Bobby Russell[6]; 7. 00-Cory Flamm[5]

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 427-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 2. 27-Jason Ryun[4]; 3. 5DJ-D J Barnes[3]; 4. 27X-Brandon Hoover[1]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[8]; 6. 185-JR Billings[5]; 7. 7-Spencer Reiff[15]; 8. 24-Jimmie Workman[6]; 9. 28JR-Gale Harper[21]; 10. 2B-Brian Cox[13]; 11. 21-Joey Harper[19]; 12. 08-Scott Pullen[10]; 13. 12M-Brian Meyers[12]; 14. 39-James Mirts[9]; 15. 5C-Charles Norman[14]; 16. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[22]; 17. 75-Brady Tanner[16]; 18. 38-Bobby Russell[18]; 19. (DNF) 4D-David Doelz[11]; 20. (DNF) 3J-Jerett Evans[17]; 21. (DNF) 2E-Steve Evans[7]; 22. (DNS) 00-Cory Flamm

Brandon Hoover and Nathan Vaughn earned the front row starting position for the 15-lap Pure Stock main with Vaughn quickly jumping out to an early race lead. After the yellow flag waved over the field in the opening laps, Vaughn then set sail and distanced himself from the rest of the field. D.J. Barnes, Ryun and Hoover ran close inside the top five. Late in the race, as Vaughn checked out on the field, the best race was for second as Barnes prevailed for the position over Jason Ryun, Hoover, and Jimmie Workman. Vaughn ultimately captured his ninth career CMS win and first in the Pure Stocks.

POWRi Lightning Sprint Results:

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 22-Chase Fischer[1]; 2. 51-Mark Billings[2]; 3. 01-Bobby Layne[7]; 4. 19-Paden Moreland[4]; 5. RJ45-Jerran Falke[3]; 6. 49B-Kenny Bowers[5]; 7. 7-Tyler Johnson[6]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 10-Chasity Younger[3]; 2. 71-Jeff Bard[6]; 3. 00-David Hammons[4]; 4. 65-Tom Sydnor[5]; 5. 71E-Tony Layne[1]; 6. (DNS) 27R-Trice Roden

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 22-Chase Fischer[3]; 2. 71-Jeff Bard[2]; 3. 01-Bobby Layne[4]; 4. 51-Mark Billings[5]; 5. 49B-Kenny Bowers[11]; 6. 27R-Trice Roden[13]; 7. 7-Tyler Johnson[12]; 8. 10-Chasity Younger[1]; 9. 65-Tom Sydnor[7]; 10. RJ45-Jerran Falke[9]; 11. (DNF) 19-Paden Moreland[8]; 12. (DNF) 00-David Hammons[6]; 13. (DNS) 71E-Tony Layne

Chastity Younger and Jeff Bard began the 15-lap main event from row one with Bard pulling away to a comfortable lead. Bard set a torrid pace leading the way over Mark Billings, Bobby Layne, and multiple-time winner Chase Fischer. It looked as though Bard would go unchallenged for the win but a caution flag on lap 13 slowed the field and setup a two-lap dash to the finish. On the next circuit Fischer made his way around Bard and went on to capture his third CMS win of the year. Bard stayed close in second with Layne, Billings, and Kenny Brown completing the top five.

Up next, Saturday, June 19 is a Special Event Featuring the Midwest Wingless Racing Association Sprint Cars on Heartland Waste Race Night. A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks will also race throughout the night in full programs.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

2021 CMS Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, KMZU The Farm, Miller Lite, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, B&D Transmission, Brooks Automotive LLC, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and Elite Auto Care.

Upcoming Events:

June 19th – Race #11 – Special Event Featuring the Midwest Wingless Racing Association! Heartland Waste Race Night – Weekly Racing 9 – AM, SS, BM, PS

June 26th – Race #12 – Midwest Coating Race Night – Weekly Racing 10 – AM, SS, BM, PS

July 3rd- Race #13 – (Saturday) 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 1 – A-Mod $500-to-win Scramble. Plus, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

July 4th – Race #14 – (Sunday) 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 2 – $5,000-to-win A-Mods. Plus, Super Stocks and B-Mods.