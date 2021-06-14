Record-Setting $1,066,055 Purse for 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Sprint Car Racing’s Grandest Event Will Feature Potential $200,000 Winner’s Purse

KNOXVILLE, IA (June 2, 2021) – The highest paying purse in sprint car racing is $50,000 higher in 2021. With the addition of 50 lap sponsors, the winner of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s could take home a potential $200,000 of a total, record-setting $1,066,055 total purse.

A $1,000 bonus will be paid to drivers per lap led in the 50-lap finale on Saturday, August 14. If the winning driver leads all 50 laps, he or she will take home a record-setting $200,000. If the second-place finisher leads all but the final lap, he or she will earn $124,000.

“We are so grateful to every lap sponsor who partnered with us to make this happen,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director at Knoxville Raceway. “When we started planning the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, this was something we really wanted to do. Not only further reward the drivers, but also give so many more companies and individuals an opportunity to be a part of the greatest race of the year.”

The 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s will feature the world’s greatest sprint car drivers competing over a four-day period for the most coveted trophy in sprint car racing. The field is split over two qualifying nights with teams accruing points based on their finish in every event of the night. The 16 highest teams in points are locked-in to the top 16 positions of Saturday’s finale. Drivers not locked in have one more chance to do so during Friday’s FVP Preliminary Night, where the top-four finishers in the night’s feature event automatically transfer to Saturday’s finale. The remaining drivers will work their way through the “alphabet” of features on Saturday in an attempt to transfer into the finale.

“The Knoxville Nationals is the Super Bowl of sprint car racing,” said defending champion David Gravel. “The format is so unique and puts an emphasis on every lap. Every time you hit the track, you have to be perfect. The whole week puts a lot of pressure on you as a driver.

“This event is already the most prestigious in our sport. Paying more money is the cherry on top. If you think about it, leading 10 of the 50 laps is an extra $10,000 payday for someone. Anytime there’s that incentive or more money to earn, the drivers are all for it.”

The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s also boasts a festival-like atmosphere off the track. With live music, charity events, live stage shows, a kids-only fun zone, fitness activities, a bar crawl and the annual parade, there are events at all times of the day for fans of all age groups.

For more information on the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com, follow @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter and like the track on Facebook and Instagram. Tickets for the event are still available for purchase online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

Full List of Lap Sponsors:

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Gary Phillips, Real Estate Appraiser Three Seasons Lawn Care Chalk Stix Torsion Bars – Parker Price-Miller Port Royal Speedway KRCO Dennison Racing Tee’s Golf Cars of Iowa Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel DIRTCar Nationals Winged Nation K1 RaceGear Marion County Fair Board JD Welding & Machine GO SHATZ! From Pella Motors Carman Trucking Nemesis Design Studio I-80 Speedway Smith Titanium In Memory of Jay “J-Bird” Marlowe’s Metal Fabricating Capital Sign Co. Buckeye Hone Company Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation Roose Family Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Golf Carts 2 In Memory of Greg Hodnett Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, Australia. Home of The Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic! Jack Berry Racing Australia Celebrating Bobby Allen’s 1999 Victory – Drydene Performance Products In Memory of Francis Heid Hauge Farms Dave Heskin Sr./Curt Fast Memorial Lap SPEED SPORT Progressions Salon & Day Spa Four C’s Construction Bill “Dirt” and Steve Landers In honor of Phil and Michelle Jordison Australia Brownells DIRTVision Jonestown KOA Marlowe’s Metal Fabricating Schoenfeld Headers In Memory of Don Swope XYZ Machining In honor of Valentino from Moto GP NOS Energy Drink In memory of Jerry Crabb Sage Fruit Company

50. Casey’s