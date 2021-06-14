WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws prepare for Northeast Tripleheader

Madden, Sheppard, Briggs and more get ready for Stateline, Thunder Mountain, and Selinsgrove

CONCORD, NC – JUNE 14, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the season, so far.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet kickoff a Northeast swing through New York and Pennsylvania, with three 40-lap Morton Buildings Features paying $10,000-to-win, at three different tracks.

It starts on Thursday, June 17, when the Series visits Stateline Speedway in Busti, NY. It’s the first of two trips to the Empire state in 2021.

The Series moves South on Friday, June 18, to Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, PA for the 11th annual Connor Bobik Memorial.

The jam-packed weekend finishes with the “Late Model National Open” at Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, PA on Saturday, June 19.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines heading into this weekend:

Boom’s Backyard: It’s always exciting to race in front of your home crowd. Boom Briggs has that chance this weekend since Stateline Speedway is 15 minutes from his Bear Lake, PA home.

Briggs finished ninth the last time the Series raced there in 2019.

He’s also had success at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Boom has two wins at the track in non-sanctioned events and had a top-10 last year in World of Outlaws competition.

If Briggs wins this weekend, not only would it be his first home state win, it would be his first trip to Victory Lane with the Series.

Dream-Like Momentum: The driver with arguably the most momentum heading into this weekend is Chris Madden.

“Smokey” finished second at the 26th annual “Dirt Late Model Dream,” leading a few laps before getting passed by the winner, Brandon Overton.

While the Gray Court, SC driver has been good on all types of tracks in 2021, he has two wins on 1/2-mile tracks like Selinsgrove Speedway this year.

He also has past success at Selinsgrove, winning the “Late Model National Open” in 2018.

Madden is trying to chase down three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard in the standings. “Smokey” is 46 points behind and hopes to make up some ground with his fifth Series win of the season.

A win this weekend would give him 33 World of Outlaws victories, tying him for seventh on the all-time win list, with 2004 Series champion Scott Bloomquist, and 2006 champion Tim McCreadie.

Number 1 Focus: While Brandon Sheppard isn’t having the season many would expect, he’s still at the top of the standings heading into the weekend.

The reigning champion has held the points lead since Bristol, on the strength of consistent finishes.

“The Rocket Shepp” had back-to-back top five’s during the Indiana swing, including a runner-up finish at Circle City Raceway.

Despite the consistency, Sheppard still only has one win this season.

The good news for the New Berlin, IL driver is the Series returns to a track he’s had success at. Sheppard won one of the two stops at Thunder Mountain Speedway last year. It’s also a track like Mississippi Thunder Speedway, where he won his 70th career World of Outlaws Feature.

Sheppard hopes to make up ground in his quest for history. He’s chasing Josh Richards for most wins all-time (78) and most Series championships (4).

Rise of The Rookies: While Sheppard and Madden are turning heads, another battle to keep an eye on is the chase for Rookie of the Year.

Tyler Bruening leads Ryan Gustin by 108 points heading into this weekend.

The two Iowa drivers have similar numbers in 2021. Both have four top-fives, and Bruening (12) has one more top-10 than Gustin (11).

Each driver had a podium finish during the Indiana swing. Gustin finished third at Circle City Raceway, and Bruening finished third at Plymouth Speedway.

Both also hope they can capitalize on momentum from the “Dirt Late Model Dream” at Eldora Speedway.

“The Reaper” had a second-place finish during one of Friday’s preliminary Features, while Bruening gave a thrilling performance by making Saturday’s “Dream” after starting last in the B-Feature. Bruening finished 12th in the 100-lap race.

Bruening and Gustin are each searching for their elusive first Series victory.

When and Where

June 17: Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY

June 18: Thunder Mountain Speedway, Knox Dale, PA

June 19: Selinsgrove Speedway, Selinsgrove, PA

About the tracks

Stateline Speedway is a 1/3-Mile semi-banked

Thunder Mountain Speedway is a 3/8-Mile semi-banked oval

Selinsgrove Speedway is a 1/2-mile oval

PREVIOUS STATELINE SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2019- Max Blair on Sept. 19

2018- Brandon Sheppard on June 14

2013- Shane Clanton on June 1

2006- Dick Barton on July 1

2005- John Blankenship on July 2

PREVIOUS THUNDER MOUNTAIN SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2020- Brandon Sheppard on Sept. 26

2020- Scott Bloomquist on Sept. 25

PREVIOUS SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2019- Darrell Lanigan Sept. 21

2018- Chris Madden on Sept. 22

2017- Jeff Rine on Sept. 3

2016- Billy Moyer Jr. on Sept. 4

2015- Darrell Lanigan on Sept. 6

2014- Darrell Lanigan on Aug. 31

2014- Tim McCreadie on Aug. 30

2013- Darrell Lanigan on Sept. 1

2013- Greg Satterlee on Aug. 31

Online

Stateline Speedway: http://newstatelinespeedway.com

Thunder Mountain Speedway: https://thundermountainspeedwaypa.com

Selinsgrove Speedway: http://www.selinsgrovespeedway.com

Track Records

Stateline Speedway: 14.900 by Chub Frank

Thunder Mountain Speedway: 15.118 by Max Blair

Selinsgrove Speedway: 18.618 by Mike Marlar on Sept. 22, 2018

Around the turn: The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models head to Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA for the Firecracker 100 June 24-26.

Feature Winners: (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (37 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-8 Rick Eckert, York, PA-5

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (23 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB -3 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

PODIUM FINISHES (32 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-8 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Frank Heckenast Jr.- Frankfort, IL-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

HARD CHARGER (11 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2 Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)