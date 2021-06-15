Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Ready for Action in the Clash at the Mag

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil roll into Columbus, MS for a co-sanctioned event with over $110,000 in prize money on the line. Magnolia Motor Speedway is set to host the Optima Batteries Clash at the Mag Presented by Big River Steel – a three-day weekend that is one of the biggest in Mississippi.

Set for June 17th – June 19th, the Clash at the Mag will have full racing programs on Thursday and Friday, capping off the weekend with a 60-lap A-Main on Saturday, paying $15,000-to-win.

A complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $5,000-to-win main event is on tap for Thursday and Friday nights. Each night, the pit gates will open at 2:00pm, followed by general admission at 4:00pm. A driver’s meeting will take place at 7:00 pm, followed by hot laps at 7:30pm.

Drivers will earn valuable points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. The top 18 in points will be locked into the A-Main, while the rest of the field will contend for one of the final transfer spots through one of the B-Mains.

Joining Thursday night’s program are both Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman paying $600-to-win and the Murphy Towing Hot Shots paying $200-to-win. Accompanying Friday’s program will be complete shows for the MSSS Murphy Towing Street Stocks paying $1,000-to-win, Trak-Star Crate Late Models paying $800-to-win, and William Wells 3 Star Tire and Auto Factory Stocks paying $500-to-win.

On Saturday, the pit gates will open at 2:00pm, followed by general admission at 4:00pm. Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach service from 4:30pm through 5:15pm. On-track action is slated for 7:00pm, beginning with hot laps. LOLMDS/CCSDS competition will kick off with consolation events, topped off by the $15,000-to-win Optima Batteries Clash at the Mag Presented by Big River Steel.

Joining Saturday’s program are MSSS Murphy Street Stocks paying $1,000-to-win, Trak-Star Crate Late Models also paying $1,000-to-win, and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman paying $500-to-win.

In 2020, the main event saw three different leaders, with Jimmy Owens regaining the top spot from Shane Clanton on lap 23. After several breakaway runs, Owens held off Clanton at the finish for his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the year. Clanton finished just ahead of Josh Richards who came home in third. Bobby Pierce and Tyler Erb rounded out the top five drivers. The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event will be joined by a strong showing of local and regional standouts.

Tim McCreadie goes into the weekend with a slim 25 point lead over Hudson O’Neal. Trailing by 195 points is Jonathan Davenport in third, Josh Richards currently sits fourth in series point standings, with Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year contender, Ricky Thornton Jr in fifth, just 25 points out of third. A three-way tie ensues for sixth between Shane Clanton, Mike Marlar, and Kyle Bronson. Tyler Erb and Jimmy Owens round out the top ten in championship points.

All three nights will be LIVE on MAVTV Plus, the home of the greatest LIVE and On-Demand grassroots motorsports programming available today. Join today at MAVTVPlus.com and gain access to over 175+ Live Races, thousands of On-Demand television programs and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage from your favorite events. Thursday and Friday night’s shows will be available to monthly and/or yearly subscribers, and tape delayed for air on MAVTV Motorsports Network. Saturday night’s finale at Magnolia Motor Speedway will be available for yearly subscribers only, but tape delayed to air on MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC Sports Network, and CBS Sports Network.

The entire 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series TV schedule can be found on the series website at: www.lucasdirt.com/schedule/tv-schedule

Track Information:

Magnolia Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 662-240-3478

Location: 495 Hwy 45 South, Columbus, MS 39701

Directions: 5 miles west of Columbus on US 82, then 0.4 miles south on US 45, then east on SR 182

Website: www.magnoliadirt.com

Tire Rules:

Thursday-Friday, June 17th – 18th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, June 19th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Event Purses:

Thursday-Friday, June 17th – 18th (25 laps): 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500. = $25,000

Saturday, June 19th (60 laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,250, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,700, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,500, 14. $1,450, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,250, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,150, 21. $1,100, 22. $1,050, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $63,450