HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisThursday Night Special Set for Lincoln Speedway Racing

Thursday Night Special Set for Lincoln Speedway Racing

Race Track NewsIllinoisMacon Speedway
(Lincoln, IL) Drivers from all over the country are set for a Thursday night race, this Thursday, June 17 at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The Logan County Fairgrounds ¼-mile dirt track is the site for the second of five events on the 2021 POWRi Illinois Speedweek tour.

The 9th Annual Illinois Speedweek begins on Wednesday night in Charleston, IL before heading to stops in Lincoln, IL on Thursday, Jacksonville, IL on Friday, Macon, IL on Saturday, and Brownstown, IL on Sunday. In addition to the headline division, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros will be competing each of the five nights.

Coming into the week, Franklin, IN driver, Emerson Axsom, leads the POWRi Midget National standings by 60 points over last year’s champion, Jake Neuman. Neuman, from New Berlin, IL, was the 2020 POWRi champion and is looking for back-to-back titles. Each driver has claimed one win this season. Each of the top five drivers in points represent a different state as Bryant Wiedeman from Colby, KS, Brenham Crouch from Lubbock, TX, and Brent Crews of Denver, NC round out the top five.

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros are led by Locust Grove, OK’s Daison Pursley. Pursley has claimed one win this season but has also claimed top fives in each of his other starts, giving him a 120 point advantage. Millersville, MO veteran driver, Joe B. Miller is second in the standings, claiming two feature wins in five starts. Frank Alusha, Bradley Fezard, and Tyler Kuykendall complete the top five.

46 different drivers have been on track after a strong start to the season for the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, the DIRTcar national point leader, took the first two wins on the tour this year, both at Lincoln. He added a second place finish at Fairbury in the most recent race, to help build an eight point lead on Jake Little. Matt Hammond, of Bourbonnais, IL, claimed the Fairbury Speedway victory. Parga also leads the Lincoln Speedway track points.

Rounding out Thursday’s action will be the DIRTcar Modified class. So far this season, it has been all Ray Bollinger. The Kewanee, IL veteran racer has claimed four of the six feature wins this season. Tommy Sheppard, Brian Lynn, Austin Lynn, and Carter Sinkhorn round out the top five in points. Hunt Gossum and Allen Weisser have won the other two features.

Pit gates open Thursday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Points Gap
1 15 Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN 1 2700
2 3N Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 1 2640 60
3 01 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS   2610 90
4 97 Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX 1 2600 100
5 86 Brent Crews Denver, NC   2510 190
6 85T Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 1 2480 220
7 71K Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 2 2410 290
8 08 Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK   2160 540
9 49 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO   1940 760
10 67 Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 5 1890 810

 

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros

Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Points Gap
1 71K Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 1 1430
2 51b Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 2 1310 120
3 12 Frank Galusha Lincoln, NE 1 1050 380
4 938 Bradley Fezard Bonnerdale, AR   980 450
5 8K Tyler Kuykendall Warsaw, MO   910 520
6 44T Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL   800 630
7 40S Shain Kaiser Cole Camp, MO   790 640
8 122 Lane Warner Bloomfield, MO   690 740
9 14J Jade Avedisian Clovis, CA   640 790
10 35 Aubrey Smith Houstonia, MO   590 840

 

Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap
1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 178 0
2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 170 8
3 14j Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 160 18
4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 148 30
5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 146 32
6 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 140 38
7 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 138 40
8 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 134 44
9 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 100 78
10 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 90 88

 

Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 298 0
2 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 258 40
3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 256 42
4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 252 46
5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 248 50
6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 242 56
7 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 182 116
8 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 176 122
9 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 174 124
10 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 162 136


Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 350 0
2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 322 28
3 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 282 68
4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 270 80
5 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 262 88
6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 222 128
7 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 212 138
8 49 Todd Bates Canton IL 200 150
9 242 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee IL 180 170
10 98 Shawn Vaughn Springfield IL 160 190

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Five Racing Divisions Set To Entertain Fans Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
  2. National Midgets Set To Race Lincoln Speedway Friday Night
  3. POWRi National Midgets Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
  4. Lincoln Speedway Summer Nationals Take Two Set For Thursday Night
  5. 7 Divisions Of Racing Set For Big Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday
  6. Racing And Fireworks On Tap For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleThirty-Six Race Season Kicks Off With Six Races in Week No. 1

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Five Racing Divisions Set To Entertain Fans Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
  2. National Midgets Set To Race Lincoln Speedway Friday Night
  3. POWRi National Midgets Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
  4. Lincoln Speedway Summer Nationals Take Two Set For Thursday Night
  5. 7 Divisions Of Racing Set For Big Night At Lincoln IL Speedway Friday
  6. Racing And Fireworks On Tap For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: