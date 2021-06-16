Danny Dietrich goes wire-to-wire at Sharon Speedway for Ohio Sprint Speedweek victory

HARTFORD, Ohio (June 15, 2021) – Representing his Pennsylvania Posse fanbase proudly, “Double-D” Danny Dietrich is now a Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires main event winner, scoring his first-ever Speedweek victory in convincing fashion during competition at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 15. Although a first-ever FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory during Ohio Sprint Speedweek, the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-native is now the owner of 14 total Series victories over the course of his career; a first-ever in Hartford and a first-ever in Ohio.

Dietrich earned a $6,000 payday for his wire-to-wire performance, as well as full control of the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship point standings, holding a 12-point cushion over “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney.

“This goes out to my buddy Derek (Snyder) of Sweeney and Pace Performance; this win is for him,” Danny Dietrich said, driver of the Gary Kauffman Racing,Weikert’s Livestock, Sandoe’s Fruit Market, Pace Performance, Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts, Bowhunters Superstore, Drop Of Ink Tattoo, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, Self Made, No. 48 sprint car. “That was fun. We had one slip away from us at Fremont on Saturday, so we wanted to get this one pretty bad, especially at Derek’s home track. He does so much for this team and we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without him. We still have a lot of racing left this week. We’ll try to get a few more of these and hopefully a Speedweek title.”

As mentioned, Danny Dietrich led all 35 circuits on Tuesday night at Sharon Speedway, earning the initial jump from the outside-pole position over fellow front row starter, George Hobaugh. Utilizing the very bottom of the Speedway, Dietrich’s campaign at the front of the field was relatively undisturbed, as only two cautions disrupted action; one on lap 25 and a second on lap 31. Despite the stoppages, Dietrich was unchallenged, driving on to maintain his advantage and ultimately score the $6,000 victory over Tyler Courtney and Justin Peck.

Lapped traffic did force Dietrich to check-up on certain occasions, which made its first appearance on lap 11, and then again briefly on lap 31 before a caution. With all cars, including the lappers, utilizing the very bottom of the speedway, slipping by traffic required patience. Despite the single groove, Dietrich persevered, never allowing Courtney to show his nose, even during a few instances where the top-two were battling nose-to-tail.

“I knew I needed to get the initial jump. That was on my mind from the start. I didn’t want to let that one slip by,” Danny Dietrich continued. “Once we got to the front, I just needed to stay patient and focus on maintaining the line through each corner. With a single groove like that, I knew it was going to be tough for anyone to drive around me, but you didn’t want to slip up in the corner and let someone show their nose. You give any room, they’ll get through. I just can’t thank my team enough for their hard work and determination. It’s been a pretty solid week so far. That’s all we can ask for.”

Ohio Sprint Speedweek will continue on Wednesday evening, June 16, at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Contingency Awards/Results: Sharon Speedway | Tuesday, June 15, 2021:

Event: Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Entries: 53

C&R Racing Hot Laps: Cole Macedo | 16.250

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Hunter Schuerenberg | 15.771

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Bill Balog

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Justin Peck

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: George Hobaugh

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: George Hobaugh

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Cory Eliason

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Paul McMahan

FloRacing A-Main Winner: Danny Dietrich

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Paul McMahan (+12)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.771; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.827; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.533; 4. 3C-Cale Conley, 16.559; 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 16.595; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 16.775; 7. 2-Ricky Peterson, 16.792; 8. 16-DJ Foos, 16.822; 9. O8-Dan Kuriger, 17.621; 10. O8c-Brandon Conkel, 18.359; 11. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 18.698

Group (B)

1. 5x-Buddy Kofoid, 15.942; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.173; 3. 18-Cole Macedo, 16.486; 4. 22H-Jac Haudenschild, 16.596; 5. 22C-Cole Duncan, 16.704; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.798; 7. O7-Skylar Gee, 17.649; 8. 6-Bob Felmlee, 17.744; 9. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 18.776; 10. 18J-RJ Jacobs, 19.183; 11. 23-Chris Andrews, NT

Group (C)

1. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.095; 2. 11-Ian Madsen, 16.132; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.280; 4. 42-Sye Lynch, 17.387; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 17.485; 6. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 17.618; 7. 11B-Carl Bowser, 17.723; 8. 13M-Brandon Matus, 17.971; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 17.991; 10. 11J-David Kalb Jr., 18.011; 11. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 18.065

Group (D)

1. 2F-AJ Flick, 17.271; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs, 17.426; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 17.501; 4. 33-Brent Matus, 17.529; 5. 23P-Darren Pifer, 18.065; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich, 18.102; 7. W20-Greg Wilson, 18.324; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 18.465; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 18.537; 10. 1-Nate Dussel, NT

Group (E)

1. 4-Cap Henry, 16.230; 2. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.301; 3. 40-George Hobaugh, 17.295; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer, 17.457; 5. 24-Rico Abreu, 17.469; 6. 24W-Garet Williamson, 17.681; 7. 5-Paul McMahan, 17.754; 8. 10-Zeb Wise, 17.775; 9. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 18.437; 10. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 18.739

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [2]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 4. 3C-Cale Conley [1]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [6]; 6. 18T-Tanner Holmes [5]; 7. 16-DJ Foos [8]; 8. O8C-Brandon Conkel [10]; 9. 2-Ricky Peterson [7]; 10. O8-Dan Kuriger [9]; 11. 2L-Landon Lalonde [11]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 17B-Bill Balog [3]; 2. 5X-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 3. 18-Cole Macedo [2]; 4. 22C-Cole Duncan [5]; 5. 49X-Cale Thomas [6]; 6. 21N-Frankie Nervo [9]; 7. 22H-Jac Haudenschild [1]; 8. 6-Bob Felmlee [8]; 9. O7-Skylar Gee [7]; 10. 18J-RJ Jacobs [10]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch [1]; 3. 101-Lachlan McHugh [6]; 4. 11-Ian Madsen [3]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 6. 11B-Carl Bowser [7]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan [11]; 8. 11J-David Kalb Jr. [10]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker [9]; 10. 13M-Brandon Matus [8]; 11. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 2. 23P-Darren Pifer [5]; 3. 2F-AJ Flick [4]; 4. 5K-Adam Kekich [6]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs [3]; 7. 33-Brent Matus [1]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [9]

Heat #5 – Group (E) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 40-George Hobaugh [2]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [4]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson [3]; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer [1]; 5. 10-Zeb Wise [10]; 6. 5-Paul McMahan [7]; 7. 70M-Henry Malcuit [9]; 8. 24-Rico Abreu [5]; 9. 24W-Garet Williamson [6]; 10. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer [8]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 40-George Hobaugh [1]; 2. 11-Ian Madsen [2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 4. 13-Justin Peck [5]; 5. 18-Cole Macedo [3]; 6. 2F-AJ Flick [6]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog [2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [6]; 5. 4-Cap Henry [1]; 6. 5X-Buddy Kofoid [5]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 24-Rico Abreu [1]; 2. 6-Bob Felmlee [2]; 3. 11J-David Kalb Jr. [3]; 4. O8C-Brandon Conkel [4]; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [10]; 6. O7-Skylar Gee [7]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker [9]; 8. 2L-Landon Lalonde [16]; 9. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer [13]; 10. 2-Ricky Peterson [6]; 11. 18J-RJ Jacobs [14]; 12. 24W-Garet Williamson [8]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [5]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [6]; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs [7]; 5. 5-Paul McMahan [9]; 6. 11B-Carl Bowser [8]; 7. 22H-Jac Haudenschild [11]; 8. 6-Bob Felmlee [17]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [3]; 10. 16-DJ Foos [12]; 11. 21N-Frankie Nervo [10]; 12. 49X-Cale Thomas [4]; 13. 24-Rico Abreu [16]; 14. 25R-Jordan Ryan [14]; 15. 18T-Tanner Holmes [2]; 16. 33-Brent Matus [13]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [7]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [8]; 5. 40-George Hobaugh [1]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]; 7. 22C-Cole Duncan [18]; 8. 11-Ian Madsen [3]; 9. 2F-AJ Flick [11]; 10. 101-Lachlan McHugh [16]; 11. 5X-Buddy Kofoid [12]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 13. 5-Paul McMahan [25]; 14. 28-Tim Shaffer [19]; 15. 3C-Cale Conley [17]; 16. 42-Sye Lynch [14]; 17. 26-Cory Eliason [21]; 18. 10-Zeb Wise [22]; 19. 18-Cole Macedo [9]; 20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [13]; 21. 5K-Adam Kekich [20]; 22. 23P-Darren Pifer [15]; 23. 4-Cap Henry [10]; 24. 81-Lee Jacobs [24]; 25. W20-Greg Wilson [23] Lap Leaders: Danny Dietrich (1-35)

Speedweek Outline:

Wednesday, June 16:

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m. | Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

$6,000-to-win

Thursday, June 17:

Muskingum County Speedway

Dresden, Ohio

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m. | Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

$6,000-to-win

Friday, June 18:

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 p.m. | Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

$6,000-to-win

Saturday, June 19:

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Portsmouth, Ohio

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 p.m. | Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

$17,554-to-win

*Rain Date set for June 20

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 6/15/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 3058

2. Ian Madsen – 2926

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 2880

4. Cory Eliason – 2852

5. Zeb Wise – 2820

6. Bill Balog – 2808

7. Cap Henry – 2764

8. Paul McMahan – 2710

9. Kyle Reinhardt – 2496

10. Rico Abreu – 2438

2021 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires Standings (as of 6/15/21):

1. Danny Dietrich – 562

2. Tyler Courtney – 550

3. Cory Eliason – 530

4. Justin Peck – 520

5. Zeb Wise – 518