Axsom Takes Night One of POWRi SPEEDweek

Emerson Axsom – Allen Horcher photo

Charleston, IL. (06/16/2021) Emerson Axsom of Franklin, IN. came out of the gate strong for the first night of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League SPEEDweek at Charleston Speedway. Taking the green flag and leading the 24-car field to the checkered flag, Axsom claimed his first POWRi National victory on the 2021 speedway.

Axsom started off the night strong and claimed victory in the Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3, which started him on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. lined up next to him, on the front row. The two took the field to green and never left the top side. On the initial green flag run, Axsom gapped the field, and everyone settled in behind him to battle it out for positions.

A red for Emilio Hoover who got upside down, bunched the field back up with only 4 laps in. Positions two through six battled side-by-side while a few cautions slowed the runs. McIntosh and Axsom found themselves in an intense battle for the lead with a little under 18 laps to go. As McIntosh is battling back and forth, the yellow came out for a flat right rear on McIntosh’s’ car which resulted in going to the work area.

After a few late race cautions, the field went back green. Axsom overcame lapped traffic, cautions, and slide jobs for the lead to continue on to pick up the win for night one of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League SPEEDweek. Daison Pursley came home second, Buddy Kofoid in third, Cannon McIntosh in fourth, and Brent Crews in the fifth position.

“Last week I felt like we were pretty close with the USAC guys, so I knew we would have tons of momentum coming in tonight and hopefully to carry it on the rest of the season.” Axsom

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 15-Emerson Axsom

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 08-Cannon McIntosh

TRD Hard Charger: 67-Buddy Kofoid

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 15-Emerson Axsom

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 15-Emerson Axsom   2. 71K-Daison Pursley   3. 67-Buddy Kofoid   4. 08-Cannon McIntosh  5. 86-Brent Crews   6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman   7. 25-Taylor Reimer   8. 67K-Cade Lewis   9. 5-Gavin Boschele   10. 49-Max Mittry   11. 68-Ronnie Gardner   12. 3B-Shelby Boise   13. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips   14. 00-Trey Gropp   15. 85T-Ryan Timms  16. 3N-Jake Neuman   17. 21K-Karter Sarff   18. 9E-Caden Englehart   19. 71-Kaylee Bryson   20. 17C-Devin Camfield   21. 10C-Dalton Camfield   22. 21-Emilio Hoover   23. 91-Zach Daum   24. 97-Brenham Crouch

 

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, June 17th at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL.

 

Thursday, June 17th – Lincoln Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

 

 

 

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

 

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

