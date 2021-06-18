Davenport Wins Clash at The Mag Opener Presented by Big River Steel



Mega Weekend Continues at Magnolia Motor Speedway on June 18-19

Columbus, Mississippi (06/17/21) – Magnolia Motor Speedway hosted the opening round of the OPTIMA Batteries Clash at the MAG Presented by Big River Steel on Thursday night as Jonathan Davenport fended off challenges from Kyle Bronson and Mike Marlar to score the win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series / COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model feature.

Davenport claimed $5,000 for his victory, which came over Marlar, Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards (started 12th) and Shane Clanton.

“I had to do a lot of searching for different grooves in that feature because the track was undergoing some changes. My car didn’t really feel better in one spot than another, but we were able to get the job done,” Davenport said. “Hats off to my team for getting this new car ready to go this week.”

Earlier in the night Kyle Bronson bested the 43-car field in qualifying with a 13.410-second lap. Bronson, McCreadie, Davenport, and Marlar registered heat race wins, while Spencer Hughes and Hunter Rasdon snared B-Main wins.

Meanwhile, Shay Knight claimed the top prize in the Eaton Clinic Crate Racin’ USA Modified Sportsman feature, and Joshua Wood bested the field in the Murphy Towing Hot Shots finale.

On Friday, June 18 the second round of the OPTIMA Batteries Clash at The Mag Presented by Big River Steel finds the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) contingent once again contesting a complete $5,000-to-win program, which will recorded for a future broadcast.

Accompanying Friday’s program will be complete shows for the MSSS Murphy Towing Street Stocks ($1,000-to-win / $75-to-start), Trak-Star Crate Late Models ($800-to-win / $50-to-start), and William Wells 3 Star Tire and Auto Factory Stocks ($500-to-win / $50-to-start).

On Friday the driver’s meeting is at 7 p.m. CST with hot laps at 7:30 p.m.

The OPTIMA Batteries Clash at The MAG Presented by Big River Steel Championship Night is set for Saturday, June 19 and includes the LOLMDS / CCSDS Super Late Models rounding out their three-day weekend with a $15,000-to-win, 60-lap finale in front of both an expected capacity crowd and the Lucas Oil Productions cameras.

Joining Saturday’s program are MSSS Murphy Street Stocks ($1,000-to-win / $75-to-start), Trak-Star Crate Late Models ($1,000-to-win) / $50-to-start), and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman ($500-to-win / $50-to-start).

The driver’s meeting on Saturday is at 6:30 p.m CST with racing action beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Friday Grandstand Admission is $25 for Adults with Kids 6-10 $5, and Kids 5 & under free.

Saturday Grandstand Admission is $35 for Adults with Kids 6-10 $5, and Kids 5 & under free.

Friday Pit Admission is $35 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $25, and Kids 5 & under free.

Saturday Pit Admission is $40 for Adults with Kids 6-10 years of age $30, and Kids 5 & under free.

FOUR WHEELER’s/ATV’s/Dirt Bikes, ect. Passes are $25 for the weekend. Each race team will get one free band at registration. Any additional bands will be $25 each.

For more information call Johnny Stokes at 662-574-2572 or the track at 662-240-3478 and visit the track’s website at www.MagnoliaDirt.com.

About Big River Steel:

Big River Steel is a LEED-certified Flex Mill™ in northeast Arkansas that is believed to be the newest and most advanced flat rolled mill in North America. Big River Steel’s advanced manufacturing technology and skilled operators combined with U. S. Steel’s product development capabilities and intellectual property have allowed Big River Steel to produce advanced high-strength steel (AHSS). Big River Steel offers high-quality products and services to discerning customers in the automotive, energy, construction, and agricultural industries. Big River Steel’s Phase II-A expansion doubled the mill’s hot-rolled steel production capacity to 3.3 million tons annually, establishing it as one of the largest electric arc furnace-oriented flat-rolled mills in North America. The Phase II-A expansion was completed in November 2020, ahead of schedule and below budget. For more information, visit www.bigriversteel.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, MS)

June 17, 2021

Clash at the Mag Thursday (25 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[12]; 5. 25-Shane Clanton[8]; 6. 90-Brian Rickman[16]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 8. 18X-Michael Page[11]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[9]; 10. 11H-Spencer Hughes[17]; 11. 86-Kyle Beard[20]; 12. 2S-Stormy Scott[14]; 13. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[24]; 14. 86R-Rick Rickman[5]; 15. 16S-Sam Seawright[22]; 16. R5-Hunter Rasdon[18]; 17. 54D-Dane Dacus[13]; 18. 14M-Morgan Bagley[15]; 19. 1T-Tyler Erb[10]; 20. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 21. 10B-David Breazeale[23]; 22. 18P-Brayden Proctor[21]; 23. 212-Josh Putnam[6]; 24. 66C-Matt Cosner[19]

B-Main 1 LINE-X (10 Laps): 1. 11H-Spencer Hughes[2]; 2. 66C-Matt Cosner[4]; 3. 18P-Brayden Proctor[6]; 4. 10B-David Breazeale[5]; 5. 1C-Chad Thrash[9]; 6. 33K-Ray Kulhanek[8]; 7. 6R-Robbie Stuart[1]; 8. 12J-Jamie Elam[10]; 9. 7P-David Payne[13]; 10. (DNS) 71-Hudson O’Neal; 11. (DNS) 20-Jimmy Owens; 12. (DNS) 11E-Dewayne Estes; 13. (DNS) 7C-Dillon Crim

B-Main 2 UNOH (10 Laps): 1. R5-Hunter Rasdon[1]; 2. 86-Kyle Beard[3]; 3. 16S-Sam Seawright[2]; 4. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[5]; 5. 36-Logan Martin[4]; 6. 12C-Scott Crigler[8]; 7. 44D-Dalton Cook[6]; 8. 99F-Clay Fisher[9]; 9. 33W-Terry Wilson[11]; 10. 3B-Luke Bennett[7]; 11. 48M-Mike Myers[10]; 12. G4-Shelby Sheedy[13]; 13. 33S-Scott Dedwylder[14]; 14. (DNS) 92M-Chad Mallett

Heat 1 Penske Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 2. 86R-Rick Rickman[11]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 4. 54D-Dane Dacus[4]; 5. 6R-Robbie Stuart[7]; 6. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 7. 10B-David Breazeale[6]; 8. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 9. 1C-Chad Thrash[8]; 10. 7C-Dillon Crim[9]; 11. 7P-David Payne[10]

Heat 2 Summit Racing Equipment (8 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[5]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[4]; 5. 11H-Spencer Hughes[6]; 6. 66C-Matt Cosner[2]; 7. 18P-Brayden Proctor[8]; 8. 33K-Ray Kulhanek[9]; 9. 12J-Jamie Elam[7]; 10. 11E-Dewayne Estes[10]

Heat 3 Simpson Race Products (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 2. 212-Josh Putnam[1]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 5. R5-Hunter Rasdon[2]; 6. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 7. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[5]; 8. 3B-Luke Bennett[9]; 9. 99F-Clay Fisher[7]; 10. 33W-Terry Wilson[10]; 11. G4-Shelby Sheedy[11]

Heat 4 Ohlins Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[6]; 4. 90-Brian Rickman[2]; 5. 16S-Sam Seawright[8]; 6. 36-Logan Martin[7]; 7. 44D-Dalton Cook[5]; 8. 12C-Scott Crigler[9]; 9. 48M-Mike Myers[11]; 10. 92M-Chad Mallett[10]; 11. 33S-Scott Dedwylder[4]

Group A Time Trials (2 Laps): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:13.410[5]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.579[7]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:13.646[13]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner, 00:13.800[2]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.807[17]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.810[12]; 7. 54D-Dane Dacus, 00:13.925[3]; 8. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 00:14.049[4]; 9. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:14.052[21]; 10. 18X-Michael Page, 00:14.070[18]; 11. 10B-David Breazeale, 00:14.086[15]; 12. 11H-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.092[11]; 13. 6R-Robbie Stuart, 00:14.253[14]; 14. 12J-Jamie Elam, 00:14.256[10]; 15. 1C-Chad Thrash, 00:14.268[8]; 16. 18P-Brayden Proctor, 00:14.351[1]; 17. 7C-Dillon Crim, 00:14.502[9]; 18. 33K-Ray Kulhanek, 00:14.604[19]; 19. 7P-David Payne, 00:14.742[20]; 20. 11E-Dewayne Estes, 00:14.780[6]; 21. 86R-Rick Rickman, 00:27.080[16]

Group B Time Trials (2 Laps): 1. 212-Josh Putnam, 00:13.869[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.894[4]; 3. R5-Hunter Rasdon, 00:14.017[2]; 4. 90-Brian Rickman, 00:14.019[17]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:14.058[16]; 6. 25-Shane Clanton, 00:14.092[21]; 7. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.115[13]; 8. 33S-Scott Dedwylder, 00:14.136[19]; 9. 1BJ-BJ Robinson, 00:14.182[12]; 10. 44D-Dalton Cook, 00:14.220[6]; 11. 86-Kyle Beard, 00:14.225[5]; 12. 14-Josh Richards, 00:14.268[18]; 13. 99F-Clay Fisher, 00:14.284[14]; 14. 36-Logan Martin, 00:14.295[3]; 15. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.316[9]; 16. 16S-Sam Seawright, 00:14.378[22]; 17. 3B-Luke Bennett, 00:14.488[7]; 18. 12C-Scott Crigler, 00:14.562[10]; 19. 33W-Terry Wilson, 00:14.695[15]; 20. 92M-Chad Mallett, 00:14.802[8]; 21. G4-Shelby Sheedy, 00:14.995[11]; 22. 48M-Mike Myers, 00:15.038[20]

Eaton Clinic CRUSA Modified Sportsman

A Feature 1: 1. 3-Shay Knight[1]; 2. 17-Matt Price[3]; 3. 91-Billy Tedford[6]; 4. 38-Jimmy Anderson[9]; 5. 25-Jammie Gowers[2]; 6. 52-Chase Oliver[8]; 7. 20-Shane Burns[10]; 8. 41-Ben Franks[4]; 9. 69-Jeremy Robertson[7]; 10. 60-Scottie Gowers[12]; 11. 21-Brent Burns[11]; 12. 81-Shayne Grant[13]; 13. 1-Tim Parker[5]; 14. 12A-Chris Murray[15]; 15. (DNS) 24/7-Wesley Cribbs

Heat 1: 1. 3-Shay Knight[4]; 2. 17-Matt Price[3]; 3. 91-Billy Tedford[1]; 4. 69-Jeremy Robertson[2]; 5. 38-Jimmy Anderson[6]; 6. 21-Brent Burns[7]; 7. 24/7-Wesley Cribbs[5]; 8. 12A-Chris Murray[8]

Heat 2: 1. 25-Jammie Gowers[3]; 2. 1-Tim Parker[1]; 3. 41-Ben Franks[6]; 4. 52-Chase Oliver[2]; 5. 20-Shane Burns[5]; 6. 60-Scottie Gowers[7]; 7. 81-Shayne Grant[4]

Murphy Towing Hot Shots

A Feature 1: 1. 121-Joshua Wood[2]; 2. 11-JOHN NORRIS[4]; 3. M3-Taylor Murphy[5]; 4. 16-Robert Eaton[6]; 5. 11M-Dylan Mann[8]; 6. 99A-Lindsey Fortner[9]; 7. (DNF) 21-Roger Wood Sr[3]; 8. (DNF) 38M-Brandon Minnick[10]; 9. (DNF) 3-Sherry Eaton[7]; 10. (DNF) 8-Taylor Gowers[1]

Heat 1: 1. 8-Taylor Gowers[3]; 2. 11-JOHN NORRIS[1]; 3. M3-Taylor Murphy[5]; 4. 11M-Dylan Mann[2]; 5. 38M-Brandon Minnick[4]

Heat 2: 1. 121-Joshua Wood[2]; 2. 21-Roger Wood Sr[4]; 3. 16-Robert Eaton[5]; 4. 3-Sherry Eaton[1]; 5. 99A-Lindsey Fortner[3]