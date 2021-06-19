Nick Hoffman rolls to 4th consecutive Summit Modified Nationals with Tri-City Speedway victory!

26 entries
MODIFIEDS
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2-Nick Hoffman[2]; 2. 25-Tyler Nicely[1]; 3. 05-Dave Wietholder[4]; 4. 24H-Mike Harrison[7]; 5. 99-Hunt Gossum[10]; 6. 14C-Rick Conoyer[3]; 7. 36-Kenny Wallace[8]; 8. 12L-Lucas Lee[6]; 9. 1D-Dean Hoffman[17]; 10. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[11]; 11. 59R-Jacob Rexing[12]; 12. 13-Charlie Mefford[14]; 13. 87Z-Zeb Moake[13]; 14. 7N-Tim Nash[15]; 15. 8-Kyle Steffens[9]; 16. 45-Kyle Hammer[19]; 17. 44R-Anthony Reams[22]; 18. 7-Blake Thompson[21]; 19. 82Q-Cole Queathem[20]; 20. 18L-Michael Long[18]; 21. 66-Cole Falloway[5]; 22. 54-Shaun Horstmann[16]
Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 54-Shaun Horstmann[1]; 2. 1D-Dean Hoffman[4]; 3. 18L-Michael Long[3]; 4. 7-Blake Thompson[2]; 5. 82Q-Cole Queathem[7]; 6. 44R-Anthony Reams[5]; 7. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[9]; 8. 18-Jerry Thompson[8]; 9. 24B-Brent Weaver[6]; 10. (DNS) 45-Kyle Hammer; 11. (DNS) J82-Treb Jacoby
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Tyler Nicely[2]; 2. 05-Dave Wietholder[3]; 3. 24H-Mike Harrison[1]; 4. 99-Hunt Gossum[5]; 5. 87Z-Zeb Moake[4]; 6. 54-Shaun Horstmann[6]; 7. 1D-Dean Hoffman[7]; 8. 82Q-Cole Queathem[9]; 9. 45-Kyle Hammer[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Rick Conoyer[3]; 2. 66-Cole Falloway[2]; 3. 36-Kenny Wallace[1]; 4. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[4]; 5. 13-Charlie Mefford[5]; 6. 7-Blake Thompson[6]; 7. 44R-Anthony Reams[8]; 8. 18-Jerry Thompson[9]; 9. J82-Treb Jacoby[7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 12L-Lucas Lee[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Steffens[3]; 4. 59R-Jacob Rexing[5]; 5. 7N-Tim Nash[7]; 6. 18L-Michael Long[4]; 7. 24B-Brent Weaver[6]; 8. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[8]
Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison, 00:16.562[11]; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:16.703[5]; 3. 2-Nick Hoffman, 00:16.730[7]; 4. 25-Tyler Nicely, 00:16.799[2]; 5. 66-Cole Falloway, 00:16.900[14]; 6. 12L-Lucas Lee, 00:16.910[1]; 7. 05-Dave Wietholder, 00:16.954[22]; 8. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 00:16.982[21]; 9. 8-Kyle Steffens, 00:17.002[10]; 10. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:17.046[26]; 11. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, 00:17.069[4]; 12. 18L-Michael Long, 00:17.078[3]; 13. 99-Hunt Gossum, 00:17.084[19]; 14. 13-Charlie Mefford, 00:17.110[17]; 15. 59R-Jacob Rexing, 00:17.174[23]; 16. 54-Shaun Horstmann, 00:17.192[6]; 17. 7-Blake Thompson, 00:17.196[9]; 18. 24B-Brent Weaver, 00:17.336[16]; 19. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 00:17.395[24]; 20. J82-Treb Jacoby, 00:17.422[25]; 21. 7N-Tim Nash, 00:17.443[12]; 22. 45-Kyle Hammer, 00:17.454[13]; 23. 44R-Anthony Reams, 00:17.494[8]; 24. 18S-Jarrett Stryker, 00:17.574[20]; 25. 82Q-Cole Queathem, 00:17.630[18]; 26. 18-Jerry Thompson, 00:17.798[15]