Pursley Perfects Jacksonville Speedway for Night 3 of SPEEDweek

Jacksonville, IL. (06/18/2021) Daison Pursley perfects the top side at Jacksonville Speedway to steal victory for night No. 3 of Illinois SPEEDweek. This marks Pursleys third win on the 2021 season, as well as his fourth career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget victory. Pursley started his night off strong, and ended it by leading the 24-car field to the checkered flag after 30-laps around Jacksonville Speedway

The 30-lap main event lined up with Emerson Axsom on the pole and Pursley to his outside. At the drop of the green, Pursley was off to an early advantage. All 24 cars ran the high side around the track while the field tried to hunt down Pursley. Axsom and Thomas Meseraull battled for the second position right as a yellow came out for cars tangled in 3&4. Axsom and Meseraull got caught in the wreck and ended in the work area.

Racing resumed and Pursley led the pack, teammates Gavan Boschele and Kaylee Bryson followed close behind. As the laps wound down and a couple of cautions bunched the field back up, Pursley still continued to lead the way. Pursley entered into lapped traffic and Kofoid running second, gave it all he had to try and steal the win, but Pursley prevailed.

Kofoid followed him to the line in second, Cannon McIntosh finished in third, Brent Crews in fourth, and Jake Neuman rounded out the top five. The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, June 19th at Macon Speedway for night No. 4 of SPEEDweek

ADVANCED RACING SUSPESIONS Heat 1 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

MVT SERVICES Heat 2 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

AUTO METER Heat 3 Winner: 86-Brent Crews

ROD END SUPPLY Heat 4 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Max Papis Innovationa High Point: 15-Emerson Axsom

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1: 08-Cannon McIntosh

TRD Hard Charger: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 71K-Daison Pursley 2. 67-Buddy Kofoid 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh 4. 86-Brent Crews 5. 3N-Jake Neuman 6. 85T-Ryan Timms 7. 5-Gavan Boschele 8. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 9. 67K-Cade Lewis 10. 71-Kaylee Bryson 11. 91-Zach Daum 12. 72-Sam Johnson 13. 21-Emilio Hoover 14. 97-Brenham Crouch 15. 25-Taylor Reimer 16. 00-Trey Gropp 17. 88-Tyler Nelson 18. 50-Daniel Adler 19. 56X-Mark Chisholm 20. 15-Emerson Axsom 21. 1K-Brayton Lynch 22. 7X-Thomas Meseraull 23. 3B-Shelby Boise 24. 21K-Karter Sarff

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website