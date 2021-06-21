Kofoid Wins Thriller at Fayette Co. & McIntosh Crowned SPEEDweek Champion

Brownstown, IL. (06/20/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid earned his seventh win on the 2021 season, and 14th career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory on the final night of 2021 Illinois SPEEDweek at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL. Cannon McIntosh alongside his Dave Mac Motorsports crew got crowned the Illinois SPEEDweek champion to end the ninth annual Illinois SPEEDweek.

The 24-car field set up for 30-laps around the fast Fayette County Speedway, with Brent Crews and Bryant Wiedeman lined up the front row. At the drop of the green flag cars scattered and chose their best line to run. The young gun, Crews led the field around the top side as cars battled for position behind him. The field fought a bunch of cautions which resulted in a few restarts for the field.

Kofoid conquered the tough track and took the lead from Crews after a restart on lap 6. Kofoid, Crews, and Cannon McIntosh separated themselves from the rest of the field after a long green flag run. Even in lapped traffic, Kofoid couldn’t be stopped, he picked up the win for the final night of Illinois SPEEDweek. Brent Crews followed along in second and McIntosh rounded out the podium.

McIntosh ended Illinois SPEEDweek on a high note as well, as he got crowned SPEEDweek champion. McIntosh had one win, and a solid set of podium finishes for the week.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 25-Taylor Reimer

MVT Servies Heat 2 Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Super Clean High Point: 86-Brent Crews

TRD Hard Charger:10C-Dalton Camfield

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Buddy Kofoid 2. 86-Brent Crews 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh 4. 85T-Ryan Timms 5. 21K-Karter Sarff 6. 5-Gavan Boschele 7. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 8. 71-Kaylee Bryson 9. 21-Emilio Hoover 10. 10C-Dalton Camfield 11. 25-Taylor Reimer 12. 00-Trey Gropp 13. 72-Sam Johnson 14. 15-Emerson Axsom 15. 97-Brenham Crouch 16. 50-Daniel Adler 17. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips 18. 7X-Thomas Meseraull 19. 67K-Cade Lewis 20. 49-Max Mittry 21. 56X-Mark Chisholm 22. 91-Zach Daum 23. 17C-Devin Camfield 24. 9E-Caden Englehart