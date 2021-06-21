O’Neil pads résumé with Masters triumph at Cedar Lake Speedway

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 19)—Jake O’Neil has developed a penchant for stepping up when stakes are at their highest, and the 29-year-old from Tucson, Ariz., did it again during Saturday’s curtain-closer of the 22nd Annual Masters at Cedar Lake Speedway.

O’Neil’s 13th career USMTS victory was his first at the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval in New Richmond, Wis., and added another crown jewel triumph to his résumé. Last year, he swept both nights of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree and in 2018 he won the Grant Junghans Memorial.

Saturday night’s effort was worth $10,000—his third five-figure payday of the 2021 campaign.

Kevin Adams beat Matt Leer to the flagstand by a whisker to lead the opening lap, and then set a torrid pace at the front of the field for another 10 laps before O’Neil was able to sneak by on lap 12.

O’Neil was never able to run away and hide from Adams or a charging pack of six to seven drivers that stayed within striking distance.

Dustin Sorensen was the first to get by Adams but had his hands full the rest of the way with the likes of Tanner Mullens, Rodney Sanders, Dereck Ramirez, Jake Timm and Lucas Schott.

Following the second and final caution of the 50-lapper with just a handful of laps remaining, Sorensen got sucked into the guardrail at the top of the third turn, nearly tipping over. Although he managed to set his machine back on all four wheels, and flat tire ended his run.

O’Neil sped away to beat Mullens to the checkered flag by about six car-lengths while Sanders Ramirez and Timm rounded out the top five. Schott, Tyler Wolff, Adams, 20th-starting Nick Koehler and 30th-starting Jacob Bleess completed the first 10 to reach the finish line.

The current points leader, Ramirez passed 14 of his fellow competitors to earn the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award. Three others matched or exceeding his tally, but all three were ineligible for the award as provisional starters.

See you next month: The touring USMTS titans will hibernate for nearly a month before returning for a four-night excursion through South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa in mid-July. On Wednesday, July 14, the series returns to the Casino Speedway in Watertown, S.D., for the 11th Annual USMTS Summersota Nationals.

From there, it’s a two-night party when the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn., hosts the inaugural USMTS Mod Wars on Friday and Saturday, July 16-17.

The weekend wraps up Sunday, July 18, with the 2nd Annual USMTS Mod Mania presented by Christie Door Co. at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows.

Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize. And if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

22nd Annual Masters – Night 3 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 55 Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis.

2. (1) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

3. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (5) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

5. (7) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

6. (9) 8 Dakota Smith, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (2) 7J Corey Jones, Zimmerman, Minn.

8. (6) 110 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

9. (8) 10 Daniel Bargender, Menomonie, Wis.

10. (10) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

3. (4) 444J Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

4. (5) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

5. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (10) 55W Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm, Minn.

8. (6) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

9. (9) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

10. (2) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 40 Kevin Adams, Cameron, Wis.

2. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (3) 89X Jesse Glenz, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (6) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (8) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (7) 04JR Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn.

8. (5) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

9. (9) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

10. (10) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (3) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

3. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (2) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

6. (6) 32 Jon Tollakson, Montevideo, Minn.

7. (7) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

8. (8) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

DNS – F1 Chase Friendt, New Richmond, Wis.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (1) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (4) 13 Nick Koehler, Bloomer, Wis.

6. (8) 196M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

7. (7) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (6) 37X Skeeter Estey, Kelly Lake, Minn.

9. (9) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

5. (5) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

6. (8) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

7. (6) 18M Mason McEvers, Grantsburg, Wis.

8. (9) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

9. (7) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

DRIVEFORMVT.COM HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (2) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (4) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

3. (1) W Cory Williams, Spring Valley, Wis.

4. (5) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

5. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

6. (9) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (3) 11 Sam Fankhauser, Rice Lake, Wis.

9. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (9) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

3. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

5. (4) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn., /, $125.

6. (13) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

7. (10) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn., B&B/,$125.

8. (16) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., VanderBuilt/Scott’s, $125.

9. (15) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D., Hughes/Chevrolet, $125.

10. (18) F1 Chase Friendt, New Richmond, Wis., /, $125.

11. (11) 32 Jon Tollakson, Montevideo, Minn., MBCustoms/Sturdy, $125.

12. (17) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $125.

13. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

14. (12) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss., MBCustoms/, $125.

15. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

16. (8) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, $125.

17. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, $125.

18. (14) 110 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $125.

19. (18) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn., SSR/Chubb’s, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (7) 13 Nick Koehler, Bloomer, Wis.

4. (6) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

7. (14) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn., JMR/Wagamon, $125.

8. (12) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/Chevrolet, $125.

9. (13) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., MBCustoms/KSE, $125.

10. (11) 7J Corey Jones, Zimmerman, Minn., VanderBuilt/Tim’s, $125.

11. (16) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn., SSR/Stoen, $125.

12. (10) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $125.

13. (17) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas.

14. (8) 8 Dakota Smith, Chippewa Falls, Wis., /, $125.

15. (4) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis., MBCustoms/KSE, $125.

16. (15) 37X Skeeter Estey, Kelly Lake, Minn., TRC/Tim’s, $125.

17. (5) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis., SSR/Northside, $125.

18. (18) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn., SSR/Adams, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 444J Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) W Cory Williams, Spring Valley, Wis.

4. (9) 196M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

5. (10) 55W Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm, Minn., Shaw/Chevrolet, $125.

6. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., SSR/KSE, $125.

7. (5) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

8. (11) 04JR Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn., MBCustoms/Scott’s, $125.

9. (13) 11 Sam Fankhauser, Rice Lake, Wis., SSR/Adams, $125.

10. (7) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Sower, $125.

11. (14) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $125.

12. (6) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Cornett, $125.

13. (12) 18M Mason McEvers, Grantsburg, Wis., JMR/Stoen, $125.

14. (17) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis., MBCustoms/Stoen, $125.

15. (4) 89X Jesse Glenz, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/KSE, $125.

16. (15) 10 Daniel Bargender, Menomonie, Wis., MBCustoms/Action, $125.

17. (16) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher, $125.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 50, $10,000.

2. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 50, $5000.

3. (11) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $3000.

4. (18) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 50, $2000.

5. (7) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/OFI, 50, $1700.

6. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $1500.

7. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 50, $1200.

8. (2) 40 Kevin Adams, Cameron, Wis., MBCustoms/Adams, 50, $1000.

9. (20) 13 Nick Koehler, Bloomer, Wis., SSR/Baxter, 50, $900.

10. (30) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 50, $275.

11. (25) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 50, $800.

12. (9) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $775.

13. (10) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., MBCustoms/OFI, 50, $750.

14. (29) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn., Lethal/Sower, 50, $165.

15. (19) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $735.

16. (17) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $730.

17. (15) 444J Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 50, $725.

18. (22) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn., MBCustoms/Sturdy, 50, $720.

19. (16) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn., Lethal/Hill, 50, $715.

20. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 50, $135.

21. (23) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Baxter, 50, $705.

22. (21) W Cory Williams, Spring Valley, Wis., SSR/MAS, 50, $700.

23. (13) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 50, $700.

24. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 45, $700.

25. (4) 55 Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis., Lethal/PPM, 45, $700.

26. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $700.

27. (28) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 14, $125.

28. (12) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn., Longhorn/KSE, 11, $700.

29. (24) 196M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill., Longhorn/Jackson, 8, $700.

30. (26) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 0, $700.

Lap Leaders: Adams 1-11, O’Neil 12-50.

Total Laps Led: O’Neil 39, Adams 11.

Margin of Victory: 1.654 seconds.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 44.981 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ebert, VanderBeek.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, Fuqua, Atkinson, Bleess.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 18th, finished 4th).

Entries: 66.

Next Race: Wednesday, July 14, Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Ramirez 1294, Sanders 1255, O’Neil 1254, Mullens 1192, Wolff 1172, Schott 1145, Phillips 1116, Ebert 1050, Sorensen 1044, Hughes 1030.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Strength 946, Glenz 877, Good 743, Lucas Lee 713, Givens 691.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 132, Hughes 121, LG2 113, Mullens 90, Lethal 85.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 125, Hatfield 98, Stoen 94, Mullens 79, ECE 73.

Contingency Awards:

Beyea Custom Headers – Ramirez.

BigDeal Car Care – O’Neil, Bleess.

Bryke Racing – Hughes.

BSB Manufacturing – Truscott.

Champ Pans – Timm.

Deatherage Opticians – Atkinson.

Edelbrock – Adams.

Eibach – Bleess.

Fast Shafts – O’Neil.

FK Rod Ends – Ramirez.

Hooker Harness – Strength.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Sabraski.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Hansen.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Good.

Keyser Manufacturing – Bleess.

KS Engineering – Ebert.

KSE Racing Products – Koehler.

Maxima Racing Oils – O’Neil.

Penske Racing Shocks – Hensel.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Fankhauser.

QA1 – Mars.

Race Ranch – O’Neil.

RacerWebsite.com – Dolman.

Real Racing Wheels – Roschen.

Simpson Performance Products – Mahder.

Summit Racing Equipment – Bleess, Givens, Good, Hughes, Oertel.

Super Clean – O’Neil.

Swift Springs – O’Neil, Koehler.

Sybesma Graphics – Leer.

Tire Demon – Kaeter.

VP Racing Fuels – O’Neil.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bargender.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Wolff.