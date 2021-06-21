Schudy, Hodges, Poe, Ebert, and Workman Capture Central Missouri Speedway Feature Wins!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJune 19, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Heartland Waste Race Night at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) featured 92 drivers and race teams in five divisions. The featured class of the night was the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association for their second-ever CMS appearance.

There were 28 USAC Sprints, 12 A-Mods, 12 POWRi Super Stocks, 16 B-Mods, and 24 Pure Stocks on hand. Throughout the program there were 13 preliminary heat races, one B-Main (USAC Sprints) and five main events, for a total of 19 races for the fans on hand.

USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association:

Heat 1) 1. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 4. 41-Brad Wyatt[5]; 5. 2-Jason Billups[3]; 6. 52-Blake Bowers[6]; 7. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[7]

Heat 2) 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]; 2. 12-Wesley Smith[5]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[2]; 4. 00-Broc Elliott[3]; 5. 65-Chris Parkinson[6]; 6. 88-Chad Tye[7]; 7. 66M-Max Grogan[4]

Heat 3) 1. 2H-Luke Howard[1]; 2. 15E-Dakota Earls[4]; 3. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[3]; 4. 44-Taylor Walton[7]; 5. 82-Christie Thomason[5]; 6. 82V-Vinny Ward[2]; 7. (DNF) 13-Brad Ryun[6]

Heat 4) 1. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 2. 26-Zach Clark[2]; 3. 9X-Chad Goff[5]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 5. 7M-Heath Murry[1]; 6. 7J-Robert Black[3]; 7. (DNS) 28B-Drake Barker

B-Main: 1. 2-Jason Billups[4]; 2. 65-Chris Parkinson[1]; 3. 7J-Robert Black[7]; 4. 88-Chad Tye[3]; 5. 7M-Heath Murry[5]; 6. 52-Blake Bowers[6]; 7. 66M-Max Grogan[10]; 8. 82V-Vinny Ward[8]; 9. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[9]; 10. 82-Christie Thomason[2]

Feature: 1. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]; 3. 12-Wesley Smith[2]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[14]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[13]; 6. 44-Taylor Walton[9]; 7. 15E-Dakota Earls[4]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt[15]; 9. 2H-Luke Howard[7]; 10. 00-Broc Elliott[16]; 11. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[12]; 12. 65-Chris Parkinson[18]; 13. 2-Jason Billups[17]; 14. 7J-Robert Black[19]; 15. 88-Chad Tye[20]; 16. 52-Blake Bowers[22]; 17. (DNF) 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 18. (DNF) 7M-Heath Murry[21]; 19. (DNF) 26-Zach Clark[10]; 20. (DNF) 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]; 21. (DNF) 73-Samuel Wagner[11]; 22. (DQ) 9X-Chad Goff[8]

Wesley Smith paced the early laps with a comfortable 1.5-second lead by lap four with Quinton Benson and Jacks Wagner inside the top three. By lap ten, Smith led Benson, Wagner, Wyatt Burks, and Kory Schudy inside the top five. At lap 15, Smith led by 2.5 seconds over Benson. As Smith continued his torrid pace, his lead built to nearly 3 seconds by lap 20. Yellow flew at lap 20 for a single-car incident as Smith led Benson and Burks. On lap 22, the red flag flew for a flip by tenth-running Zach Clark, who was uninjured. Smith led Benson for the final few circuits as the green flew. Smith stayed in control with Benson cutting the lead to half a second on the white flag, but caution flew for fifth-running Jack Wagner setting up a green, white, and checkered flag finish until caution flew again for fourth-running Chad Goff, who spun in turn two. A three-car battled settled the race as Benson fought hard to win over Schudy and Benson but on the final lap, the top three completely changed as Schudy powered his way off turn four to take the checkers over Benson, Smith, fourteenth-starting Tom Curran, and thirteenth-starting Xavier Doney.

A-Mod Results:

Heat 1) 1. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[1]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[5]; 3. 29-Dennis Elliott[4]; 4. 82-David Wood[2]; 5. 1K-Tim Karrick[6]; 6. 88-Jimmy Dowell[3]

Heat 2) 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[5]; 2. 30-Dalton Kirk[2]; 3. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]; 4. C3-Chad Staus[1]; 5. 74-Rodney Schweizer[6]; 6. (DNF) 68-Dean Wille[3]

Feature: 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[1]; 2. 29-Dennis Elliott[5]; 3. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[3]; 4. 75-Gunner Martin[2]; 5. 30-Dalton Kirk[4]; 6. 1K-Tim Karrick[9]; 7. 68-Dean Wille[12]; 8. 88-Jimmy Dowell[11]; 9. 82-David Wood[7]; 10. 74-Rodney Schweizer[10]; 11. 7-Anthony Tanner[6]; 12. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[8]

Dustin Hodges and multiple-time feature winner Dustin Hodges began the night’s final race, the 25-lap A-Mod feature from row one. Martin has been strong of late, but Hodges was quick to jump out to the lead with Martin close behind. Early in the race, Marin’s left-front tire went flat, but per the CMS general race rules, he was able to maintain a safe speed and control of the car and continued racing. At lap 11, the caution flew as Hodges led Martin, Dennis Elliott, Kameron Grindstaff, and Dalton Kirk. Soon after another caution bunched the field in much the same order, except for Martin who slipped to fifth by lap 15 as Elliott moved to second and Grindstaff to third. By lap 21, Hodges’ lead extended to 2.8-seconds over a tight battle between Elliott and Grindstaff and grew to just over three seconds by the white-flag lap. Hodges took the victory over a fierce, clean, and tight battle with Elliott in second, Grindstaff for his best finish in third, Martin rebounded to fourth at the line with Dalton Kirk finishing a solid fifth.

POWRi Super Stock Results:

Heat 1) 1. G1-Nick Gibson[1]; 2. 7-Brett Wood[2]; 3. 04-Cody Frazon[4]; 4. 3P-Tyler Perryman[5]; 5. 75-Nathan Williams[6]; 6. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[3]

Heat 2) 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[4]; 4. 67-Devin Irvin[3]; 5. 04B-Blaine Ewing[5]; 6. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[6]

Feature: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon[5]; 3. G1-Nick Gibson[1]; 4. 04B-Blaine Ewing[10]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[8]; 6. 03B-Chris Brockway[12]; 7. 75-Nathan Williams[9]; 8. 3P-Tyler Perryman[7]; 9. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[11]; 10. (DNF) 10-Marc Carter[6]; 11. (DNF) 7-Brett Wood[3]; 12. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]

Nick Gibson and Aaron Poe, who were both eligible for bonus money put up by Old 71 Speedway Promoter Jerry Brown, and CMS Promoter Earl Walls, began the night’s 15-lap main event from the front row. Poe quickly jumped out to an early race lead until caution slowed the field at lap four. When the action resumed Poe led Gibson and Cody Frazon in a close battle for second. At the lap 11 mark, Poe built his lead to nearly once second with Frazon trying to reel him in. The race was clean and green to the finish as Poe pulled way handily to collect his fifteenth-career CMS victory. Frazon finished second with Gibson third, Blaine Ewing with his best finish was fourth as Devin Irvin rounded out the top five. For his combined finishes of second at Old 71 Speedway and first at CMS, Poe collected a $100 bonus from each of the track bonus to add $200 to his winnings for the night. CMS wishes to thank Jerry Butler at Old 71 Speedway for putting up the extra money for the POWRi Super Stock drivers.

B-Mod Results:

Heat 1) 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[7]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 5. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[8]; 6. 9-Don Marrs[6]; 7. 61-Sturgis Streeter[4]; 8. 26-Steven Gearhart[5]

Heat 2) 1. 99-Brad Smith[3]; 2. 88-Derek Nevels[2]; 3. 7TW-Tyler Wood[4]; 4. 3-Bronson Wicker[8]; 5. 27J-Jeff Davis[6]; 6. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[5]; 7. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[1]; 8. (DNF) 37-Wesley Brown[7]

Feature: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[8]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[3]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 5. 99-Brad Smith[1]; 6. 7TW-Tyler Wood[6]; 7. 88-Derek Nevels[5]; 8. 9-Don Marrs[10]; 9. 26-Steven Gearhart[12]; 10. 3-Bronson Wicker[16]; 11. 12JR-Olen Stephens[13]; 12. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[11]; 13. (DNF) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[7]; 14. (DNF) 37-Wesley Brown[15]; 15. (DNS) 27J-Jeff Davis; 16. (DNS) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr

Brad Smith and Jacob Ebert brought the field to green to start with Ebert darting to the front. By lap four, Ebert had built a 1.75-second lead over Cody Brill. With Ebert comfortably out front, Brill, Smith, Jeremy Lile, and Terry Schultz raced hard for the second spot. Schultz moved to fourth by lap eight in a tight battle with Smith as Ebert then built his lead to 2.4 seconds at the halfway mark. The lone yellow flag of the race flew at lap 11 giving the drivers time to settle in with Ebert leading Brill and Schultz, who fought hard for the runner-up spot all the way to the finish. On this night, Ebert was too tough to tame and claimed his 50th CMS career victory! Schultz fought back to finish second just ahead of Brill with his best CMS run of the year in third. Lile was fourth followed by Brad Smith in fifth.

Pure Stock Results:

Heat 1) 1. 24-Jimmie Workman[4]; 2. 3J-Jerett Evans[2]; 3. 2B-Brian Cox[3]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[7]; 5. 3B-Darrin Christy[1]; 6. 08-Scott Pullen[5]; 7. 38-Bobby Russell[6]

Heat 2) 1. 21-Joey Harper[2]; 2. 12-Scott Martin[1]; 3. 2E-Steve Evans[3]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[7]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[8]; 6. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 7. (DNF) 75-Brady Tanner[4]; 8. (DNF) 5C-Charles Norman[6]

Heat 3) 1. 79-Austin Story[1]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 3. 185-JR Billings[3]; 4. 28JR-Gale Harper[5]; 5. 427-Jeff Hardy[2]; 6. 17-Cory Howard[7]; 7. 14-Sandy Tanner[8]; 8. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[6]

Feature) 1. 24-Jimmie Workman[1]; 2. 79-Austin Story[3]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[8]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[7]; 5. 2B-Brian Cox[9]; 6. 427-Jeff Hardy[14]; 7. 21-Joey Harper[2]; 8. 7-Spencer Reiff[13]; 9. 38-Bobby Russell[19]; 10. 28JR-Gale Harper[12]; 11. 08-Scott Pullen[16]; 12. 185-JR Billings[11]; 13. 3J-Jerett Evans[5]; 14. 14-Sandy Tanner[18]; 15. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[20]; 16. 12-Scott Martin[6]; 17. 17-Cory Howard[15]; 18. 2E-Steve Evans[10]; 19. 3B-Darrin Christy[21]; 20. (DNF) 87M-Mallory Stiffler[17]; 21. (DNS) 00-Cory Flamm; 22. (DNS) 5C-Charles Norman; 23. (DNS) 75-Brady Tanner; 24. (DQ) 4D-David Doelz[4]

Several early race cautions slowed the field during the first five laps, including two false starts. Pole-sitter Jimmie Workman paced the field early with Jonathan Evans close behind. After laps seven, the field was able to continue for a stretch of green-flag racing until late in the race when a caution flag setup a two-lap dash to the finish. Workman was strong on every restart and continued showing the way as Davide Doelz, Austin Story, and Evans fighting for second. Workman ultimately collected his first win with Doelz recording his best CMS run in second until a trailing arm infraction in pos-race tech disqualified him from the finishing order. Story advanced to second followed by Evans, Cameron Kelly, and Brian Cox.

Up next, Saturday, June 26 is Midwest Coating Race Night featuring A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks competing in a full night of action including preliminary heat races and main events.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

2021 CMS Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, KMZU The Farm, Miller Lite, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, B&D Transmission, Brooks Automotive LLC, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and Elite Auto Care.

Upcoming Events:

June 26th – Race #12 – Midwest Coating Race Night – Weekly Racing 10 – AM, SS, BM, PS

July 3rd- Race #13 – (Saturday) 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 1 – A-Mod $500-to-win Scramble. Plus, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

July 4th – Race #14 – (Sunday) 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 2 – $5,000-to-win A-Mods. Plus, Super Stocks and B-Mods.