15th Annual Firecracker 100 On Tap for World of Outlaws

Sheppard, Dillard, Overton, and more chase potential $42K payday

SARVER, PA – June 21, 2021 – A big payday awaits the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models as they gear up for the illustrious Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA.

Drivers could collect $42,000 over three nights of jam-packed action.

On Thursday and Friday, June 24-25, the Series will run full shows, including a 30-lap Morton Buildings Feature paying $6,000-to-win both nights. An “Every lap matters” format will be used for the weekend, meaning drivers will score points based on Qualifying, Heat Races and Features.

The first two nights set the Drydene Heat Race lineups for Saturday’s $30,000-to-win, 100-lap Firecracker 100 finale.

If drivers don’t make the field through Heat Races or the Last Chance Showdown, they’ll have one more chance to get in through the Uncle Sam 30. Whoever wins the 30-lap race can either collect $2,000 or start the Firecracker 100.

Drivers will be limited on tires throughout the weekend. On all three nights, they must Qualify, Heat Race and run their Last Chance Showdowns on the same tires.

Competitors may change one right rear tire for the Feature on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, drivers may change a right rear tire for the Uncle Sam 30, and all four tires for the Firecracker 100 main event.

The RUSH Late Models will also be on the card, competing in the $10,000-to-win Bill Emig Memorial.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/34nZOC8

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

Competitor Notes: https://bit.ly/3gKp8cy

FIRECRACKER FUN

Fans who attend the event at Lernerville Speedway will be treated to more than just racing throughout the weekend.

Items like tickets, driver apparel, and other prizes will be raffled off on the midway all three days.

Fans can also take part in the inaugural Slick Woody’s Cornhole Co. cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 26 at noon. They’ll have the chance to win a cornhole set and even play with one of their favorite drivers.

All the money will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/3gwob7N

They can also meet their favorite drivers during an autograph session, starting at 4pm on Saturday.

Anyone who’s camping this weekend has the chance to win a trophy, as well. World of Outlaws officials will be walking around on Friday, June 25, judging who has the best campsite.

The entertainment doesn’t stop inside the speedway, as fans can enjoy live post-race concerts at the stage in the speedway’s parking lot on Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines heading into this weekend:

Repeat Thriller: Only two drivers have won the Firecracker 100 more than once – 2004 Series champion Scott Bloomquist and Late Model veteran Jimmy Mars. However, neither of them won the event in back-to-back seasons.

2020 Firecracker 100 champion Cade Dillard hopes to be the first driver to accomplish that feat this weekend. “The Thriller’s” exciting win last season was the biggest of his Late Model career, so far.

Dillard already has one win in 2021, when he outdueled Brandon Sheppard at Boone Speedway earlier this season. The Robeline, LA driver enters this weekend 5th in the standings—266 points behind Sheppard.

Cracking the Code: Three-time and defending Series Champion Brandon Sheppard has accomplished many feats during his World of Outlaws career. But one race the reigning champion hasn’t won is the Firecracker 100.

He’s reached Lernerville’s illustrious Victory Lane twice during the event, but both were preliminary Feature wins.

“The Rocket Shepp” enters the Firecracker 100 at the top of the standings—52 points ahead of Chris Madden.

A Firecracker 100 win would be another step up the ladder of World of Outlaws history for Sheppard in several ways. The New Berlin, IL driver is chasing Josh Richards for the most wins all-time (78), and most Series championships with (4).

Beware of Big Sexy: Two weeks ago, every Late Model driver in the country was put on notice when Brandon Overton won both “Dirt Late Model Dreams” at Eldora Speedway.

“Big Sexy” collected $273,000 and wants to add more money to his bank account this weekend.

Overton won the Firecracker 100 in 2017 and hopes to be the third driver to win the event for a second time. A win this weekend would be his 15th World of Outlaws victory, putting him in 13th on the all-time wins list.

PA is Coming to Play: The Firecracker 100 attracts some of the top Late Model drivers in the country, but it also brings in a stout number of regional competitors.

Three big names expected to attend this weekend’s event are Rick Eckert, Gregg Satterlee and Mike Norris.

Eckert, the 2011 Series champion, is thriving in World of Outlaws competition in 2021, scoring a victory at Plymouth Speedway a couple of weeks ago.

In 13 starts with the Series, “Scrub” has seven top-fives and 10 top-10s.

Gregg Satterlee is riding a wave of momentum heading into this weekend’s Firecracker. “The Truth” won a preliminary Feature at Eldora Speedway during the “Dirt Late Model Dream,” and finished in the top-10 during the 100-lap event. Satterlee has six Feature wins in 2021, so far.

Another driver to look out for is two-time Lernerville track champion and two-time World of Outlaws winner at Lernerville Mike Norris. “The Crusher Kid” won a 30-lap Feature at Lernerville Speedway last weekend and hopes to pull the upset when the World of Outlaws come to town.

When and Where

June 24-26: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA

About the track

Lernerville Speedway is a 4/10-mile oval

Previous Firecracker 100 Winners

2020-Cade Dillard on June 26

2019- Tim McCreadie on June 22

2018- Chris Madden on June 23

2017- Brandon Overton on June 24

2016- Scott Bloomquist on June 26

2015- Rick Eckert on Sept. 5

2014- Darrell Lanigan on June 28

2013- Josh Richards on June 29

2012- Scott Bloomquist on June 30

2011- Jimmy Mars on June 27

2010- Shane Clanton on June 26

2009- Jimmy Mars on June 27

2008- Brian Birkhofer on July 29

2007- Scott Bloomquist on June 30

Online

Lernerville Speedway: https://lernerville.com

Track Record

14.812 seconds set by Mike Marlar on June 22nd, 2018

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the turn: The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models head to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN for a doubleheader on July 9-10.

Feature Winners: (15 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (39 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-8 Rick Eckert, York, PA-5

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-5

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (24 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

PODIUM FINISHES (34 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-9 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Frank Heckenast Jr.- Frankfort, IL-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

HARD CHARGER (12 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2 Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)