Deer Creek Speedway Welcomes Back LOLMDS and MLRA

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) head to Spring Valley, MN for a co-sanctioned event with nearly $110,000 in prize money on the line. The NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 this weekend has increased prize money and increased excitement over two days, with full shows each day at Deer Creek Speedway.

Friday’s LOLMDS/MLRA portion is a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $12,000-to-win main event, along with the USRA Modifieds paying $2,000-to-win. Saturday is a full program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $15,000-to-win main event for the LOLMDS/MLRA, accompanied by the USRA Modifieds paying $5,000-to-win. Each day, the pit gates will open at 2:30pm, followed by general admission at 3:00pm. A driver’s meeting will take place at 6:00pm, followed by hot laps at 6:30pm.

The NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 is a charity race co-promoted by the Blooming Prairie Lions, with a 42 year history. The race was held at Chateau in Lansing, MN the first two years (1980, 1981). From 1982 to 2004 the event was held at the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna, MN. In 2005 the event moved to its current home, Deer Creek Speedway.

There have been 23 different winners in the first 40 years including the following current LOLMDS drivers: Tim McCreadie – 2010, Josh Richards – 2011 and 2016, Shane Clanton – 2012, and Mike Marlar – 2018. Event sponsors include NAPA Auto Parts, Miners Outdoor, Rochester Eagles, and Carroll’s Popcorn.

Heading into the weekend at Deer Creek Speedway, Tim McCreadie continues to hold a narrow 30 point lead over Hudson O’Neal. Cutting into the deficit last weekend, Jonathan Davenport is in third by 120 points. Kyle Bronson was tied for sixth going into last weekend, but he now sits in fourth, 110 points out of third. With only 80 points separating fourth to tenth in standings, Mike Marlar holds the fifth position followed by Josh Richards, Shane Clanton, Ricky Thornton Jr, Tyler Erb, and Jimmy Owens.

Both nights will be LIVE on MAVTV Plus, the home of the greatest LIVE and On-Demand grassroots motorsports programming available today. Join today at MAVTVPlus.com and gain access to over 175+ Live Races, thousands of On-Demand television programs and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage from your favorite events.

The entire 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series TV schedule can be found on the series website at: www.lucasdirt.com/schedule/tv-schedule

Track Information:

Deer Creek Speedway

Phone Number: 1-877-DCS-Race or 507-754-6107

Event Promoter: Cole Queensland

Location: 25262 Highway 63, Spring Valley, MN 55975

Directions: I-90 Exit 209A, south on US-63 for approx. 11 ½ miles, entrance is on the left.

Website: www.deercreekspeedway.com

Tire Rules:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20 (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

Friday $12,000 to win (50 laps) – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Saturday $15,000 to win (50 laps) – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050