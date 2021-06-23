“Gopher 50”– Yaggy Ready As MLRA Returns to Deer Creek Speedway

For the second time in less than a month, the Lucas Oil MLRA is set to invade the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN this weekend June 25& 26. This time around the stakes will be higher as the MLRA joins forces with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) in co-sanctioning the Annual NAPA Auto Parts “Gopher 50”.

This long standing event was sidelined like many events in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but now returns with not one but two big nights of racing action. The 2021 version of the Gopher will also mark the first time the event has been sanctioned by the MLRA and LOLMDS.

Action on the 3/8 mile dirt oval will get underway on Friday night with a complete program paying $12,000 to the winner. Saturday nights second 50 lapper of the weekend will turn up the heat as $15,000 will go up for grabs at the Creek. Saturday afternoon the “Tailgate Tent” will open at 5:00 pm and include a driver autograph session for fans with music, interviews, and more.

Tony Jackson Jr. will lead the Lucas Oil MLRA contingent into the weekend as he continues to hold onto the fluorescent yellow Midwest Sheet Metal spoiler indicative of the series top driver. Jackson’s margin at the top got a big boost this past weekend as he finished first and second respectively at the annual “Freedom Classic” at the Salina Highbanks Speedway. Garrett Alberson continues in second, 270 markers behind Jackson, while Jason Papich rounds out the top three heading into this weekend’s action.

MLRA drivers got a tune up opportunity at the Creek back on June 5th, when Chris Simpson powered to the $5,000 victory over Jordan Yaggy and LOLMDS regular Earl Pearson Jr.

Yaggy’s second place run marked a career best MLRA finish for the driver from nearby Rochester, MN who comes into the weekend feeling good about his chances. “It definitely kind of pumps us all up and gets us excited for these couple of races real close to home. It was great to get a good run and even more fun to do it in front of family and friends. It was just one of those things where we started the year off a little bit slow, after having not raced much the past couple of years for different circumstances. You just kind of have to race your way out of it and get your program back up again,” he concluded.

The now 30-year old Yaggy spent many-a-weekend in his early days racing at Deer Creek, but he says the days of having a home track advantage are all but gone. “Any more I don’t even feel like I have a home track advantage or anything like that. We were looking at our notes leading up to a couple of weeks ago, and I hadn’t even raced there since 2018. It’s one of those that’s close to home and definitely fun to race in front of friends and family, but as far as a home track advantage goes anymore I just get to race there about as much as anybody else.”

“The Gopher has always been a big race around our area, probably one of the biggest turn outs of the year at Deer Creek Speedway or any other race track around here,” he noted. “People get excited about it and now with the co-sanctioning of the two series together I think that just amplifies that even more.”

Deer Creek Speedway: Spring Valley, MN—“Gopher 50” Friday 6/25/21

Gates: 2:30 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $30, Kids 12 & Under $15

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $2,000 to Win

Website: www.deercreekspeedway.com

Deer Creek Speedway: Spring Valley, MN—“Gopher 50” Saturday 6/26/21

Gates: 2:30 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $35, Kids 12 & Under $15

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $5,000 to Win