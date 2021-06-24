HomeIllinoisBelle-Clair SpeedwaySpoon River Speedway Postponed to July 7, Belle-Clair Canceled

Spoon River Speedway Postponed to July 7, Belle-Clair Canceled

Storms Move Spoon River to July 7th, Belle-Clair Canceled

Storms in the weather forecast throughout the day Thursday have forced DIRTcar and Spoon River Speedway officials to reschedule Thursday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to Wednesday, July 7.

Belle-Clair Speedway will not be opening this year, and Spoon River will take its July 7 spot on the schedule.

The tours next head to Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, IL, for the second race of Week #2 on Friday, June 25. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

