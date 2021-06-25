Blake Hahn Wins Night 1 Of The Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup

Bryan Hulbert – ALGER, Wash. (June 24, 2021) Keeping pace over the field from start to finish to open the 49th running of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino Resort, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn rolled into SawBlade.com Victory Lane for the third time in 2021, and heads into round two tied with JJ Hickle for the championship point’s lead.

The win is Hahn’s second prelim score in Dirt Cup competition and his 12th in overall Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour competition.

Surviving a myriad of cautions as drivers tangled with a gnarly cushion, Hahn never faltered around the three-tenths mile oval. Varying his restarts, Hahn was able to keep the field guessing.

“On the restarts, my first four were about the same, so I started trying to change them up. I wasn’t sure if I was getting better or worse, but he [Scelzi] did kind of show me a nose on one of the last ones, so I knew I better not do that again.”

Cheating the cushion at times, then burying the car into the curb at times, Hahn was only going low if he absolutely needed to.

“With this competition, you can’t mess around. I knew I had to be good on the cushion if I was going to hold onto it, and I just focused on getting in the turns and not getting over it because it was deep in a few spots. I were so good up top, I really didn’t want to get into a situation where I had to run the bottom unless I absolutely had to,” commented Hahn.

Getting close to traffic several times, cautions kept the Sage Fruit, Co. No. 52 in clean air as Dominic Scelzi chased. Trying top and bottom throughout the 25-lap affair, Scelzi, who was battling a fueling issue on the restarts, could not get the run on the No. 52. Settling for second, the final podium step went to Trey Starks, who barely held on after making late contact with the wall.

Justin Sanders worked to fourth with Chase Majdic in fifth. Rolling into the top five at one point, 11th starting Alex Hill ended up sixth with Jason Solwold in seventh. Getting things rolling in the final laps, J.J. Hickle made up nine positions to finish eighth. Robbie Price was ninth was followed by Seth Bergman, who rebounded from an earlier incident.

A field of 46 on hand filed into five SCE Gaskets Heat Races with wins to Max Mitry, Seth Bergman, Chase Majdic, Jesse Schlotfeldt, and Colby Thornhill. Hoosier Tire Qualifier wins went to Colton Heath, Dominic Scelzi, Jason Solwold, and Alex Hill. A pair of BMRS B-Features was won by JJ Hickle and Willie Croft. The night’s Hard Charger was Ryan Robinson, with 11 positions gained. The Cook Contracting Dump Truck Award went to Seth Bergman with the most positions lost but still running at the checkered flag.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Skagit Speedway (Alger, Wash)

Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup – Night 1

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Car Count: 46

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 40 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 17C-Chris Bullock[2]; 3. 59-Eric Fisher[3]; 4. 16A-Justin Sanders[7]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 6. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]; 7. 12-Steven Snawder[5]; 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes[9]; 9. 10C-Chance Crum[10]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 3. 18-Jason Solwold[3]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 6. 36-Reece Goetz[7]; 7. 37-Trever Kirkland[8]; 8. (DNF) 28R-Eric Rockl[4]; 9. (DNS) 75L-Chris Greene

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2X-Chase Majdic[2]; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton[1]; 3. 17-Cam Smith[4]; 4. 56-Ryan Robinson[6]; 5. 29-Willie Croft[8]; 6. 98H-Matt Hein[3]; 7. 22X-Tyler Thompson[5]; 8. 14B-Bailey Sucich[7]; 9. 99-Malachi Gemmer[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 4. 22L-Garen Linder[4]; 5. 33-Colton Heath[8]; 6. 4L-Lane Taylor[5]; 7. 33T-Tyler Driever[7]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[3]; 9. 75-Brian Boswell[9]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]; 2. 55-Trey Starks[6]; 3. 10L-Brock Lemley[2]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 5. 9A-Luke Didiuk[4]; 6. 91-Chase Goetz[7]; 7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]; 8. 66-Brett McGhie[5]; 9. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[8]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Colton Heath[2]; 2. 22L-Garen Linder[1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 4. 55-Trey Starks[6]; 5. 17-Cam Smith[3]; 6. 63-JJ Hickle[7]; 7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 8. 14B-Bailey Sucich[10]; 9. 33T-Tyler Driever[9]; 10. 17C-Chris Bullock[4]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price[1]; 3. 59-Eric Fisher[2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 5. 2X-Chase Majdic[6]; 6. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[5]; 7. 18T-Tanner Holmes[9]; 8. 4L-Lane Taylor[8]; 9. 9A-Luke Didiuk[7]; 10. (DNF) 10C-Chance Crum[10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Jason Solwold[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 3. 91-Chase Goetz[5]; 4. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]; 6. 37-Trever Kirkland[8]; 7. 66-Brett McGhie[9]; 8. 12-Steven Snawder[7]; 9. 28-Scott Bogucki[1]; 10. (DNS) 56-Ryan Robinson

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill[1]; 2. 10L-Brock Lemley[2]; 3. 16A-Justin Sanders[5]; 4. 29-Willie Croft[3]; 5. 96-Greg Hamilton[4]; 6. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]; 7. 22X-Tyler Thompson[9]; 8. 98H-Matt Hein[8]; 9. (DNF) 36-Reece Goetz[7]; 10. (DNS) 28R-Eric Rockl

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 from each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton[1]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 5. 4L-Lane Taylor[5]; 6. 2XM-Max Mittry[11]; 7. 98H-Matt Hein[7]; 8. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[10]; 9. 33T-Tyler Driever[8]; 10. 22X-Tyler Thompson[6]; 11. 75-Brian Boswell[9]; 12. (DNS) 36-Reece Goetz; 13. (DNS) 28-Scott Bogucki; 14. (DNS) 10C-Chance Crum; 15. (DNS) 28R-Eric Rockl

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 29-Willie Croft[1]; 2. 17-Cam Smith[3]; 3. 56-Ryan Robinson[11]; 4. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]; 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[5]; 6. 99-Malachi Gemmer[12]; 7. 9A-Luke Didiuk[8]; 8. 66-Brett McGhie[7]; 9. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]; 10. 12-Steven Snawder[10]; 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett[14]; 12. 14B-Bailey Sucich[9]; 13. 88-Travis Reber[13]; 14. 17C-Chris Bullock[6]; 15. (DNS) 75L-Chris Greene

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 3. 55-Trey Starks[3]; 4. 16A-Justin Sanders[7]; 5. 2X-Chase Majdic[8]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill[11]; 7. 18-Jason Solwold[6]; 8. 63-JJ Hickle[17]; 9. 21P-Robbie Price[14]; 10. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 11. 56-Ryan Robinson[22]; 12. 59-Eric Fisher[12]; 13. 96-Greg Hamilton[19]; 14. 19-Colby Thornhill[10]; 15. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[21]; 16. 95-Matt Covington[15]; 17. (DNF) 33-Colton Heath[5]; 18. (DNF) 10L-Brock Lemley[9]; 19. (DNF) 29-Willie Croft[18]; 20. (DNF) 17-Cam Smith[20]; 21. (DNF) 22L-Garen Linder[13]; 22. (DNF) 91-Chase Goetz[16]

Lap Leader(s): Blake Hahn 1-25

Hard Charger: Ryan Robinson +11

Dump Truck Award: Seth Bergman -6

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): N/A

2021 Dirt Cup Event Points After Night 1:

Hahn, Blake -167 Scelzi, Dominic -161 Starks, Trey -151 Sanders, Justin -145 Majdic, Chase -141 Hill, Alex -138 Solwold, Jason -137 Price, Robbie -129 Bergman, Seth -128 Hickle, J.J. -127 Fisher, Eric -122 Hamilton, Greg -119 Thornhill, Colby -119 Robinson, Ryan -116 Linder, Garen -114 Covington, Matt -112 Goetz, Chase -112 Heath, Colton -112 Lemley, Brock -111 Westbrook, Dylan -108 Croft, Willie -105 Smith, Cam -104 Timms, Ryan -102 Mittry, Max -100 Schlotfeldt, Jesse -97 Kirkland, Trever -96 Taylor, Lane -94 Holmes, Tanner -93 Didiuk, Luke -92 Hein, Matt -92 McGhie, Brett -90 Thompson, Tyler -89 Driever, Tyler -88 Snawder, Steven -88 Bullock, Chris -87 Gemmer, Malachi -87 Goetz, Reece -86 Bogucki, Scott -85 Johnson, Ashleigh -85 Sucich, Bailey -85 Boswell, Brian -82 Bickett, Ryan -81 Reber, Travis -81 Crum, Chance -80 Rockl, Eric -80 Greene, Chris -78

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. JJ Hickle 1,664 2. Blake Hahn 1,664; 3. Matt Covington1,618; 4. Scott Bogucki 1,482; 5. Dylan Westbrook 1,463; 6. Colby Thornhill 1,323; 7. Seth Bergman 1,320; 8. Ryan Bickett 1,253; 9. Alex Hill 1,124; 10. Travis Reber 1,073;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 3 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Blake Hahn – 3 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway); Ryan Timms – 1 (May 30 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Cam Smith – 1 (6/19 – Grays Harbor Raceway);