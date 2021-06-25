Kerry Madsen Hustles From 14th to Capture AGCO Jackson Nationals Opener at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (June 24, 2021) – Change Kerry Madsen’s nickname from the ‘Mad Man’ to the ‘Happy Man’ after a thrilling charge from 14earned the victory on Thursday evening during the opening round of the 43annual AGCO Jackson Nationals hosted by Jackson Motorplex.

Madsen was all smiles in Victory Lane after leading the final five laps of the 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature during Night 4 of THE SHOWDOWN. The 14th starting position was the deepest for a World of Outlaws feature winner this season and it garnered the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

“It’s so much fun to drive this race car,” said Madsen, who has enjoyed a successful venture in limited races since teaming up with Tony Stewart Racing. “I just got up and went for it and committed to the top and never lifted.”

It paid off as most of the drivers fought for the bottom early in the main event. Madsen was ninth on the opening lap and he took advantage of the first caution of the race on Lap 6 to bunch the field together. He powered into fourth on the restart. A lap later Madsen cracked the podium and on Lap 8 he passed David Gravel for the runner-up position.

“I knew all night,” Madsen said of how good his race car handled. “We just got a raw deal in the heat. I was really disappointed because I knew how good this car was. (I thought) we’ll get a good finish and get some points. I got an awesome start and the car was just unbelievable.”

Although Madsen quickly worked from 14th to second, Logan Schuchart maintained the top spot from the drop of the green flag. He moved up the track and held off several attempts at slide jobs by Madsen midway through the race. Traffic in the final quarter of the feature allowed Madsen to close the gap again and he pounced on Lap 26, dropping to the bottom and sliding both Schuchart and Justin Henderson – the last car on the lead lap.

Madsen led the lap by three tenths of a second and the final caution of the race occurred on the ensuing lap, giving Madsen a clean track for the final four-lap shootout. He held off Schuchart to win by 0.682 of a second.

“I feel like if a caution came out a lap before or a lap later maybe it’d be a different outcome,” Schuchart said. “I followed the No. 7 car in the last two laps. When you’re up top and you’re running so good it’s hard to make yourself drive across there when you’re leading it. We’ll take second tonight and hopefully we can get a win tomorrow or be up there close. We’re in the hunt. We’re going to go for that $50,000 on Saturday.”

Gravel rounded out the podium to post his 18th top five of the season during World of Outlaws competition.

“Logan was really, really good early,” he said. “The yellow came out (on Lap 6) and I was like I have to try something different. I moved up and he moved up. Then here comes Kerry blowing by me.

“We had a good car at the end. When you start on the pole and don’t win it’s not what you want. There’s a couple of things we’ll change for tomorrow and keep working hard.”

James McFadden placed fourth and Carson Macedo ended fifth.

Madsen set quick time to kick off the night for the 36 drivers. D.J. Netto, Wayne Johnson, Jason Sides and Tim Kaeding each won a heat race. Gravel picked up the dash victory and Parker Price-Miller claimed the Last Chance Showdown.

Schuchart holds a one-point lead over Gravel in the event standings after Night 1. World of Outlaws points leader Brad Sweet ranks third – only two points behind Schuchart – with McFadden three points out of the lead. Madsen rounds out the top five – five points behind Schuchart.

Round 2 of the AGCO Jackson Nationals is Friday. The pits open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. Hot laps begin at approximately 7 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets for the AGCO Jackson Nationals, including discounted specials, are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true or can be purchased at the track.

AGCO JACKSON NATIONALS NIGHT 1 RACE RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (June 24, 2021) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Kerry Madsen (14); 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart (2); 3. 2-David Gravel (1); 4. 9-James McFadden (3); 5. 41-Carson Macedo (4); 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 7. 49-Brad Sweet (7); 8. 1A-Jacob Allen (6); 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (15); 10. 11K-Kraig Kinser (20); 11. 15-Donny Schatz (23); 12. 17W-Shane Golobic (10); 13. 5-Parker Price Miller (21); 14. 3K-Tim Kaeding (16); 15. 83-Aaron Reutzel (17); 16. 21-Brian Brown (13); 17. 26-Cory Eliason (24); 18. 88N-DJ Netto (9); 19. 7-Justin Henderson (19); 20. 7S-Jason Sides (12); 21. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (18); 22. (DNF) 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (8); 23. (DNF) 11-Spencer Bayston (22); 24. (DNF) 2C-Wayne Johnson (11).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5-Parker Price-Miller (1); 2. 11-Spencer Bayston (4); 3. 15-Donny Schatz (16); 4. 26-Cory Eliason (6); 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (5); 6. 101-Lachlan McHugh (9); 7. 16-Ian Madsen (2); 8. 81-Jack Dover (3); 9. 19-Paige Polyak (7); 10. 23-Russel Borland (12); 11. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey (10); 12. 14T-Tim Estenson (13); 13. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 14. 22MM-Kaleb Johnson (11); 15. 2K-Kevin Ingle (15); 16. (DNS) 97-Alan Gilbertson.

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel (1); 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart (3); 3. 9-James McFadden (5); 4. 41-Carson Macedo (6); 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (2); 6. 1A-Jacob Allen (7); 7. 49-Brad Sweet (8); 8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (4).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 88N-DJ Netto (2); 2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (4); 3. 1A-Jacob Allen (5); 4. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 5. 101-Lachlan McHugh (1); 6. 21-Brian Brown (7); 7. 14-Kerry Madsen (8); 8. 22MM-Kaleb Johnson (9); 9. 09-Matt Juhl (6).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson (2); 2. 9-James McFadden (5); 3. 11K-Kraig Kinser (1); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (6); 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart (8); 6. 11-Spencer Bayston (4); 7. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey (3); 8. (DNF) 15-Donny Schatz (7); 9. (DNF) 97-Alan Gilbertson (9).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 7S-Jason Sides (2); 2. 2-David Gravel (5); 3. 83-Aaron Reutzel (3); 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (4); 5. 41-Carson Macedo (8); 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (7); 7. 5-Parker Price-Miller (6); 8. 23-Russel Borland (9); 9. 14T-Tim Estenson (1).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 3K-Tim Kaeding (1); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (8); 3. 17W-Shane Golobic (5); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (2); 5. 26-Cory Eliason (3); 6. 19-Paige Polyak (4); 7. 16-Ian Madsen (6); 8. (DNF) 81-Jack Dover (7); 9. (DNF) 2K-Kevin Ingle (9).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 14-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.801 (10); 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.867 (17); 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:12.913 (29); 4. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:12.934 (2); 5. 21-Brian Brown, 00:13.035 (3); 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.048 (31); 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:13.058 (14); 8. 81-Jack Dover, 00:13.077 (1); 9. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.081 (4); 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.091 (13); 11. 5-Parker Price-Miller, 00:13.106 (8); 12. 16-Ian Madsen, 00:13.124 (6); 13. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:13.135 (32); 14. 9-James McFadden, 00:13.142 (9); 15. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.153 (22); 16. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:13.206 (21); 17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:13.211 (5); 18. 11-Spencer Bayston, 00:13.213 (26); 19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.224 (24); 20. 19-Paige Polyak, 00:13.229 (12); 21. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:13.248 (11); 22. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:13.256 (30); 23. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.283 (36); 24. 26-Cory Eliason, 00:13.294 (27); 25. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:13.308 (23); 26. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:13.325 (15); 27. 7S-Jason Sides, 00:13.370 (34); 28. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:13.388 (19); 29. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 00:13.389 (33); 30. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 00:13.451 (20); 31. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:13.524 (7); 32. 3K-Tim Kaeding, 00:13.646 (28); 33. 22MM-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.761 (25); 34. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 00:13.772 (18); 35. 23-Russel Borland, 00:13.833 (35); 36. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 00:13.995 (16).

UP NEXT –

THE SHOWDOWN: Friday and Saturday for the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Tri-State Late Models and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .