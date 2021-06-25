Ladies Night To Feature Cheap Tickets At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Weddle Performance Engines Ladies Night is this coming Saturday, June 26 at Macon Speedway, featuring seven divisions of racing and a special $5 grandstand admission price for ladies.

After one week off, the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds will be back in action this coming Saturday night. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, has taken over the point lead in the class after claiming the feature win on June 12th, his second of the season. Tommy Sheppard is second in the standings with four feature wins, while Alan Crowder, Kyle Helmick, and Billy Knebel are top five in points.

Williamsville, IL’s Colby Sheppard leads the points in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, claiming seven top five finishes in seven starts. Sheppard took the point lead this past Saturday night from Jose Parga, who had won the first five features of the season. Donny Koehler, Ryan Miller, and Braden Johnson complete the top five in this year’s standings.

The DIRTcar Pro Mod class has been one of the best this season, providing competitive racing with great field parity. In seven nights, the class has awarded seven different winners. The top five in points are Kyle Helmick, of Smithton, IL, Nick Justice, Jake Montgomery, Kevin Crowder, and Billy Knebel. Each of the five have claimed one win. Helmick and Justice are tied for the point lead, while Montgomery is only two points behind them. Ryan Hamilton and B.J. Deal have also won features competing on a part time basis.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division has already completed six races during the 2021 season. Springfield, IL driver, Jim Farley, III, leads the points by just six over former champion Scott Landers. Farley is still looking for his first feature win, while Landers has one. Rick Roedel, Roy Magee, and Brandon Dick round out the top five in points.

Modified point leader, Guy Taylor, also leads up the Archers Alley Street Stock division points. Taylor has yet to put the x7 in victory lane but has finished in the top ten in all of his feature starts. Jaret Duff is just four points back, while Zach Taylor has been showing great improvement in his second year and is third. Bobby Beiler and Jeremy Nichols round out the top five.

Allan Harris is the current point leader in the DIRTcar Hornet class, claiming three feature wins this season. Billy Mason is second with two feature wins, while Shelby Beiler, Justin Coffey, and Zac Miller round out the top five.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis have only been running for points for a couple of seasons at the track but each year the battle has been extremely tight. Last year, Jacob Tipton, of Decatur, IL, actually was tied at the end of the year for the championship but the tie-breaker put him second. Tipton leads this year’s standings by just four over Hayden Harvey. Daryn Stark, John Barnard, and Kyle Barker complete the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 but just $5 for the ladies night special. Kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 386 0 2 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 354 32 3 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 314 72 4 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 280 106 5 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 270 116 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 240 146 7 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 238 148 8 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 182 204 9 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 158 228 10 4 Jon Easley Benton IL 128 258



BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 370 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 356 14 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 332 38 4 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 322 48 5 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 308 62 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 250 120 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 228 142 8 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 210 160 9 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 200 170 10 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 198 172



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 374 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 374 0 3 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 372 2 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 358 16 5 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 336 38 6 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 336 38 7 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 336 38 8 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 294 80 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 282 92 10 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 252 122



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 334 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 328 6 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 324 10 4 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 248 86 5 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 228 106 6 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 204 130 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 176 158 8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 172 162 9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 168 166 10 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 154 180



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 406 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 402 4 3 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 360 46 4 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 358 48 5 67R Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 356 50 6 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 352 54 7 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 318 88 8 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 268 138 9 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 264 142 10 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 236 170



DIRTcar Hornets