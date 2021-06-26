Dominic Scelzi Captures Night 2 Of Dirt Cup

Bryan Hulbert – ALGER, Wash. (June 25, 2021) The third and final race leader on Friday night, California’s Dominic Scelzi continued his dominance of the west coast with his 11th overall victory of the 2021 season and first against the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Night 2 of the 49th running of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino Resort.

“It is really cool to win here. The last trip I took up here, I left in an ambulance with a broken leg, so it feels good to come back and win,” which he celebrated with several Hoosier burning donuts.

“We were good last night, but I did not get any sleep just thinking about losing that race. I felt like we had the car to win, so to come back and get it done means a lot, but tomorrow’s the big race, and we want to take the big money back to California.”

The 159th winner with the series, the first from Fresno and the ninth from California to top the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Scelzi’s runner up on Thursday, and Victory on Friday, will position the Scelzi Enterprises No. 41 on the pole of Saturday’s $15,000 to win A-Feature.

Chasing the opening eight laps, Scelzi worked past Skagit Speedway weekly competitor, Colton Heath, for the lead. Chased but rarely challenged, Scelzi followed the track to the bottom through the closing laps to keep the field at bay by 1.680-seconds.

“I noticed it was getting a little abrasive in the Qualifiers, and I felt like it was going to get there again. Everyone in front of me was trying to get to the bottom at first, but I just railed the top and got to second or third. Colton was leading, and at that point, he was just a sitting duck because it’s so hard to lead when the track is starting to get abrasive, but the race was really good. Especially the first half” commented Dominic of his approach to the track.

Battling back and forth several times with Dylan Westbrook, the Hills Racing No. 47x was close but could not upset Colton Heath for second. Westbrook held on for third with early race leader, Matt Covington, ending up fourth. Moving up from 10th, Blake Hahn crossed fifth and will take the green from the right of the front row on Saturday.

Washington’s Jason Solwold crossed sixth, followed by Ryan Timms, who was the night’s Hard Charger from 16th. Garen Linder was eighth, with Justin Sanders advancing eight spots to finish ninth. Trey Starks followed by 18th to complete the top ten.

The overall field came in at 47 after two nights of qualifying. Friday’s field consisted of 45 cars with five SCE Gaskets Heat Races topped by J.J. Hickle, Colby Thornhill, Robbie Price, Colton Heath, and Ryan Robinson. Hoosier Tire Qualifier wins went to Blake Hahn, Scott Bogucki, Eric Fisher, and Dylan Westbrook. A pair of BMRS B-Features went to Justin Sanders and Trey Starks. The Cook’s Contracting Dump Truck Award went to Ryan Robinson.

The 49th running of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino Resort concludes on Saturday, June 26, with race time tentatively set to 8:30 P.M. (PDT).

Skagit Speedway is being shown live on Racinboys.tv, and MAVTV Plus. The Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup is part of the Racinboys.com monthly subscription ($29.99 a month). The MAVTV Plus broadcast is included in their yearly subscription plans ($99.99 per year).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Skagit Speedway (Alger, Wash)

Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup – Night 2

Friday, June 25, 2021

Car Count: 45

Event Count: 47

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 40 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 29-Willie Croft[4]; 3. 91-Chase Goetz[5]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[7]; 5. 12-Steven Snawder[2]; 6. 14B-Bailey Sucich[6]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[8]; 8. 34-TJ Richman[3]; 9. (DNS) 75L-Chris Greene

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]; 2. 18-Jason Solwold[2]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]; 5. 16A-Justin Sanders[7]; 6. 55-Trey Starks[6]; 7. 2X-Chase Majdic[5]; 8. 18T-Tanner Holmes[8]; 9. 77X-Alex Hill[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21P-Robbie Price[2]; 2. 10L-Brock Lemley[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 4. 37-Trever Kirkland[6]; 5. 33T-Tyler Driever[5]; 6. 17C-Chris Bullock[4]; 7. 98H-Matt Hein[9]; 8. 9A-Luke Didiuk[7]; 9. 75-Brian Boswell[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Colton Heath[2]; 2. 22X-Tyler Thompson[3]; 3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[5]; 4. 22L-Garen Linder[7]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]; 6. 59-Eric Fisher[8]; 7. 99-Malachi Gemmer[1]; 8. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[6]; 9. 28R-Eric Rockl[4]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Ryan Robinson[2]; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton[5]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 5. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 6. 17-Cam Smith[8]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 8. 66-Brett McGhie[6]; 9. 4L-Lane Taylor[7]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 4. 56-Ryan Robinson[5]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 6. 2XM-Max Mittry[8]; 7. 33T-Tyler Driever[7]; 8. 10L-Brock Lemley[4]; 9. 99-Malachi Gemmer[10]; 10. 17C-Chris Bullock[9]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki[1]; 2. 22L-Garen Linder[3]; 3. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]; 4. 2X-Chase Majdic[9]; 5. 29-Willie Croft[5]; 6. 22X-Tyler Thompson[4]; 7. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[10]; 8. 98H-Matt Hein[7]; 9. 14B-Bailey Sucich[8]; 10. (DNF) 96-Greg Hamilton[6]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Eric Fisher[1]; 2. 18-Jason Solwold[3]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 4. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[6]; 6. 55-Trey Starks[8]; 7. 91-Chase Goetz[4]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 9. 18T-Tanner Holmes[9]; 10. 66-Brett McGhie[10]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 2. 17-Cam Smith[1]; 3. 16A-Justin Sanders[2]; 4. 33-Colton Heath[6]; 5. 19-Colby Thornhill[5]; 6. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[10]; 8. 12-Steven Snawder[7]; 9. 9A-Luke Didiuk[9]; 10. 88-Travis Reber[8]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 from each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 16A-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 3. 96-Greg Hamilton[6]; 4. 22X-Tyler Thompson[2]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[9]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 7. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]; 8. 9A-Luke Didiuk[12]; 9. 99-Malachi Gemmer[10]; 10. 88-Travis Reber[11]; 11. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[7]; 12. 28R-Eric Rockl[14]; 13. 34-TJ Richman[13]; 14. (DNF) 91-Chase Goetz[4]; 15. (DNS) 75L-Chris Greene

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 55-Trey Starks[5]; 2. 2X-Chase Majdic[2]; 3. 17-Cam Smith[1]; 4. 10L-Brock Lemley[4]; 5. 98H-Matt Hein[7]; 6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[11]; 7. 12-Steven Snawder[8]; 8. 4L-Lane Taylor[13]; 9. 14B-Bailey Sucich[9]; 10. 66-Brett McGhie[12]; 11. (DNF) 75-Brian Boswell[14]; 12. (DNF) 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]; 13. (DNF) 33T-Tyler Driever[6]; 14. (DNF) 17C-Chris Bullock[10]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]; 2. 33-Colton Heath[3]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 6. 18-Jason Solwold[6]; 7. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]; 8. 22L-Garen Linder[5]; 9. 16A-Justin Sanders[17]; 10. 55-Trey Starks[18]; 11. 23-Seth Bergman[19]; 12. 56-Ryan Robinson[7]; 13. 21P-Robbie Price[9]; 14. 28-Scott Bogucki[11]; 15. 59-Eric Fisher[13]; 16. 17-Cam Smith[22]; 17. 19-Colby Thornhill[15]; 18. 37-Trever Kirkland[14]; 19. 63-JJ Hickle[8]; 20. 29-Willie Croft[12]; 21. 2X-Chase Majdic[20]; 22. 96-Greg Hamilton[21]

Lap Leader(s): Matt Covington 1-2; Colton Heath 3-7; Dominic Scelzi 8-25

Hard Charger: Ryan Timms +9

Dump Truck Award: Ryan Robinson -5

High Point Driver: Matt Covington

Provisional(s): N/A

Event Points (Top 16 locked into Saturday’s A-Feature):

Scelzi, Dominic-326 Hahn, Blake-309 Solwold, Jason-277 Sanders, Justin-272 Heath, Colton-271 Starks, Trey-271 Westbrook, Dylan-259 Covington, Matt-258 Bergman, Seth-250 Price, Robbie-249 Majdic, Chase-241 Robinson, Ryan-239 Linder, Garen-237 Fisher, Eric-237 Timms, Ryan-237 Hickle, J.J.-236 Thornhill, Colby-231 Hill, Alex-230 Hamilton, Greg-217 Smith, Cam-216 Croft, Willie-210 Lemley, Brock-210 Kirkland, Trever-205 Bogucki, Scott-204 Mittry, Max-195 Thompson, Tyler-190 Goetz, Chase-190 Schlotfeldt, Jesse-189 Hein, Matt-185 Holmes, Tanner-183 Snawder, Steven-181 Didiuk, Luke-180 Taylor, Lane-179 Driever, Tyler-176 Gemmer, Malachi-175 McGhie, Brett-175 Sucich, Bailey-174 Bickett, Ryan-173 Johnson, Ashleigh-172 Bullock, Chris-170 Reber, Travis-167 Boswell, Brian-164 Rockl, Eric-161 Greene, Chris-156 Goetz, Reece-86 Richman, T.J-81 Crum, Chance-80

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Blake Hahn 1,789; 2. JJ Hickle 1,756; 3. Matt Covington 1,748; 4. Dylan Westbrook 1,598; 5. Scott Bogucki 1,584; 6. Seth Bergman 1,428; 7. Colby Thornhill 1,419; 8. Ryan Bickett 1,318; 9. Alex Hill 1,189; 10. Travis Reber 1,038;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 3 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Blake Hahn – 3 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway); Ryan Timms – 1 (May 30 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Cam Smith – 1 (6/19 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Dominic Scelzi – 1 (June 25 – Skagit Speedway);