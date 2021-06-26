HomeDirt Late Model NewsWeather forces postponement of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals...

Weather forces postponement of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals till August 14th

Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriFederated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Race Track NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
Rain, Electrical Issues Postpone I-55 to August 14

PEVELY, MO – June 26, 2021 – Overnight rain, electrical issues and more wet weather forecasted in the area have forced DIRTcar and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 officials to postpone Saturday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to August 14.

The Late Models will still compete for the $10,000 grand prize alongside the $1,500-to-win Summit Modifieds, plus DIRTcar Pro Modifieds – now on the Saturday of make-up week.

The tours next head to Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 27. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene and stay up to date with all the latest news and content by following the Summer Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Rain Forces DIRTcar Officials to Postpone Saturday’s Event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
  2. Severe Storm Forces Postponement of DIRTcar Summer Nationals
  3. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Highland Speedway swap Summer Nationals dates!
  4. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals event canceled!
  5. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals visit Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, June 30th!
  6. World of Outlaws vs. DIRTcar Racing Summer Nationals at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Terre Haute Action Track!
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleMike Ruefer’s photos from Sycamore Speedway’s Summer Nationals – 6/25/21

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Rain Forces DIRTcar Officials to Postpone Saturday’s Event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
  2. Severe Storm Forces Postponement of DIRTcar Summer Nationals
  3. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Highland Speedway swap Summer Nationals dates!
  4. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals event canceled!
  5. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals visit Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, June 30th!
  6. World of Outlaws vs. DIRTcar Racing Summer Nationals at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Terre Haute Action Track!

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: