Brandon Overton Races to Second-Career Firecracker 100 Title



EVANS, Ga. (06/28/21) – Brandon Overton continued his hot streak over the weekend by picking up a pair of wins during the 15th Annual Firecracker 100. Not only did he win a $6,000 prelim on Friday night, but he also scored the $30,000 finale win on Saturday evening in his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model.

The triumph in the finale marked the second Firecracker 100 title of his young career as his 2021-win total swelled to 17.

“Man, this is just unbelievable to see what we’ve accomplished so far this year. We weren’t great on Thursday, but we went to work and won on Friday night. I felt good about my car going into Saturday. But then in the feature… I honestly didn’t expect to win that thing. I got hit the first lap and it knocked the steering wheel out of my hand, and the car felt kinda funny, but I got to the lead. Then I got run over by another car under caution, and I thought it flattened the left-front tire,” Overton said with a satirical laugh. “Luckily the tire wasn’t flat, and I kept my calm. Late in the race the car got to be a handful, but we got the win and that’s all that matters.

“I know that people probably think I sound like a broken record player, but I just can’t thank David and Eric Wells and everyone who makes this opportunity possible. We’re on a heck of a ride right now, and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Thursday night found Wells Motorsports pilot Brandon Overton in action at Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) for the 15th annual Firecracker 100 weekend. Drawing 53 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series entries, Overton clocked in fifth fastest in his group before placing third in his heat race. Starting the $6,000-to-win preliminary feature in 15th, Brandon improved four spots in the 30-lapper to place 11th.

On Friday afternoon for the second round of preliminary action, Brandon marched forward four spots in his heat to pick up the 10-lap victory.

Main event action found Overton sneaking past early race-leader Mark Whitener on the bottom on lap 13 as he cruised to his 16th win of the season. Michael Norris, Mark Whitener, Dennis Erb Jr., and Brandon Sheppard completed the Top-5 finishers. He earned $6,000 for his winning performance.

With preliminary results lining him up on the pole for his heat race on Saturday afternoon, Overton streaked to a 10-lap heat race victory, sending him into the redraw. Receiving the fourth-starting position for the Firecracker 100, Brandon overtook race-long leader Chris Madden on lap 41 to assume command of the top spot. After contact with another competitor under caution saw Overton slow for a brief minute, Brandon dominated the second half of the race to capture his second-career Firecracker 100 victory and 16th World of Outlaws triumph.

He pocketed $30,000 for his 17th win of the season. Chris Madden, Dennis Erb Jr., Darrell Lanigan, and Brandon Sheppard trailed him the checkers in the 100-lap affair.

