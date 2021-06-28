Casey’s Thursday Night Thunder at Lucas Oil Speedway features racing, fireworks, kids’ bicycle giveaway

– It’s become a 4th of July Weekend tradition like no other at Lucas Oil Speedway, one filled with speed, pyrotechnics and some happy youngsters taking home two-wheeled prizes.

The annual Casey’s and KY3 Thursday Night Thunder edition of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series will kick off the holiday weekend in a big way.

“It’s become one of the most-popular events on the schedule,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Racing is a family sport and this is one of those weeks where it’s even more special for the kids with our bicycle giveaway, along with the fireworks to conclude the evening.”

Lorton said the speedway continues to accept donations of new bicycles for the annual Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club Kids’ Night Bicycle Giveaway, for youngsters ages 5-12.

“We want to make it a special night for the kids,” Lorton said. “Ideally, we would love to have a bicycle for every kid in attendance. If we are unable to do that, we want to come as close as we possibly can.”

Both girls’ and boys’ bicycles are being accepted at the speedway office during regular business hours this week, or they can be brought to the pit office on race night. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the speedway this week as well, toward purchase of new bicycles.

For questions or more details, contact Lisa Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at Lisa@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Youngsters ages 5-12 can sign up for the Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club on the midway upon arrival at the speedway on Thursday with a drawing for the bicycles held during intermission.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: As is a weekly tradition, young fans arriving early also are invited to sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flagman Mike Striegel.

They will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to return to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Points battles shaping up: On the track, the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models will headline the action with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win feature courtesy of Rains Ice. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

The closest points battle finds Kris Jackson of Lebanon leading the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod points by 23 over JC Morton and 29 over Andy Bryant.

Cole Henson of Russellville leads the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Model division by 55 over Johnny Fennewald, who brings a two-race winning streak into Thursday’s action.

Urbana’s Dillon McCowan paces the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified championship chase by 53 over Ryan Middaugh. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, Waynesville’s David Hendrix has an 88-point cushion over Darren Phillips.

Fireworks to finish: Following the final checkered flag, the lights will go out and the area’s biggest fireworks show, courtesy of AM Pyrotechnics, will light up the sky to celebrate the 4th of July Weekend.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Discount coupons for tickets can be found at participating Casey’s General Stores locations.

Admission:

Adults (16 and over) – $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (two adults, up to three youth) $50

Pit Pass – $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.