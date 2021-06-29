Prairie Dirt Classic returns with massive payday for World of Outlaws

One driver could walk away from Fairbury Speedway with $53K over two days
FAIRBURY,IL– JUNE 29, 2021 – When you combine the dog days of summer with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, you get one of the highest-paying crown jewels of the season. After a one-year hiatus, the Prairie Dirt Classic is back at Fairbury Speedway July 30-31 for two nights of jam-packed racing action.
The highly anticipated event showcases six Late Model Features with one driver potentially taking home $53,000.
The racing action starts Friday, July 30 with four 25-lap Showdown Features paying $3,000-to-win. Those races will set the lineup for Saturday’s 100-lap Prairie Dirt Classic with one driver taking home a massive $50,000 prize for the first time in the historic event’s history.
Drivers who don’t qualify for the Classic through Friday’s Features or Saturday’s Last Chance Showdowns will have one more chance to make the show during the 25-lap Late Model Shootout. The winner can either collect $2,500 or start last in the Prairie Dirt Classic.
PREVIOUS PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC WINNERS
2019 – Brandon Sheppard
2018 – Devin Moran
2017 – Brandon Sheppard
2016 – Josh Richards
2015 – Jonathan Davenport
2014 – Tim McCreadie
2013 – Shannon Babb
2012-Jason Feger
2011-Eric Smith
2010-Billy Moyer
2009-Jimmy Mars
2008- Billy Moyer
2007- Brian Birkhofer
2006-Shannon Babb
2005-Jimmy Mars
2004- Dennis Erb Jr.
2003-Don O’Neal
2002- Shannon Babb
2001- Bob Pierce
2000- Bob Pierce
1999- Bob Pierce
1998- Billy Moyer
1997- Billy Drake
1996- John Gill
1995- Bob Pierce
1994- Bob Pierce
1993- Billy Moyer
1992- Billy Moyer
1991-Kevin Weaver
1990-Snooky Dehm
The last time the Prairie Dirt Classic was held in 2019, Brandon Sheppard and Bobby Pierce were involved in one of the most exciting finishes you’ll see.
The three-time and defending Series champion pulled a thrilling slide job on Pierce on the final corner to win the crown jewel for the second time.
Fans who come to see Sheppard’s quest for a third Prairie Dirt Classic win will also catch a glimpse into his chase for history.
The New Berlin, IL driver is seven wins away from tying Josh Richards for the most all-time (78) and will tie Richards for most Series titles (4) if he wins the championship in 2021.
Right now, Sheppard leads the Series standings—58 points ahead of Chris Madden.
“The Rocket Shepp” must contend with several top-notch drivers if he wants to take home the trophy for the third time.
World of Outlaws tour regulars like Madden and 2004 Prairie Dirt Classic winner Dennis Erb Jr. are two of the many drivers hoping to dethrone Sheppard. Both drivers sit top-five in the World of Outlaws standings and are coming off top-three finishes during the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway.
Sheppard also must deal with stout competition from his home state. Bobby Pierce has two extra-distance World of Outlaws wins in 2021, collecting $50,000 between the Hawkeye 100 at Boone Speedway, and the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway.
Shannon Babb is another Illinois driver with multiple Prairie Dirt Classic wins (3). The Moweaqua, IL driver already has a win at Fairbury in 2021 during DIRTcar Summer Nationals.
Those drivers will have to contend with the hottest Super Late Model driver in the country Brandon Overton, as well. The Evans, GA driver has pocketed more than $300,000 in June and hopes to add another crown jewel to his mantle at Fairbury Speedway.
Joining the World of Outlaws Late Models at Fairbury Speedway is the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.
For more information on the Prairie Dirt Classic visit www.fairburyspeedway.com.
If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.