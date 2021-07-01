Fayette Summer Nationals this Saturday, July 3rd

Fayette County Speedway will host the UMP DIRTCar Summer Nationals on Saturday, July 3. This show will feature Late Models $10,000 to win; Summit Modified Nationals/American Modified Series A-Modifieds $3,000 to win; B-Modifieds $750 to win PLUS … a Huge Fireworks Show!!

The program will be split into two portions:

– The Late Models, A-Modifieds and B-Modifieds will run a full show.

– Following the Late Model and Modified features we will run a full show featuring Street Stocks $300 to win, Hornets $1,000 to win, and Team Cars $300 to win.

Gates open 2 pm | Pill Draw ends 6 pm | Hot Laps 6 pm | Late Model Qualifying 7:15 pm | Racing immediately following qualifying

Pit Passes: $40 Ages 13 and up | $20 Ages 4-12 (with paid adult and signed waiver)

Grandstand Admission: $30 Ages 13 and up | $10 Ages 7-12 (with paid adult) | Ages 6 & under FREE in the grandstands with paid adult