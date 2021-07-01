HomeDirt Late Model NewsFayette Summer Nationals this Saturday, July 3rd

Fayette Summer Nationals this Saturday, July 3rd

Fayette County Speedway will host the UMP DIRTCar Summer Nationals on Saturday, July 3. This show will feature Late Models $10,000 to win; Summit Modified Nationals/American Modified Series A-Modifieds $3,000 to win; B-Modifieds $750 to win PLUS … a Huge Fireworks Show!!
The program will be split into two portions:
– The Late Models, A-Modifieds and B-Modifieds will run a full show.
– Following the Late Model and Modified features we will run a full show featuring Street Stocks $300 to win, Hornets $1,000 to win, and Team Cars $300 to win.
Gates open 2 pm | Pill Draw ends 6 pm | Hot Laps 6 pm | Late Model Qualifying 7:15 pm | Racing immediately following qualifying
Pit Passes: $40 Ages 13 and up | $20 Ages 4-12 (with paid adult and signed waiver)
Grandstand Admission: $30 Ages 13 and up | $10 Ages 7-12 (with paid adult) | Ages 6 & under FREE in the grandstands with paid adult
