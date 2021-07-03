Billy Moyer Jr. Claims Lucas Oil MLRA Checkers at 300 Raceway

Farley, IA (July 2, 2021) – Billy Moyer Jr. turned in a picture perfect performance from start to finished on Friday night, capturing the 2nd Annual “Independence Day Shootout” Presented by DiscountShopTowels.com at the 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa. The win was the first of the season for Moyer Jr., and first since his win at the 2020 Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals last October.

The Batesville, Arkansas driver started off his night by dropping a quick lap of 15.150 seconds during Illini Racing & Supply Qualifying and soon followed that up with a win in his respective heat race. Mason Oberkramer and Jesse Stovall also laid claim to heat race wins on the night.

Moyer Jr. took control of the 40 lap affair at the drop of the green from the DirtonDirt.com pole position. Moyer Jr. quickly began to put separation between himself and Oberkramer as the race went green for the first 14 laps before a pair of quick back-to-back StopTech Brakes cautions slowed the action. The second of those cautions involved a number of cars when Jason Rauen got sideways in turns three and four, collecting Jason Papich, Blair Nothdurft, and Terry Phillips. Only Papich would be able to continue on.

After another caution on lap 16 for debris, the race would go back green with Moyer Jr. again holding the advantage in his Clements powered Capital Chassis. Lapped traffic would come into play this time around, as Jesse Stovall would quickly close ground on Moyer Jr. However, on lap 29 Stovall would make contact with Tegan Evans at the entry of turn one resulting in Evans going around and collecting the likes of Jeremiah Hurst and others.

On the events final restart Moyer Jr. was once again able to quickly separate himself from Stovall and powered to the big $5,000 MLRA pay day. Jesse Stovall would continue his MLRA hot streak coming home in the runner-up position, while Garrett Alberson took advantage of the restart opportunities to finish in third while also collecting the nights Swift Springs “Move of the Race”. Oberkramer, the series leading Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the year candidate finished in fourth while Chris Simpson finished in fifth.

“We have been really really struggling,” commented Moyer Jr. from Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Victory Lane. “The track kind of rubbered there, but we had to have a pretty good car there early and kind of did what we needed to do. I was really trying to preserve my tires and I told (myself) you’ve got to get the lead and that was the hard part and then the hardest is just managing your tires. I’m just glad to get a win, it has been a long long time,” concluded Moyer.

Stovall, coming off an MLRA win just two weeks ago at the Salina Highbanks Speedway continued to impress with his runner-up run. “Good job to Billy, I really didn’t have much for him,” said Stovall. “I just kind of followed around there especially when the track got a little sticky. The only way I was going to get around Billy was if lapped traffic screwed him up. All in all it was a good night for our whole team and we’ll go back to the trailer in one piece and take a shower, eat a little dinner, and go onto the next one.”

Alberson collected his fourth podium finish of the season and commented, “Shoot I’m excited, this is the first time I have ever finished a race here! I’ve been here a couple of times and it seems like something weird always happens. The car was really good though, I was a little nervous starting that far back knowing that track can rubber sometimes, and I wanted to go. At first I couldn’t really get that far and then once all the lanes started to disappear I could use the whole track and it wasn’t bad.”

July 3rd—34 Raceway: Lucas Oil MLRA action continues on Saturday night July, 3rd when drivers take to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA. This will mark the second and final MRLA stop of the season at “Southeast Iowa’s Premier Place to Race” when drivers battle in a $5,000 to win and $500 to start main event. A huge fireworks display is planned following the conclusion of the 40 lap feature event.

300 Raceway Contingencies 7/2/21

Lap Leaders— Billy Moyer Jr. (1 – 40),

Stop Tech Brakes Cautions— Lap 14 (M. Furman, J Callahan), Lap 14 (T. Phillips, J. Papich, J. Rauen, B. Nothdurft), Lap 16 (Debris), Lap 29 (Tegan Evans, Jeremiah Hurst)

Illini Racing & Supply “Fast Time” — (Billy Moyer Jr. 15.150)

Casey’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Tony Toste (+12)

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Billy Moyer Jr.

Dynamic Drivelines Crew Chief of the Race – Jonathon Ramui

Gorsuch Performance Solutions “10th Place Finisher” – Spencer Diercks

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher”— Jason Papich

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Tony Jackson Jr.

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race”– Billy Moyer Jr.

Racing Junk “Hard Luck Award” – Chad Simpson

StopTech Brakes “6th Place Finisher”- Tony Jackson Jr.

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Mason Oberkramer

Swift Springs “Move of the Race”— Garrett Alberson

Wrisco Feature Winner– Billy Moyer Jr.

A Feature 40 Laps | 00:12:09.189 | Lucas Oil Products

21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 2. 00-Jesse Stovall[3]; 3. 59-Garrett Alberson[10]; 4. 93-Mason Oberkramer[2]; 5. 32S-Chris Simpson[4]; 6. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[7]; 7. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[11]; 8. 77Y-Jordan Yaggy[8]; 9. 04-Tad Pospisil[12]; 10. 29-Spencer Diercks[22]; 11. 91P-Jason Papich[9]; 12. 91T-Tony Toste[24]; 13. 41-Jeremiah Hurst[6]; 14. 3W-Brennon Willard[14]; 15. 40C-Joel Callahan[15]; 16. (DNF) T22-Tegan Evans[19]; 17. (DNF) 98-Jason Rauen[5]; 18. (DNF) 75-Terry Phillips[16]; 19. (DNF) 51F-Matt Furman[13]; 20. (DNF) 15-Justin Duty[18]; 21. (DNF) 76-Blair Nothdurft[20]; 22. (DNF) 17-Tim Simpson[17]; 23. (DNF) 44W-David Webster[21]; 24. (DNF) 25-Chad Simpson[23]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:17.360 | Dynamic Drivelines

21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 2. 32S-Chris Simpson[2]; 3. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 4. 59-Garrett Alberson[4]; 5. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 6. 40C-Joel Callahan[6]; 7. 15-Justin Duty[7]; 8. 44W-David Webster[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:19.389 | Midwest Sheet Metal

93-Mason Oberkramer[3]; 2. 98-Jason Rauen[2]; 3. 77Y-Jordan Yaggy[5]; 4. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[4]; 5. 51F-Matt Furman[7]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips[6]; 7. T22-Tegan Evans[8]; 8. (DNS) 29-Spencer Diercks

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:02:17.826 | Sunoco

1. 00-Jesse Stovall[2]; 2. 41-Jeremiah Hurst[1]; 3. 91P-Jason Papich[3]; 4. 25-Chad Simpson[5]; 5. 3W-Brennon Willard[6]; 6. 17-Tim Simpson[7]; 7. (DNS) 76-Blair Nothdurft; 8. (DNS) 91T-Tony Toste