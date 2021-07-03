Hoffman Wins Eighth-Straight at Route 66

EIGHT-TRACK: Hoffman Dominates Route 66 for Eighth-Straight Victory

He just keeps winning. And winning. And winning some more. Nick Hoffman is now up to eight DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature wins in-a-row.

The latest edition came in another dominant performance at The Dirt Oval at Route 66, where Hoffman stayed perfect by setting quick time in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and leading all 20 laps en route to his 46th career Feature win with the tour.

“Our racecar’s really good. I can’t wait to read Facebook tonight about how much cherry-picking and all that,” Hoffman said in Victory Lane with a chuckle.

While he was up against only six opponents, the race got interesting when fellow Elite Chassis driver Hunt Gossum appeared to be reeling in Hoffman in the final half of the race. But with just five laps remaining, the teenage Modified hot shoe went up in smoke and pulled to the infield, giving up second to another Elite pilot, Kyle Hammer.

Hammer crossed in second, and while Gossum was forced to watch the rest from the infield, Hoffman knew both of the cars he built ran great, regardless of their finish.

“Hunt’s a really good racecar driver, he’s young, and running one of my cars,” he said. “Even Kyle Hammer in one of my cars. He’s really good, especially at these bigger racetracks.”

Hoffman’s eight consecutive victories will now be put into the Summit Modified record books as the longest win streak in its 11-year history. But that’s where the streak will end, for now. The three-time and defending champion will head next eastward to Indiana to compete in a DIRTcar UMP Modified special at Lawrenceburg Speedway, which means a new face will appear in Victory Lane when the tour heads to Fayette County Speedway Saturday night.

UP NEXT

The Summit Modified action continues Saturday night, July 3, at Fayette County Speedway with a $3,000-to-win special, co-sanctioned with the American Modified Series. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 2-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 45-Kyle Hammer[4]; 3. 1W-Bob Pohlman[3]; 4. 0-Travis Kohler[5]; 5. 9-Charles Baker[6]; 6. J1-Roger Jackson[7]; 7. 99-Hunt Gossum[2]