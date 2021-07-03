McCreadie Claims Third Season Win at Muskingum County

Zanesville, OH (July 3, 2021) –Tim McCreadie led all 50 laps to pick up Saturday Night’s Prime Solutions 50 win at Muskingum County Speedway. McCreadie’s third series win of the season was his first ever win at the Moran Family-promoted facility. This victory was worth $15,000, the highest purse in the track’s history.

McCreadie’s 25th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory snapped Jonathan Davenport’s 3-race series win streak. Kyle Bronson finished in the runner-up spot for the second night in a row. In his debut at Muskingum County Speedway, Spencer Hughes finished in third followed by Jonathan Davenport and Gregg Satterlee.

McCreadie grabbed the lead at the start and went unchallenged the entire distance despite several restarts after caution flags. With his win from the pole position, it marked only the third time this season that a driver won from the starting spot.

Bronson ran second for the first 15 laps of the race until Hughes forged past him. After a restart, Bronson got back around Hughes for second, 1.6 seconds behind the winner at the finish.

“This is what it’s all about, racing in front of big, energetic crowds like tonight,” said the 47-year-old New York native in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “My car owner’s Donald and Gena keep telling me ‘you’re fast, you’re fast, just hang in there.’ I told my crew chief that I just can’t figure out this right rear shock. We called Kevin Rumley up tonight and asked him what we should do. As bad as I felt last night, this thing tonight felt amazing.”

Climbing to fourth in the championship points hunt, Bronson had another strong finish with his second place showing. “As long as we keep running up front, we are going to get a win. It’s pretty awesome to see all of these fans here. Donnie Moran busted his tail getting this track ready, thanks to him and his family for giving us a place to race.”

Hughes came home in third for his second straight top five finish at a track he had never seen before. “We had a good two nights of racing this weekend and will be ready to come back here next year. We will write all of these notes down for the future. Thanks to Craig Sims for this opportunity to drive his car.”

The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher/Paylor Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, New Point Lighting and Design, D&E Marine, Racing for Heroes, and The Aesthetic House.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Steve Casebolt, Hudson O’Neal, Jacob Hawkins, and Shane Clanton.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Prime Solutions 50

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 14.772 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.937 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 11H-Spencer Hughes[2]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. C9-Steve Casebolt[5]; 5. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 6. 8A-Rob Anderzack[7]; 7. 1Z-Logan Zarin[6]; 8. 24-Jerry Aber[8]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 5. 20B-Todd Brennan[5]; 6. 5M-Ryan Markham[7]; 7. 66C-Matt Cosner[6]; 8. (DNS) 145-Chase Frohnapfel

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 3. 11J-Jared Hawkins[3]; 4. 144-Anthony Kinkade[5]; 5. 113-Brandon Francis[6]; 6. 52-Cole Lillibridge[8]; 7. 88-Dustin Smith[7]; 8. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 22-Gregg Satterlee[1]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 4. 37-Jacob Hawkins[4]; 5. 59M-Shane McLoughlin[6]; 6. 36-Matt Irey[5]; 7. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 8. 21G-Greg Gellner[8]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 20B-Todd Brennan[3]; 3. 8A-Rob Anderzack[5]; 4. 113-Brandon Francis[2]; 5. 66C-Matt Cosner[11]; 6. 36-Matt Irey[8]; 7. 71R-Rod Conley[12]; 8. 1Z-Logan Zarin[9]; 9. 5M-Ryan Markham[7]; 10. 24-Jerry Aber[13]; 11. 21G-Greg Gellner[14]; 12. 52-Cole Lillibridge[6]; 13. 59M-Shane McLoughlin[4]; 14. 88-Dustin Smith[10]; 15. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar; 16. (DNS) 145-Chase Frohnapfel

Prime Solutions 50 (50 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 3. 11H-Spencer Hughes[1]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[6]; 5. 22-Gregg Satterlee[8]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[12]; 7. C9-Steve Casebolt[13]; 8. 71-Hudson O’Neal[9]; 9. 37-Jacob Hawkins[16]; 10. 25-Shane Clanton[17]; 11. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 12. 14-Josh Richards[11]; 13. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[15]; 14. 20B-Todd Brennan[18]; 15. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 16. 8A-Rob Anderzack[19]; 17. 20-Jimmy Owens[5]; 18. 157-Mike Marlar[23]; 19. 1Z-Logan Zarin[24]; 20. 11J-Jared Hawkins[10]; 21. 144-Anthony Kinkade[14]; 22. 113-Brandon Francis[20]; 23. 66C-Matt Cosner[21]; 24. 36-Matt Irey[22]