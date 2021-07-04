Kyle Beard Wires COMP Cams Super Dirt Series at Boothill

Greenwood, Louisiana (07/03/21) – Saturday night found Kyle Beard claiming his second COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil victory of the year. His latest triumph came in The Firecracker at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

From the outside-front-row starting spot, Beard led all 40 laps to bank the $4,000 victory. The triumph marked the 18th CCSDS triumph of his career and moved him into the third position on the all-time series winner’s list.

“Don’t mess up,” Beard said he told himself in the final laps. “I’ve been doing a good job at that lately. The car was pretty good, though. The lapped cars kinda made me nervous a little bit, but they gave me room, so we was good.”

Beard was followed across the finish line by B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, Logan Martin, and Morgan Bagley.

Exiting the weekend’s lone event, Logan Martin continues to sit atop the standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, but his lead has been trimmed to four points over Brian Rickman. B.J. Robinson is 47 markers back in third with Kyle Beard and Morgan Bagley rounding out the current Top 5.

The tour will be idle until July 29-31 when racing resumes with a triple header in Arkansas and Missouri. Action opens with the thrice rescheduled, 11th annual Rockabilly 45 on Thursday, July 29 at I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.), which posts a $5,000 top prize. The next night the CCSDS contingent rolls into Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) for a $3,000-to-win program. The weekend will draw to a close on Saturday night, July 31 with the annual Larry Phillips Memorial at Legit Speedway Park.

The tire rule for all three events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 (white-dot) optional on the right-rear tire.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com, www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.LegitSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 3, 2021

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Kyle Beard 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Brian Rickman 4)Logan Martin 5)Morgan Bagley 6)Scott Crigler 7)Brayden Proctor 8)Jon Mitchell 9)Ray Allen Kulhanek 10)Hunter Rasdon 11)Bubba Mullins 12)Clay Fisher 13)Robbie Stuart 14)Luke Bennett 15)Alex Ashley 16)Ross Farmer 17)Chad Mallett 18)Brett Frazier 19)Shannon Parker 20)Bubba Sampson 21)Dustin Holmes

Entries: 21

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Brian Rickman (13.628 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1: Brian Rickman

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Logan Martin

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Brian Rickman

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: Kyle Beard (1-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

