Martin on Pole for $5K Finale as Bourland, Smith, and Ryun also Win at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 3, 2021

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The Fourth of July holiday officially kicked off at Central Missouri Speedway with Night 1 of the 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial. The race, which honors longtime speedway announcer Tom Wilson, saw a total of 89 cars in four divisions sign in for competition.

Competing throughout the action-packed program were 23 A-Mods, 20 POWRi Super Stocks, 21 B-Mods, and 25 Pure Stocks. Each class saw drivers compete in three heat races. There were three main events held and the night one 20-lap Scramble for A-Mods, with the top 12 finishers advancing to the first six rows of Sunday’s $5,000-to-win finale.

A-Mod Results:

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 22B-Rick Beebe[2]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[3]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[6]; 4. 11JR-Randal Schiffelbein Jr[8]; 5. 40-Jessy Willard[4]; 6. 24D-Donnie Fellers[5]; 7. (DNF) 14-Kameron Grindstaff[1]; 8. (DNF) 17-Rod Cordon[7]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps: 1. 68-Dean Wille[1]; 2. 74-Rodney Schweizer[3]; 3. 21-Johnny Fennewald[5]; 4. 75-Gunner Martin[8]; 5. 88-Jimmy Dowell[7]; 6. C3-Chad Staus[6]; 7. (DNF) 24JR-Jimmy Eaton[2]; 8. (DNF) 13R-John Rathgeber[4]

Heat 3 – 10 Laps: 1. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 2. 29-Dennis Elliott[1]; 3. 82-David Wood[5]; 4. 1K-Tim Karrick[7]; 5. 7-Anthony Tanner[3]; 6. (DNF) 22H-Dustin Hodges[6]; 7. (DNF) 00-Chris Spalding[4]

Scramble – 20 Laps: 1. 75-Gunner Martin[11]; 2. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[3]; 4. 11JR-Randal Schiffelbein Jr[10]; 5. 29-Dennis Elliott[7]; 6. 38C-Jason Pursley[6]; 7. 1K-Tim Karrick[12]; 8. 21-Johnny Fennewald[8]; 9. 22H-Dustin Hodges[18]; 10. 22B-Rick Beebe[1]; 11. 74-Rodney Schweizer[5]; 12. 40-Jessy Willard[14]; 13. 88-Jimmy Dowell[13]; 14. 7-Anthony Tanner[15]; 15. C3-Chad Staus[17]; 16. 24D-Donnie Fellers[16]; 17. (DNF) 13R-John Rathgeber[23]; 18. (DNF) 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 19. (DNF) 82-David Wood[9]; 20. (DNS) 14-Kameron Grindstaff; 21. (DNS) 24JR-Jimmy Eaton; 22. (DNS) 00-Chris Spalding; 23. (DNS) 17-Rod Cordon.

Kevin Blackburn took off to lead at the onset of the 20-lap scramble, a race to determine the first six rows for Sunday’s $5,000-to-win finale. Fifth-starting Rodney Sanders moved into second by lap six of the race but soon after was sidelined with mechanical woes retiring to the pits. By lap seven, Gunner Martin moved from eleventh into second. From this point forward it was a fierce battle between Blackburn and Martin as the drivers mastered the low and high lines to separate themselves from the remainder of the field. Inside the top five at the midway mark were Dennis Elliott, Dean Wille, and Jason Pursley. The final five laps of the event featured close action throughout the field, especially for the lead as Blackburn held on to a slim lead over Martin. Coming for the white flag, the pair were nearly side-by-side at the line. On the final circuit, it was imminent the finish was going to be close, and it was, as Martin made his way to the lead by 0.079 seconds to claim the victory over Blackburn. The two fought hard and clean for the win with Martin gaining pole-position for the finale with Blackburn earning outside pole honors. Wille finished third with tenth-starting Randal Schiffelbein, Jr. advancing to fourth. Joining these drivers in the first six rows for Sunday’s finale are Elliott, Pursley, Tim Karrick, Johnny Fennewald, Dustin Hodges, Rick Beebe, Rodney Schweizer, and Jessy Willard.

POWRi Super Stock Results:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 27D-Derek Henson[2]; 2. 24C-Josh Calvert[1]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 4. 09-Chad Eickleberry[4]; 5. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[6]; 6. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[7]; 7. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon[4]; 3. 04B-Blaine Ewing[5]; 4. M20-Michael Mullins[1]; 5. 77DD-Danny McKenzie[7]; 6. 08D-Darek Wiss[2]; 7. (DNF) 53-Danny O’Neal[6]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 67-Devin Irvin[1]; 2. 7-Brett Wood[3]; 3. 2-Colton Bourland[6]; 4. 54-David Hendrix[5]; 5. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[2]; 6. 3P-Tyler Perryman[4]

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 2-Colton Bourland[6]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[1]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[9]; 4. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[16]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[3]; 6. 27D-Derek Henson[2]; 7. 7-Brett Wood[5]; 8. 25-Jay Prevete[14]; 9. 04B-Blaine Ewing[8]; 10. 54-David Hendrix[10]; 11. 24C-Josh Calvert[7]; 12. M20-Michael Mullins[12]; 13. 03B-Chris Brockway[19]; 14. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[13]; 15. 09-Chad Eickleberry[11]; 16. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[18]; 17. (DNF) 08D-Darek Wiss[17]; 18. (DNF) 04-Cody Frazon[4]; 19. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[15]; 20. (DNF) 53-Danny O’Neal[20].

Ted Welschmeyer and Derek Henson led the Super Stock field to green for their 20-lap main event with Henson assuming command of the event. Behind the leader, three and sometimes four-wide racing was going on as Brett Wood, Cody Frazon and Colon Bourland raced for position. By lap five, Henson and Welschmeyer began to pull away from the frantic third-place battle. Welschmeyer passed Henson for the lead at lap five but soon after the caution flag flew. As the race resumed, Welschmeyer led Henson and Bourland, who began his charge to the front. Just passed the halfway marker Bourland put pressure on Welschmeyer at the front, eventually grabbing the lead as Marc Carter, Henson, and Nathan Vaughn, who recovered from an early race spin raced hard for third position. At the checkers, it was Bourland claiming his first-ever CMS victory with Welschmeyer second, ninth-starting Marc Carter third, sixteenth-starting Vaughn recovered to fourth, with Devin Irvin fifth.

B-Mod Results:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 99-Brad Smith[2]; 2. 10W-Doug Wetzel[4]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[5]; 4. 7B-Terry Schultz[6]; 5. 19B-Kaleb Bray[7]; 6. (DNF) 99M-Skyler Nolker[3]; 7. (DNF) 42-Steven Clancy[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 28S-Bill Small[1]; 2. 9-Don Marrs[3]; 3. 17T-Shadren Turner[7]; 4. 12-Parker Smith[4]; 5. 2-Hagen Stevenson[5]; 6. 17X-Clint Baker[6]; 7. (DNF) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[2]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 7TW-Tyler Wood[3]; 3. 49-Patrick Royalty[4]; 4. 12JR-Olen Stephens[6]; 5. 96-Cody Brill[5]; 6. 3-Bronson Wicker[7]; 7. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[2]

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 99-Brad Smith[1]; 2. 17T-Shadren Turner[5]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[10]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 5. 49-Patrick Royalty[9]; 6. 19B-Kaleb Bray[13]; 7. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 8. 28S-Bill Small[2]; 9. 96-Cody Brill[15]; 10. 2-Hagen Stevenson[14]; 11. 10W-Doug Wetzel[4]; 12. 42-Steven Clancy[20]; 13. 12-Parker Smith[12]; 14. 12JR-Olen Stephens[11]; 15. 17X-Clint Baker[17]; 16. (DNF) 9-Don Marrs[6]; 17. (DNF) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[21]; 18. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[18]; 19. (DNF) 7TW-Tyler Wood[7]; 20. (DNF) 3-Bronson Wicker[16]; 21. (DNS) 99M-Skyler Nolker.

Brad Smith and Bill Small led the B-Mod field to green for their 20-lap main event with Smith grabbing the point at the start. After a pair of early race yellows, Smith maintained the lead over Jacob Ebert, Shadren Turner, Small, and Terry Schultz. By lap five, the leaders began distancing themselves from the rest of the field. Just past halfway, Turner began searching the high line for a way around Smith, but the leader maintained his low line and kept the lead. After one last restart at lap 17, Smith held point at front while Turner, Ebert, and Schultz had an outstanding battle trying to sort out second. When the leaders crossed the line, it was Smith who earned the victory, his 39th career win at CMS. Turner settled for the runner-up spot with tenth-starting Schultz making his way to third late in the race. Ebert was fourth with ninth-starting Patrick Royalty turning in a strong performance to round out the top five.

Pure Stock Results:

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 3B-Darrin Christy[1]; 2. 2B-Brian Cox[2]; 3. 79-Austin Story[5]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[7]; 6. 27H-Edward Hecke[6]; 7. (DNF) 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[3]; 8. (DNF) 3J-Jerett Evans[9]; 9. (DNS) 17S-Shayne Healea

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 14-Sandy Tanner[2]; 2. 08-Scott Pullen[4]; 3. 427-Jeff Hardy[5]; 4. 28JR-Gale Harper[7]; 5. 00-Cory Flamm[8]; 6. 12-Scott Martin[1]; 7. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[6]; 8. (DQ) 89-Jonathan Evans[3]

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[4]; 2. 27-Jason Ryun[8]; 3. 38-Bobby Russell[1]; 4. 182-John Jameson[5]; 5. 12X-Darin Porter[6]; 6. 5C-Charles Norman[3]; 7. 50B-Brandon Smith[7]; 8. 75-Brady Tanner[2]

A Feature – 1. 27-Jason Ryun[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 3. 38-Bobby Russell[10]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[13]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[14]; 6. 3B-Darrin Christy[4]; 7. 14-Sandy Tanner[3]; 8. 50B-Brandon Smith[20]; 9. 3J-Jerett Evans[23]; 10. 5C-Charles Norman[18]; 11. 12-Scott Martin[17]; 12. 17S-Shayne Healea[24]; 13. 75-Brady Tanner[21]; 14. (DNF) 27H-Edward Hecke[16]; 15. (DNF) 79-Austin Story[7]; 16. (DNF) 182-John Jameson[11]; 17. (DNF) 12X-Darin Porter[15]; 18. (DNF) 08-Scott Pullen[5]; 19. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[12]; 20. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[25]; 21. (DNF) 427-Jeff Hardy[8]; 22. (DNF) 87M-Mallory Stiffler[19]; 23. (DNF) 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[22]; 24. (DNS) 2B-Brian Cox; 25. (DQ) 28JR-Gale Harper[9].

Jason Ryun and Spencer Reiff have been strong so far this season with multiple victories and the pair once again found themselves leading the way at the start of the Pure Stock 15-lap main event. Ryun grabbed the lead and held on to it, but Reiff put the pressure on as the pair pulled away from the field through lapped traffic. Several cautions slowed the field over the final circuits, but Reiff put pressure on the leader at lap 11 on the high side while tenth-starting Bobby Russell advanced to third. Ryun survived the pressures of Reiff and several more caution flags to eventually capture his 30th career CMS victory with Reiff second, and Russell third. David Doelz advanced from thirteenth on the grid to claim fourth while fourteenth-starting Cameron Kelly took fifth.

Up next, Sunday, July 4th, Race #14, SPECIAL EVENT, 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 2. A-Mod Qualifying for rows 7 thru 12. Weekly Racing #14. NASCAR Points Awarded for A-Mods ($5,000-to-win), Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. NASCAR Licensed Pit Passes $35, All Others $40 Regardless of Age.

Independence Day Weekend Pricing: SPECIAL EVENT PRICING IN EFFECT! $20 Adult Gen Adm – $15 Active Military and Seniors 65 to 74. $6 Kids Ages 6 to 12 – Kids 5 and Under Free. Seniors 75 and Up – Permanently Confined to Wheelchair, FREE.

