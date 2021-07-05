Minnesota twin bill on tap for World of Outlaws

Sheppard, Madden, Larson, and more prepare for Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, MN – JULY 5, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models get their first taste of the North Star state this weekend with a trip to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN.

It’ll be the Series’ fourth visit to the state-of-the-art complex, seeing a potential $30,000 payday to one driver over the two nights of jam-packed action.

Friday, July 9, the Series will run a 40-lap Feature, paying $10,000-to-win. Then, The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return on Saturday, July 10, with $20,000 on the line in a 50-lap brawl.

The Tri-State Late Models will join the card on both nights.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3pxJSHj

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

Here are the top stories to follow this weekend:

Time to Blast Off: Brandon Sheppard sits at the top of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model standings—58 points ahead of Chris Madden. But the New Berlin, IL driver has only reached Victory Lane twice in 2021, so far.

This is the point of the season last year when the “Rocket Shepp” started a hot streak, winning six races in July. Sheppard hopes history repeats itself, as he’s only seven wins away from catching Josh Richards for most Series wins all-time (78).

Last season, Sheppard finished second and third when the Series traveled to the Minnesota track. He has more top-fives (14) than any other driver and is tied for the most top-10’s with Madden (19) this season.

Sheppard also has momentum entering Jackson Motorplex, after winning two DIRTcar Summer Nationals events in Illinois over the weekend.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire: Chris Madden hasn’t won a Morton Buildings Feature since sweeping the weekend at Port Royal Speedway in May. But it doesn’t mean the Gray Court, SC driver has cooled off.

Madden had two second place finishes at the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway, and the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway. “Smokey” has more wins than anyone with the World of Outlaws in 2021 (4) and is still in striking distance of the Series championship.

Madden also scored two top five finishes when the Series visited Jackson Motorplex last year.

Feeling Minnesota: While it’s not the closest Brent Larson will race to his Lake Elmo, MN home, it’s the first of three chances he’ll have to win in his home state.

The last time the Series was in the North region in May, Larson finished a career-best second at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI. If he can build on that finish, it could put him in position to win his first career Morton Buildings Feature.

Jackson Motorplex hasn’t been the kindest to Larson though. He finished outside the top-10 in both races last year.

Larson enters the weekend ninth in points, with one top-five and four top-10s.

Missile Launch: Ricky Weiss hasn’t reached World of Outlaws Victory Lane in more than a year. But there’s good news for the Headingly, MB driver. Jackson Motorplex is where his last World of Outlaws triumph happened in 2020.

Weiss enters the weekend fourth in the standings—274 points behind Sheppard, and 58 points behind third place driver Tyler Bruening.

The “Manitoba Missile” has four top fives and eleven top-10s in 2021, including an eighth-place finish last weekend at Lernerville Speedway.

When and Where

July 9-10: Jackson Motorplex, in Jackson, MN

About the track

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile racetrack

Online: https://www.jacksonmotorplex.com

Track Record: 15.402 established by Scott Bloomquist

PREVIOUS JACKSON MOTORPLEX WINNERS

2020-Ricky Thornton Jr. on May 23

2020- Ricky Weiss on May 22

1988- Willy Kraft on June 18

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Around the turn: The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models head to Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, WI on Tuesday, July 13.

Feature Winners: (15 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (45 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-10 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7

Rick Eckert, York, PA-5

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-5

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (29 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (36 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-10 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-8 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Frank Heckenast Jr.- Frankfort, IL-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

HARD CHARGER (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2 Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (16 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)