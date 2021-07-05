Rodney Sanders Bags 5 G’s at Central Missouri Speedway with Irvin, Shultz, and Belknap also in Victory Lane!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 4, 2021

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The 21st Annual Tom Wilson Memorial concluded on Sunday evening at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) with 73 race teams signed in. Included in the night’s competition were 27 A-Mods, all of which were gunning for the $5,000-to-win top prize. In addition, 18 B-Mods, 12 POWRi Super Stocks, and 16 Pure Stocks made their way to the track for racing.

On Saturday, 12 drivers locked themselves into the night’s 50-lap finale through the night one scramble, with 12 more drivers securing spots 13 to 24 in the A-Mod starting grid. Two heat races were run and the night two scramble to determine the final dozen cars to join the field. Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks also competed in two heat races apiece and main event. All total, fans in the stands witnessed 13 events, capped of by the annual Fourth of July CMS Fireworks Extravaganza by Brandon.

A-Mod Results:

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 2. 07-Daniel Harris[2]; 3. 7-Anthony Tanner[1]; 4. 19-Ryan Hoover[5]; 5. 30-Dalton Kirk[8]; 6. 00B-Scott Bryant[6]; 7. C3-Chad Staus[3]; 8. 13R-John Rathgeber[7]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps: 1. 88-Jimmy Dowell[1]; 2. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[6]; 3. 87-Darron Fuqua[7]; 4. 00-Chris Spalding[3]; 5. 82-David Wood[5]; 6. 24D-Donnie Fellers[2]; 7. (DNF) 20X-Michael Bixby[4]

Night 2 Scramble – 15 Laps: 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[1]; 2. 87-Darron Fuqua[3]; 3. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[2]; 4. 30-Dalton Kirk[8]; 5. 82-David Wood[10]; 6. 19-Ryan Hoover[7]; 7. 7-Anthony Tanner[6]; 8. 00B-Scott Bryant[11]; 9. 20X-Michael Bixby[14]; 10. 88-Jimmy Dowell[4]; 11. 00-Chris Spalding[9]; 12. C3-Chad Staus[13]; 13. 24D-Donnie Fellers[12]; 14. 07-Daniel Harris[5]; 15. 13R-John Rathgeber[15] (Top 12 transfer to a-main).

A Feature – 50 Laps: 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[13]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[1]; 3. 11JR-Randal Schiffelbein Jr[4]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[6]; 5. 29-Dennis Elliott[5]; 6. 30-Dalton Kirk[16]; 7. 87-Darron Fuqua[14]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[3]; 9. 1K-Tim Karrick[7]; 10. 22H-Dustin Hodges[9]; 11. 40-Jessy Willard[12]; 12. 21-Johnny Fennewald[8]; 13. 74-Rodney Schweizer[11]; 14. 88-Jimmy Dowell[22]; 15. 00B-Scott Bryant[20]; 16. (DNF) 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 17. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[19]; 18. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[24]; 19. (DNF) 00-Chris Spalding[23]; 20. (DNF) 22B-Rick Beebe[10]; 21. (DNF) 14-Kameron Grindstaff[15]; 22. (DNF) 19-Ryan Hoover[18]; 23. (DNF) 82-David Wood[17]; 24. (DNF) 20X-Michael Bixby[21].

Soon after the track was reworked just before the Super Stock feature, Gunner Martin and Kevin Blackburn began the weekend’s headlining event from row one with Martin pacing the field over Blackburn and Dean Wille. By lap six, Martin had a 1.3-second lead over Blackburn, Randal Schiffelbein, Jr. and Wille. Soon after, Ryan Hoover’s car left the track in turn one and rolled over landing upright. Hoover was uninjured and emerged from the incident but had to retire from the race. Martin continued pacing the field when racing resumed. Behind him a furry of action began to unfold with Dennis Elliott moving forward to second by lap 14. Meanwhile, thirteenth-starting Rodney Sanders moved to fifth position. By lap 20, Martin began approaching heavy lapped traffic riding the high line to make his way through with Elliott, Sanders, Blackburn, and Schiffelbein inside the top five.

Sanders and Elliott began their battle for second just past the halfway marker with Sanders eventually gaining the position on lap 27 and then began closing in on leader Martin. At lap 32, Kevin Blackburn’s night came to an end as he retired from the event. When racing resumed, Martin then led Sanders, Elliott, Schiffelbein, Dustin Hodges, Darron Fuqua, and Jason Pursley. From this point forward, it was a battle for the lead as Martin used the high side and Sanders found the low side, especially coming off turns two and four to his liking. When lap 40 was scored, Martin’s lead had dwindled to 0.357 of a second. On the next go around, Sanders’ patience paid off as he powered his way around Martin to grab the lead as Martin tried a low to high-side slider to regain the lead. From this point forward, Sanders pulled away and went on to collect the big-money victory, his second win at CMS. Martin crossed the line in second, Schiffelbein finished a strong third, Jason Pursley turned in another solid CMS outing to finish fourth, while Dennis Elliott was fifth.

POWRi Super Stock Results:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 67-Devin Irvin[2]; 2. 2-Colton Bourland[6]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[1]; 4. G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 5. 8M-James McMillin[3]; 6. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[4]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[6]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 4. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[2]; 5. 03B-Chris Brockway[1]; 6. 7-Brett Wood[3]

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 67-Devin Irvin[4]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[6]; 3. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 4. 8M-James McMillin[9]; 5. G1-Nick Gibson[7]; 6. 2-Colton Bourland[2]; 7. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 8. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[8]; 9. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[3]; 10. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[11]; 11. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[10]; 12. (DQ) 7-Brett Wood[12].

Aaron Poe and Colton Bourland began the 15-lap Super Stock feature up front with Bourland grabbing the early lead. Aaron Poe moved up to challenge as fourth-starting Devin Irvin also came forward with him. By lap three, Irvin took over the second spot behind Bourland. Irvin was not finished yet as he then grabbed the lead by lap six over Poe as Bourland slipped to third. Nathan Vaughn and Marc Carter moved to the top five by lap eight, but mechanical problems sidelined Vaughn by lap 13. A late caution flag forced a green, white, and checkered flag finish as Irvin dug hard for the victory crossing the line in front of sixth-starting Ted Welschmeyer, who came alive during the final laps. Poe held on for third with James McMillin rising from ninth to fourth while Nick Gibson finished fifth.

B-Mod Results:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 42-Steven Clancy[1]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[2]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 4. 7TW-Tyler Wood[4]; 5. 10W-Doug Wetzel[7]; 6. 28-Hunter Cuno[3]; 7. 2-Hagen Stevenson[6]; 8. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[5]; 9. (DNS) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[8]; 3. 17-Earl Roark[5]; 4. 20-Barry White[4]; 5. 12JR-Olen Stephens[7]; 6. 28S-Bill Small[1]; 7. (DNF) 3-Bronson Wicker[9]; 8. (DNF) 17X-Clint Baker[6]; 9. (DNS) 55-Colson Kirk

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 4. 55-Colson Kirk[18]; 5. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[17]; 6. 42-Steven Clancy[3]; 7. 17-Earl Roark[6]; 8. 7TW-Tyler Wood[7]; 9. 12JR-Olen Stephens[10]; 10. 28-Hunter Cuno[11]; 11. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[14]; 12. 17X-Clint Baker[16]; 13. 20-Barry White[8]; 14. (DNF) 96-Cody Brill[5]; 15. (DNF) 2-Hagen Stevenson[13]; 16. (DNF) 10W-Doug Wetzel[9]; 17. (DNF) 3-Bronson Wicker[15]; 18. (DNF) 28S-Bill Small[12].

Jacob Ebert and Terry Schultz, two of the all-time winningest CMS drivers rolled off the front row for the 20-lap B-Mod main with Schultz darting out to the lead. By lap four, Schultz built a sizeable lead over Ebert, Jeremy Lile, Steven Clancy, and Cody Brill. After a lap 8 and 10 yellow flag Schultz held point until another restart at lap 14 slowed the field once again. Schultz then led Ebert, Lile, Clancy and Colson Kirk. When the final lap was scored, it was Schultz who collected his 70th career victory at CMS. Ebert settled for second with Lile third, Kirk fourth and Sebastian Wolfenbarger making an incredible come back from 17th on the grid and an early caution flag involvement to round out the top five.

Pure Stock Results:

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 38X-Dennie Belknap[2]; 2. 79-Austin Story[3]; 3. 28JR-Gale Harper[1]; 4. 0-Chase Galvin[7]; 5. 3B-Darrin Christy[6]; 6. (DNF) 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[8]; 7. (DNF) 17-Jimmie Workman[5]; 8. (DNS) 7-Spencer Reiff

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 4D-David Doelz[1]; 2. 30K-Cameron Kelly[3]; 3. 21-Joey Harper[6]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 5. 12-Scott Martin[5]; 6. 75-Ricky Tanner[7]; 7. 14-Sandy Tanner[2]; 8. (DNS) 89-Jonathan Evans

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 38X-Dennie Belknap[1]; 2. 0-Chase Galvin[7]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[15]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[4]; 6. 21-Joey Harper[5]; 7. 3J-Jerett Evans[6]; 8. 12-Scott Martin[10]; 9. 75-Ricky Tanner[11]; 10. 14-Sandy Tanner[12]; 11. 28JR-Gale Harper[8]; 12. (DNF) 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[13]; 13. (DNF) 17-Jimmie Workman[14]; 14. (DNF) 79-Austin Story[3]; 15. (DNF) 3B-Darrin Christy[9]; 16. (DNS) 89-Jonathan Evans.

Dennie Belknap was a substitute driver in the Bobby Russell-owned number 38 machine and led the field to green for the Pure Stock main. Belknap looked like a seasoned CMS veteran on the track in which he rarely competes as he paced the field through a series of yellow flags. Seventh-starting Chase Galvin looked strong early and made his way to third by lap seven and by lap ten, put pressure on Belknap up front. The lead pair separated themselves from the rest of the field and raced close to the end with Belknap the victor by .346 of a second over Galvin. Spencer Reiff catapulted from fifteenth to finish third with Davide Doelz fourth and Cameron Kelly taking his second-consecutive top five finish.

Up next, Saturday, July 10th, the CMS staff is going to take a week from racing to spend time with family, friends, and loved ones! Please enjoy your week off and we will see you back in action on Saturday, July 17 for Race #15, Pepsi Race Night, Weekly Racing #11, featuring Guest Class POWRi Lightning Sprints. NASCAR and Track Points Awarded for A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

Upcoming Events:

July 10th – Weekend Off, No Racing

July 17th – Race #15 – Pepsi Race Night – Weekly Racing 11 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

July 24th – Race #16 – KMZU “The Farm” 100.7 FM Race Night – Weekly Racing 12 – AM, BM, SS, and PS

July 31st – Race #17 – Comfort Inn Race Night – Weekly Racing 13 – AM, SS, BM, PS

August 7th – Race #18 – Weekly Racing 14 – Kid’s Night at the Races. AM, SS, BM, PS