Garrett Alberson Scores First-Career Lucas Oil MLRA Triumph

Las Cruces, N.M. (07/06/21) – Garrett Alberson scored another career first on Saturday night. He piloted the Ken & Beth Roberts-owned No. 59 Nutrien Ag Solutions/ Roemer Machine & Welding/ Black Diamond Chassis Super Late Model to his first-ever Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) victory.

His maiden trip to the Winner’s Circle with the tour came at Iowa’s 34 Raceway and was worth $5,000.

“Man, what a big win for our team, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that things were pretty intense late in the race. I was having such a hard time getting around the 76 car there, and I needed to make speed because my car was getting kind of flat feeling,” Alberson said of the race’s late stages, while proudly standing in Victory Lane. “I saw him (Jeremiah Hurst) down there and I told myself, ‘These have got to be the best five laps of your life right here.’ What an awesome run. We have been working for this for a long time and been getting really close. It just feels awesome.”

Kicking off his extended holiday weekend of racing action, Garrett Alberson entered the DIRTcar Summer Nationals program on Thursday afternoon at Davenport Speedway (Davenport, Iowa). With a stacked field of 35 Late Models on hand, Garrett posted a third-place finish in his heat, which positioned him ninth on the starting grid for the $5,000-to-win A-Main. After running in the Top-10 for the first half of the race, Alberson suffered a flat right-rear tire while running in seventh that forced him to retire on lap 27.

The following night at 300 Raceway (Farley, Iowa) for the Lucas Oil MLRA sanctioned contest, Alberson qualified 10th fastest in his group before placing fourth in his heat race. With $5,000 on the line in the 40-lap feature, Garrett diced through the field seven spots to register a third-place finish. He trailed Billy Moyer Jr. and Jesse Stovall to the checkers with Mason Oberkramer and Chris Simpson rounding out the Top-5.

For the weekend finale on Saturday afternoon at 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa), Garrett gained three spots in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory. Holding off his Roberts Racing teammate Jeremiah Hurst’s late-race charge, Alberson raced to his first -career Lucas Oil MLRA triumph, which came over Hurst, Billy Moyer Jr., Tad Pospsil, and Tony Jackson Jr. He earned $5,000 for his second win of the season.

With his weekend performances, Garrett climbed to second in the latest Lucas Oil MLRA standings.

Full results from these events are available at www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and www.MLRARacing.com.

This weekend, Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports plan to compete in Friday night’s $10,000-to-win, DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.) before entering a $2,500-to-win FALS Cup at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Saturday evening. The team may add another DIRTcar Summer Nationals event to this week’s schedule, but those details are still up in the air.

Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Nutrien Ag Solutions, Done Right Satellite, DoneRight.TV Motorsports, Dish Network, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Capri College, Lucas Oil Products, A&E Freight Service, Preston Telephone Company, Roemer Machine & Welding, Winstein Kavinsky & Cunningham LLC, RCS Union Software, Live Klaf Love, Swift Springs, Capital Sign Co., Stucey Enterprises, Black Diamond Race Cars, Advance Racing Suspension, Penske Shocks, Hoosier Racing Tires, Fast Shafts, Performance Bodies, VP Racing Fuels, UAW, Keizer Wheels, Dubuque Moving & Storage, S&S Builders, Key City Metal Works, Sweet Manufacturing, Praxair, Clements Racing Engines, Keyser Manufacturing, Super Clean, Beyea Headers, Velocita USA, Out-Pace Race Products, PEM Gears and Drivetrain, Buddha Bert Transmissions, Dish Premier & Google Nest Powered by Done Right TV & Security Solutions, Advance Racing Suspensions, Swift Springs, Capri College, Fast Shafts, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Dynos and Testers, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com