Nick Hoffman Bags Two More Summit Modified Nationals Wins

Mooresville, North Carolina (07/06/21) – Nick Hoffman raced to two more wins last week in his Elite Chassis No. 2 Wehrs Machine / Fox Shocks Modified. With the victories he now has 20 wins on the year and has won all nine Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events that he’s entered.

His latest victories came on Friday at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 and Lincoln Speedway.

“We raced three times last week. We won two of them and had a good chance to win the other one (Lawrenceburg Speedway) before a racing deal caused us to spin and sent us to the tail of the field. Just one of those deals, but we were still able to rebound to finish fourth,” Hoffman said. “Overall, it was another great week of racing for our team, and we’ll keep digging this week looking for more wins.”

Nick Hoffman returned to action win the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals on Friday night with a trip to The Dirt Oval at Route 66. The North Carolina racer made a clean sweep of the program by setting fast time, winning his heat race, and winning the feature. The victory was his eighth-straight in series action and his 19th overall triumph of the season. The win also marked his 46th-career series triumph.

On Saturday night Nick Hoffman Motorsports took a one-night break from the Modified Nationals as the team trekked to the “Hoosier State” for the $10,444.44-to-win Merrill Downey Memorial at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway. Hoffman started the night with the fastest time in qualifying, and then won his heat race from the fourth-starting spot.

A fifth-to-second run in the dash, positioned Nick second on the starting grid for the feature. He got to the lead on lap 14, before trading several slidejobs with Tyler Nicely as they battled for the top spot. Unfortunately, bad luck bit when the two made incidental contact, which sent both drivers spinning. Hoffman tagged the back of the pack and rebounded to fourth.

On Sunday evening Hoffman rejoined the Summit Modified Nationals tour with a trip to Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway. Thirty-six racers entered the program, and after setting fast time in his group, Nick won his heat race to earn the pole position for the feature. For the ninth-straight time in series action, Hoffman led every lap of the feature. He was rewarded with a $1,500 winner’s check for his 20th victory of the season and 47th-career series win.

“I just got out to a decent lead, and I can watch that big DIRTVision board off of Turn 2 and see how big of a lead I had,” Hoffman said. “That helps a bunch. “I felt like I could’ve made another adjustment and been even better, so I’ll just write that in the notebook for next time.”

Nick Hoffman Racing has four races in five days scheduled this week in Illinois with the Summit Modified Nationals. Action opens Tuesday night at Knox County Fair Speedway before shifting to Spoon River Speedway on Wednesday. The week will draw to a close on Friday and Saturday with events at Farmer City Raceway and Highland Speedway.

For more information on the upcoming schedule, please visit www.ModifiedNationals.com .

