Raised Purses & Largest Ever Point Fund for Indiana Sprint Week 2021

Speedway, Indiana (July 6, 2021)………The most highly-anticipated week of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing each summer will feature its largest point fund ever in 2021 with the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week fund now paying $20,000 in total prize money and $10,000-to-win.

Additionally, each feature event throughout NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week will now pay $6,000-to-win and $600 to start for a total of $26,300 in nightly feature payouts throughout the 34th annual edition of the series which features seven events during a nine-night span between July 23-31.

The top-eight in the final standings of Indiana Sprint Week will be “in the money” with a new record of $10,000 going to the series champion, plus $4,000 for 2nd, $2,000 for 3rd, $1,250 for 4th, $1,000 for 5th, $750 for 6th, $600 for 7th and $400 for 8th.

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week 2021 will feature a familiar look, leading off the first weekend at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, July 23, with Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 24, and Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 25, rounding out the first wave of ISW.

After two days away from the racetrack, teams and drivers get back on the horse with the Terre Haute Action Track’s Don Smith Classic on Wednesday, July 28, Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, July 29, Bloomington Speedway’s Sheldon Kinser Memorial on Friday, July 30, and Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, July 31.

Past Indiana Sprint Week champions in this year’s field include defending titlist Chase Stockon (2020), C.J. Leary (2019), Chris Windom (2011 & 2018), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017), Brady Bacon (2016) and Robert Ballou (2015).

Indiana Sprint Week’s complete list of champions boasts Randy Kinser (1988), Chuck Amati (1989 & 1990), Gary Trammell (1990), Bob Kinser (1991), Kevin Thomas (1992-1993-1995-1996), Kelly Kinser (1994), J.J. Yeley (1997 & 2003), Dave Darland (1998-2001-2007), Tony Elliott (1999), Jay Drake (2000), Cory Kruseman (2002 & 2005), Levi Jones (2004-2008-2009-2012), Jon Stanbrough (2006 & 2010) and Bryan Clauson (2013 & 2014).

Levi Jones and Kevin Thomas own the most Indiana Sprint Week championships with four apiece while Dave Darland possesses the most feature victories with 20.

Indiana Sprint Week’s inaugural edition occurred in 1988 and has been sanctioned by the United States Auto Club every year since 1996.

FloRacing will provide live coverage for all seven nights of 2021 NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

2021 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINT FUND PAYOUT:

$10,000

$4,000

$2,000

$1,250

$1,000

$750

$600

$400

2021 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK NIGHTLY FEATURE PAYOUT:

$6,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,500

$1,250

$1,100

$1,000

$900

$850

$800

$775

$750

$725

$700

$675

$650

$625

$600

$600

$600

$600

$600

**Non-Transfers: $150