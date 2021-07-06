Rodney Sanders tops Modified action at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track!

By Mike Spieker
NO LIMITS, Texas (July 5, 2021) – The inaugural event of the Texas Monday Series at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track brought a big field of 122 cars among four divisions. Two separate rain showers hampered the night, causing a two-hour delay in the middle of heat race action. The XR Events staff battled through the adversity to not only get the track back in shape, but provide a smooth multi-groove surface.
Feature wins went to Rodney Sanders in the Outlaw Modifieds, Jeffrey Abbey in the Factory Stocks, Wally Beaty in the Southern Limited Mods, and Justin Zimmerman in the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars. The Texas Monday Series returns on July 19th.
Happy, Texas racer Rodney Sanders started on the pole and dominated the 25-lap, $2,500-to-win Outlaw Modified main event.
“Track position was pretty critical,” said Sanders in victory lane. “We are just trying to be eligible for that $25,000 (during the Texas Dirt Nationals in September). Tonight is a good start for that, but we have a lot more to run.”
Other than a brief challenge from Chris Huckeba, Sanders cruised to the win with ease.
“I was really worried. I knew I didn’t have a good lead… I didn’t feel really good out there,” said Sanders. “But like I said, track position was key and we got lucky with a good draw tonight.”
Huckeba, Jacob Gallardo, Kale Westover, and Fito Gallardo rounded out the top five.
Justin Zimmerman took the point on the opening circuit of the 20-lap ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car feature from his front row starting position. Zimmerman withstood challenges on several restarts to lead every lap and claim the win in the series’ debut at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.
When asked in victory lane what it took to get around the semi-banked four-tenths mile oval on the fresh track following the rain delay, Zimmerman responded, “A whole lot of gas with just a little bit of brake.”
The win for Zimmerman was his second of the season and the 11th of his career with the Elite Non-Wing Sprint Series. Coming home second 0.770 seconds behind Zimmerman was Wesley Smith. Third went to Cody Price, as Chase Brewer charged from eighth to finish fourth. Keith Martin completed the top five.
The Southern Limited Modified feature got underway with a great battle for the lead. Scott Prather led Wally Beaty, but Beaty appeared to have the faster car early on. Stalking Prather from the drop of the green flag, Beaty made a move to take the point on lap four. Once out front, Beaty never looked back. The driver of the No. 75 opened up a 3.5 second lead over Prather in six laps. Beaty continued to open up his lead late in the race until a caution with four to go erased his 6.6 second advantage.
Beaty hung on to claim the win.
“I just tried to make myself be consistent and hit my marks,” said Beaty of the pair of restarts with under five to go. “I was kind of worried, those guys kept blowing up and laying down oil but this IRP car was phenomenal tonight. It’s pretty cool to win at this place.”
Billy Vest held the point early in the Factory Stock finale with Abbey all over him in second. Abbey pulled alongside of Vest coming out of turn two on lap four, but didn’t have the momentum to clear him for the lead. Vest continued to lead until his car pushed out of turn four and made heavy contact with the outside retaining wall.
That handed the lead over to Abbey; one he would not relinquish.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get around (Vest) until he messed up,” said Abbey of the battle for the lead. “He pushed coming out of (turn) two early, but we had a yellow and I got into him. He held the lead for a little while, then he messed up a little bit coming out of (turn) four and I was able to get back around him.”
Despite damage to the right side of his machine, Vest made the battle for the lead interesting in lapped traffic, but Abbey claimed the win by 1.2 seconds. The win kept Abbey a perfect three-for-three in 2021 at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.
Vest, Ricky Ingalls, Phil Dixon, and Jason Gore completed the top five.
Outlaw Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Rodney Sanders (20)
Happy, Tx.
|100
|2
|
5
|Chris Huckeba (2c)
Midlothian, Tx.
|95
|3
|
7
|Jacob Gallardo (J17)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|91
|4
|
12
|Kale Westover (15)
Altus, Ok.
|87
|5
|
20
|Fito Gallardo (G17)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|84
|6
|
3
|Gary Little (68)
Lawton, Ok.
|81
|7
|
17
|Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
|78
|8
|
24
|Cory Davis (28)
Eunice, Nm.
|76
|9
|
13
|David Goode Jr. (7G)
Copperas Cove, Tx.
|74
|10
|
23
|William Gould (60)
Calera, Ok.
|72
|11
|
18
|Dean Abbey (22)
Boyd, Tx.
|70
|12
|
21
|Jack Sartain (47)
Terrell, Tx.
|68
|13
|
9
|Bo Day (4)
Greenville, Tx.
|66
|14
|
4
|Jason Ingalls (12)
Longview, Tx.
|64
|15
|
14
|James McCreery (13J)
Midlothian, Tx.
|62
|16
|
11
|Kevin Rowland (4R)
Forney, Tx.
|60
|17
|
16
|Colby O Neal (8C)
Midlothian, Tx.
|58
|18
|
25
|Travis Mosley (31M)
Batesville, Ar.
|56
|19
|
15
|Triston Dycus (14T)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|55
|20
|
6
|Michael Riskey (10)
Caddo Mills, Tx.
|54
|21
|
10
|Jason Webb (15J)
Melissa, Tx.
|53
|22
|
8
|Skip Oneal (8x)
Midlothian, Tx.
|52
|23
|
19
|Steven Whiteaker (89)
Robstown, Tx.
|51
|24
|
22
|Jon White Jr (8J)
Red Oak, Tx.
|50
|25
|
2
|Sam Cox (3)
Flower Mound, Tx.
|50
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Steven Whiteaker (89)
Robstown, Tx.
|2
|
1
|Jack Sartain (47)
Terrell, Tx.
|3
|
3
|William Gould (60)
Calera, Ok.
|4
|
6
|Manuel Williams Ii (24M)
Fouke, Ar.
|45
|5
|
4
|David Tanner (D25)
Wichita Falls, Tx.
|45
|6
|
11
|Chase Hatton (211)
Deberry, Tx.
|45
|DNS
|
5
|Chris Holt (1H)
Blair, Ok.
|0
|DNS
|
7
|Cody Simpson (81)
Quinlan, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
8
|Carl Large (33C)
Ovilla, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
9
|Brandon Lewis (58L)
Richland Hills, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
10
|Dillon Pike (6*)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|0
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Fito Gallardo (G17)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|2
|
3
|Jon White Jr (8J)
Red Oak, Tx.
|3
|
6
|Cory Davis (28)
Eunice, Nm.
|4
|
2
|Travis Mosley (31M)
Batesville, Ar.
|45
|5
|
5
|Casey Fowler (64)
Grand Saline, Tx.
|45
|6
|
9
|Manuel Williams (24)
Fouke, Ar.
|45
|7
|
4
|Steve Askew (7)
Prosper, Tx.
|45
|DNS
|
7
|Brooks Strength (444)
Raymond, Ms.
|0
|DNS
|
8
|Bobby Malchus (4m)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
10
|Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
|0
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Bo Day (4)
Greenville, Tx.
|2
|
4
|Jacob Gallardo (J7T)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|3
|
3
|David Goode Jr. (7G)
Copperas Cove, Tx.
|4
|
9
|Jack Sartain (47)
Terrell, Tx.
|DNS
|
2
|Matt Guillaume (50)
Haslet, Tx.
|DNS
|
5
|Chris Bragg (24B)
Springtown, Tx.
|DNS
|
6
|Wendall Bolden (28B)
Greenville, Tx.
|DNS
|
7
|Mike White (27)
Stephenville, Tx.
|DNS
|
8
|Chase Allen (130)
Midlothian, Tx.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Kale Westover (15)
Altus, Ok.
|2
|
9
|Chris Huckeba (2c)
Midlothian, Tx.
|3
|
7
|James McCreery (13J)
Midlothian, Tx.
|4
|
5
|Fito Gallardo (G17)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|5
|
3
|David Tanner (D25)
Wichita Falls, Tx.
|6
|
6
|Cory Davis (28)
Eunice, Nm.
|DNS
|
1
|Glen Hibbard (127)
Euless, Tx.
|DNS
|
2
|Robert McCutcheon (87M)
Prosper, Tx.
|DNS
|
8
|Jacob Ulrich (26)
Stratford, Ok.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
6
|Sam Cox (3)
Flower Mound, Tx.
|2
|
9
|Rodney Sanders (20)
Happy, Tx.
|3
|
7
|Triston Dycus (14T)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|4
|
4
|Steven Whiteaker (89)
Robstown, Tx.
|5
|
8
|Steve Askew (7)
Prosper, Tx.
|6
|
5
|Cody Simpson (81)
Quinlan, Tx.
|7
|
1
|Brandon Lewis (58L)
Richland Hills, Tx.
|8
|
3
|Chase Hatton (211)
Deberry, Tx.
|DNS
|
2
|Kevin Rutherford (9)
Justin, Tx.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Kevin Rowland (4R)
Forney, Tx.
|2
|
9
|Jason Ingalls (12)
Longview, Tx.
|3
|
8
|Colby O Neal (8C)
Midlothian, Tx.
|4
|
1
|Travis Mosley (31M)
Batesville, Ar.
|5
|
4
|Chris Holt (1H)
Blair, Ok.
|6
|
6
|Brooks Strength (444)
Raymond, Ms.
|7
|
5
|Manuel Williams (24)
Fouke, Ar.
|DNS
|
3
|Michael Jackson (45J)
Wills Point, Tx.
|DNS
|
7
|Tommy Davis Jr. (17)
Wills Point, Tx.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Skip Oneal (8x)
Midlothian, Tx.
|2
|
8
|Jason Webb (15J)
Melissa, Tx.
|3
|
5
|Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
|4
|
4
|William Gould (60)
Calera, Ok.
|5
|
3
|Casey Fowler (64)
Grand Saline, Tx.
|6
|
9
|Carl Large (33C)
Ovilla, Tx.
|7
|
2
|Dillon Pike (6*)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|DNS
|
6
|Justin Ingalls (8)
Longview, Tx.
|DNS
|
7
|Tyler Davis (6)
Haysville, Ks.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Michael Riskey (10)
Caddo Mills, Tx.
|2
|
1
|Gary Little (68)
Lawton, Ok.
|3
|
6
|Dean Abbey (22)
Boyd, Tx.
|4
|
3
|Jon White Jr (8J)
Red Oak, Tx.
|5
|
5
|Manuel Williams Ii (24M)
Fouke, Ar.
|6
|
8
|Bobby Malchus (4m)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|7
|
9
|Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
|DNS
|
4
|Colby Smith (01)
Greenville, Tx.
|DNS
|
7
|Mike Dillard (66X)
Mckinney, Tx.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
6
|Wally Beaty (75)
Forney, Tx.
|100
|2
|
8
|John Burnett Iii (Z1)
Grand Saline, Tx.
|95
|3
|
3
|Brandon Williams (5)
Tyler, Tx.
|91
|4
|
13
|Mason Martin (31)
Kaufman, Tx.
|87
|5
|
15
|Russ Houck (34)
Ovilla, Tx.
|84
|6
|
4
|Scott Prather (22)
Dallas, Tx.
|81
|7
|
17
|Dawson Grimes (11G)
Seagoville, Tx.
|78
|8
|
5
|Justin Nabors (28j)
Kemp, Tx.
|76
|9
|
9
|Andy Hulcy (13H)
Plano, Tx.
|74
|10
|
1
|Barry Hornbeck (14)
Longview, Tx.
|72
|11
|
12
|Wyatt Wilkerson (78)
Bell City, La.
|70
|DNS
|
2
|Matthew Day (54T)
Farmersville, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
7
|Dan Day (54)
Farmersville, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
14
|Cody Smith (25c)
Kaufman, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
16
|Danny Cavanagh (25J)
Fort Worth, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
18
|Kaine Buckmeyer (69X)
Forney, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
19
|Robert Vetter (V8)
Wolfe City, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
22
|Thomas Walp (51W)
Olney, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
21
|Colton Keel (12K)
Anna, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
20
|Joseph Pontin Jr. (HI5)
Hockley, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
23
|Mason Day (54x)
Farmersvillet, Tx.
|0
|DQ
|
10
|Chad Reid (58)
Yukon, Ok.
|0
|DQ
|
11
|Boone Evans (4Jr)
Bullard, Tx.
|0
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
8
|Jeffrey Abbey (37)
Comanche, Tx.
|100
|2
|
3
|Billy Vest (19)
Waxahachie, Tx.
|95
|3
|
10
|Ricky Ingalls (L8)
Longview, Tx.
|91
|4
|
4
|Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
|87
|5
|
11
|Jason Gore (721)
Seagoville, Tx.
|84
|6
|
7
|Michael Bowles (40)
Italy, Tx.
|81
|7
|
14
|Brett Arden (5)
Athens, Tx.
|78
|8
|
5
|Don Jensen (23)
Terrell, Tx.
|76
|9
|
16
|Robert Barber (16B)
Arlington, Tx.
|74
|10
|
18
|Bryan Baker (13B)
Achille, Ok.
|72
|11
|
19
|Chris Linares (3L)
Duke, Ok.
|70
|12
|
13
|Ruben Broussard (51)
Paradise, Tx.
|68
|13
|
21
|Jeff Jones (6m)
Crandall, Tx.
|66
|14
|
12
|Dustin Choate (123)
Forney, Tx.
|64
|15
|
1
|Cody Smith (718)
Kaufman, Tx.
|62
|16
|
6
|Greg Hammitt (25)
Edgewood, Tx.
|60
|17
|
9
|Gw Hessong (747)
Edna, Tx.
|58
|DNS
|
2
|Keith Jackson (25J)
Wills Point, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Jeff Houser (81)
Alvardo, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Dustin Sprouse (28)
Crandall, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
20
|Ryan Powers (26x)
Joshua, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
22
|Casey Jones (32xxx)
Van Alstyne, Tx.
|0
|DNS
|
23
|Jeff Hammitt (13)
Edgewood, Tx.
|0
ASCS ELITE SPRINTS
Top Choice Masonry A Feature (20 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 44X-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 91-Cody Price[5]; 4. 25-Chase Brewer[8]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[6]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[9]; 7. 38-Bryson Oeschger[16]; 8. 1-Paul White[19]; 9. 31-Mason Smith[10]; 10. 24-TJ Herrell[13]; 11. 52-JD Fry[21]; 12. 63-Chris Williams[20]; 13. 51-Jimmy Gardner[14]; 14. 20X-Chad Wilson[18]; 15. 18-Devon Debrick[17]; 16. 44-Jason Howell[15]; 17. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]; 18. 48-Caden McCreary[11]; 19. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 20. 15-Jeremy Jonas[12]; 21. 04-Kyle Jones[7]
Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 2. 04-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 44X-Wesley Smith[7]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 5. 24-TJ Herrell[5]; 6. 1-Paul White[1]; 7. 44-Jason Howell[8]; 8. 21-Michelle Parson[2]
Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[7]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[1]; 4. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 5. T1-Kade Taylor[6]; 6. 20X-Chad Wilson[3]; 7. 38-Bryson Oeschger[8]; 8. 63-Chris Williams[4]
SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 91-Cody Price[6]; 3. 25-Chase Brewer[4]; 4. 48-Caden McCreary[3]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[7]; 6. 51-Jimmy Gardner[5]; 7. 18-Devon Debrick[8]; 8. 52-JD Fry[2]