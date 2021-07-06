HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsRodney Sanders tops Modified action at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track!

Rodney Sanders tops Modified action at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track!

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Rodney Sanders (20)
Happy, Tx.		 100
2
5
 Chris Huckeba (2c)
Midlothian, Tx.		 95
3
7
 Jacob Gallardo (J17)
Las Cruces, Nm.		 91
4
12
 Kale Westover (15)
Altus, Ok.		 87
5
20
 Fito Gallardo (G17)
Las Cruces, Nm.		 84
6
3
 Gary Little (68)
Lawton, Ok.		 81
7
17
 Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.		 78
8
24
 Cory Davis (28)
Eunice, Nm.		 76
9
13
 David Goode Jr. (7G)
Copperas Cove, Tx.		 74
10
23
 William Gould (60)
Calera, Ok.		 72
11
18
 Dean Abbey (22)
Boyd, Tx.		 70
12
21
 Jack Sartain (47)
Terrell, Tx.		 68
13
9
 Bo Day (4)
Greenville, Tx.		 66
14
4
 Jason Ingalls (12)
Longview, Tx.		 64
15
14
 James McCreery (13J)
Midlothian, Tx.		 62
16
11
 Kevin Rowland (4R)
Forney, Tx.		 60
17
16
 Colby O Neal (8C)
Midlothian, Tx.		 58
18
25
 Travis Mosley (31M)
Batesville, Ar.		 56
19
15
 Triston Dycus (14T)
Waxahachie, Tx.		 55
20
6
 Michael Riskey (10)
Caddo Mills, Tx.		 54
21
10
 Jason Webb (15J)
Melissa, Tx.		 53
22
8
 Skip Oneal (8x)
Midlothian, Tx.		 52
23
19
 Steven Whiteaker (89)
Robstown, Tx.		 51
24
22
 Jon White Jr (8J)
Red Oak, Tx.		 50
25
2
 Sam Cox (3)
Flower Mound, Tx.		 50

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Steven Whiteaker (89)
Robstown, Tx.
2
1
 Jack Sartain (47)
Terrell, Tx.
3
3
 William Gould (60)
Calera, Ok.
4
6
 Manuel Williams Ii (24M)
Fouke, Ar.		 45
5
4
 David Tanner (D25)
Wichita Falls, Tx.		 45
6
11
 Chase Hatton (211)
Deberry, Tx.		 45
DNS
5
 Chris Holt (1H)
Blair, Ok.		 0
DNS
7
 Cody Simpson (81)
Quinlan, Tx.		 0
DNS
8
 Carl Large (33C)
Ovilla, Tx.		 0
DNS
9
 Brandon Lewis (58L)
Richland Hills, Tx.		 0
DNS
10
 Dillon Pike (6*)
Waxahachie, Tx.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Fito Gallardo (G17)
Las Cruces, Nm.
2
3
 Jon White Jr (8J)
Red Oak, Tx.
3
6
 Cory Davis (28)
Eunice, Nm.
4
2
 Travis Mosley (31M)
Batesville, Ar.		 45
5
5
 Casey Fowler (64)
Grand Saline, Tx.		 45
6
9
 Manuel Williams (24)
Fouke, Ar.		 45
7
4
 Steve Askew (7)
Prosper, Tx.		 45
DNS
7
 Brooks Strength (444)
Raymond, Ms.		 0
DNS
8
 Bobby Malchus (4m)
Waxahachie, Tx.		 0
DNS
10
 Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Bo Day (4)
Greenville, Tx.
2
4
 Jacob Gallardo (J7T)
Las Cruces, Nm.
3
3
 David Goode Jr. (7G)
Copperas Cove, Tx.
4
9
 Jack Sartain (47)
Terrell, Tx.
DNS
2
 Matt Guillaume (50)
Haslet, Tx.
DNS
5
 Chris Bragg (24B)
Springtown, Tx.
DNS
6
 Wendall Bolden (28B)
Greenville, Tx.
DNS
7
 Mike White (27)
Stephenville, Tx.
DNS
8
 Chase Allen (130)
Midlothian, Tx.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Kale Westover (15)
Altus, Ok.
2
9
 Chris Huckeba (2c)
Midlothian, Tx.
3
7
 James McCreery (13J)
Midlothian, Tx.
4
5
 Fito Gallardo (G17)
Las Cruces, Nm.
5
3
 David Tanner (D25)
Wichita Falls, Tx.
6
6
 Cory Davis (28)
Eunice, Nm.
DNS
1
 Glen Hibbard (127)
Euless, Tx.
DNS
2
 Robert McCutcheon (87M)
Prosper, Tx.
DNS
8
 Jacob Ulrich (26)
Stratford, Ok.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
6
 Sam Cox (3)
Flower Mound, Tx.
2
9
 Rodney Sanders (20)
Happy, Tx.
3
7
 Triston Dycus (14T)
Waxahachie, Tx.
4
4
 Steven Whiteaker (89)
Robstown, Tx.
5
8
 Steve Askew (7)
Prosper, Tx.
6
5
 Cody Simpson (81)
Quinlan, Tx.
7
1
 Brandon Lewis (58L)
Richland Hills, Tx.
8
3
 Chase Hatton (211)
Deberry, Tx.
DNS
2
 Kevin Rutherford (9)
Justin, Tx.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Kevin Rowland (4R)
Forney, Tx.
2
9
 Jason Ingalls (12)
Longview, Tx.
3
8
 Colby O Neal (8C)
Midlothian, Tx.
4
1
 Travis Mosley (31M)
Batesville, Ar.
5
4
 Chris Holt (1H)
Blair, Ok.
6
6
 Brooks Strength (444)
Raymond, Ms.
7
5
 Manuel Williams (24)
Fouke, Ar.
DNS
3
 Michael Jackson (45J)
Wills Point, Tx.
DNS
7
 Tommy Davis Jr. (17)
Wills Point, Tx.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Skip Oneal (8x)
Midlothian, Tx.
2
8
 Jason Webb (15J)
Melissa, Tx.
3
5
 Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
4
4
 William Gould (60)
Calera, Ok.
5
3
 Casey Fowler (64)
Grand Saline, Tx.
6
9
 Carl Large (33C)
Ovilla, Tx.
7
2
 Dillon Pike (6*)
Waxahachie, Tx.
DNS
6
 Justin Ingalls (8)
Longview, Tx.
DNS
7
 Tyler Davis (6)
Haysville, Ks.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Michael Riskey (10)
Caddo Mills, Tx.
2
1
 Gary Little (68)
Lawton, Ok.
3
6
 Dean Abbey (22)
Boyd, Tx.
4
3
 Jon White Jr (8J)
Red Oak, Tx.
5
5
 Manuel Williams Ii (24M)
Fouke, Ar.
6
8
 Bobby Malchus (4m)
Waxahachie, Tx.
7
9
 Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
DNS
4
 Colby Smith (01)
Greenville, Tx.
DNS
7
 Mike Dillard (66X)
Mckinney, Tx.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
6
 Wally Beaty (75)
Forney, Tx.		 100
2
8
 John Burnett Iii (Z1)
Grand Saline, Tx.		 95
3
3
 Brandon Williams (5)
Tyler, Tx.		 91
4
13
 Mason Martin (31)
Kaufman, Tx.		 87
5
15
 Russ Houck (34)
Ovilla, Tx.		 84
6
4
 Scott Prather (22)
Dallas, Tx.		 81
7
17
 Dawson Grimes (11G)
Seagoville, Tx.		 78
8
5
 Justin Nabors (28j)
Kemp, Tx.		 76
9
9
 Andy Hulcy (13H)
Plano, Tx.		 74
10
1
 Barry Hornbeck (14)
Longview, Tx.		 72
11
12
 Wyatt Wilkerson (78)
Bell City, La.		 70
DNS
2
 Matthew Day (54T)
Farmersville, Tx.		 0
DNS
7
 Dan Day (54)
Farmersville, Tx.		 0
DNS
14
 Cody Smith (25c)
Kaufman, Tx.		 0
DNS
16
 Danny Cavanagh (25J)
Fort Worth, Tx.		 0
DNS
18
 Kaine Buckmeyer (69X)
Forney, Tx.		 0
DNS
19
 Robert Vetter (V8)
Wolfe City, Tx.		 0
DNS
22
 Thomas Walp (51W)
Olney, Tx.		 0
DNS
21
 Colton Keel (12K)
Anna, Tx.		 0
DNS
20
 Joseph Pontin Jr. (HI5)
Hockley, Tx.		 0
DNS
23
 Mason Day (54x)
Farmersvillet, Tx.		 0
DQ
10
 Chad Reid (58)
Yukon, Ok.		 0
DQ
11
 Boone Evans (4Jr)
Bullard, Tx.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
8
 Jeffrey Abbey (37)
Comanche, Tx.		 100
2
3
 Billy Vest (19)
Waxahachie, Tx.		 95
3
10
 Ricky Ingalls (L8)
Longview, Tx.		 91
4
4
 Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.		 87
5
11
 Jason Gore (721)
Seagoville, Tx.		 84
6
7
 Michael Bowles (40)
Italy, Tx.		 81
7
14
 Brett Arden (5)
Athens, Tx.		 78
8
5
 Don Jensen (23)
Terrell, Tx.		 76
9
16
 Robert Barber (16B)
Arlington, Tx.		 74
10
18
 Bryan Baker (13B)
Achille, Ok.		 72
11
19
 Chris Linares (3L)
Duke, Ok.		 70
12
13
 Ruben Broussard (51)
Paradise, Tx.		 68
13
21
 Jeff Jones (6m)
Crandall, Tx.		 66
14
12
 Dustin Choate (123)
Forney, Tx.		 64
15
1
 Cody Smith (718)
Kaufman, Tx.		 62
16
6
 Greg Hammitt (25)
Edgewood, Tx.		 60
17
9
 Gw Hessong (747)
Edna, Tx.		 58
DNS
2
 Keith Jackson (25J)
Wills Point, Tx.		 0
DNS
15
 Jeff Houser (81)
Alvardo, Tx.		 0
DNS
17
 Dustin Sprouse (28)
Crandall, Tx.		 0
DNS
20
 Ryan Powers (26x)
Joshua, Tx.		 0
DNS
22
 Casey Jones (32xxx)
Van Alstyne, Tx.		 0
DNS
23
 Jeff Hammitt (13)
Edgewood, Tx.		 0

 

24 entries

ASCS ELITE SPRINTS

Top Choice Masonry A Feature (20 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 44X-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 91-Cody Price[5]; 4. 25-Chase Brewer[8]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[6]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[9]; 7. 38-Bryson Oeschger[16]; 8. 1-Paul White[19]; 9. 31-Mason Smith[10]; 10. 24-TJ Herrell[13]; 11. 52-JD Fry[21]; 12. 63-Chris Williams[20]; 13. 51-Jimmy Gardner[14]; 14. 20X-Chad Wilson[18]; 15. 18-Devon Debrick[17]; 16. 44-Jason Howell[15]; 17. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]; 18. 48-Caden McCreary[11]; 19. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 20. 15-Jeremy Jonas[12]; 21. 04-Kyle Jones[7]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 2. 04-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 44X-Wesley Smith[7]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 5. 24-TJ Herrell[5]; 6. 1-Paul White[1]; 7. 44-Jason Howell[8]; 8. 21-Michelle Parson[2]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[7]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[1]; 4. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 5. T1-Kade Taylor[6]; 6. 20X-Chad Wilson[3]; 7. 38-Bryson Oeschger[8]; 8. 63-Chris Williams[4]

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 91-Cody Price[6]; 3. 25-Chase Brewer[4]; 4. 48-Caden McCreary[3]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[7]; 6. 51-Jimmy Gardner[5]; 7. 18-Devon Debrick[8]; 8. 52-JD Fry[2]

