Titans B-Mod Series at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday for Veterans & Military Appreciation Night

– Racing action at Lucas Oil Speedway resumes on Saturday night as KOZL 27 Presents Veterans and Military Appreciation Night with active and retired military personnel admitted free with ID.

“Recognizing our veterans and active military is always a priority during our opening ceremonies each week,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Our annual Veterans and Military Appreciation Night is a way to take that a step further as our way of saying thank you for their service.”

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods headline the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program for a 25-lap main event. As part of the Titans B-Mod Series, the winner will collect $1,000 will all starters in the feature assured of $100.

The Titans B-Mod Series, new in 2021, is sanctioning 10 events in Missouri and Kansas. This is a makeup of its scheduled appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway in mid-May, which was rained out. The series is set to run at Humboldt Speedway on Friday night.

Drivers will find a bit of a different format than regular weekly Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-mod events as drivers will post qualifying times during hot laps to set the starting order for their respective heat races.

Tyler Kidwell of Chanute, Kansas is leading the Titans B-Mod Series points chase by 25 over Braden Stoner of Wichita, Kansas, entering the weekend.

In Lucas Oil Speedway Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod championship race, Lebanon’s Kris Jackson has opened a 42-point over Springfield’s JC Morton after Jackson claimed his fourth feature win of the season on July 1. Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, trails Jackson by 53.

The ULMA Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action. The closest points battle in those three divisions finds Cole Henson of Russellville 39 ahead of hard-charging Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City following Fennewald’s third straight feature win last week.

Dillon McCowan of Urbana paces the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified class by 78 points over Fulton’s Ryan Middaugh. Waynesville’s David Hendrix is 111 clear of Wheatland’s Darren Phillips in the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: As is a weekly tradition at Lucas Oil Speedway, young fans arriving early are invited to sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flagman Mike Striegel.

The youngsters will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to return to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Beat-the-heat suite deal returns: Fans can take in Saturday night’s dirt-track action from a VIP Suite on the third level overlooking the front straightaway, as a limited number of individual tickets are available priced at $24 apiece. All VIP Suite seats must be pre-paid and can be reserved by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The suite offers prime viewing from inside, where the temperature is climate-controlled, or an outside seating area. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders throughout the evening.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Admission:

Adults (16 and over) – $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $9

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth 6-15) – $30

Pit pass – $30

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.