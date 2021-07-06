Trio of Races On Deck at Cherokee and Smoky Mountain

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series rich July schedule continues this Thursday at Cherokee Speedway, Friday and Saturday at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

The weekend kicks off on Thursday, July 8th with a visit to Gaffney, SC. A full program is on tap for the 23rd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial – highlighted by a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.

The pit gates at Cherokee Speedway will open at 2:00 PM with the general admission gates opening one hour later, at 3:00 PM. The drivers meeting is set for 7:00 PM, followed by hot laps at 7:30 PM. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Super Sportsman, 604 Crate Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, and Pure Stock divisions will also be in action.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday and Saturday, July 9th and 10th, for two days of the Mountain Moonshine Classic. Teams will have an opportunity to leave Maryville, Tennessee even richer than in years past, with a 40 lap A-Main paying $12,000-to-win on Friday and 60 lap A-Main on Saturday for $20,000-to-win.

On Friday, the pit and general admission gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon). A driver’s meeting is scheduled for 7:00 PM with hot laps to follow at 7:30 PM. The 604 Late Models and Sportsman Late Models will serve as support divisions at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

On Saturday, the pit and general admission gates will open at 12:00pm (noon). A driver’s meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm with hot laps to follow at 7:30pm. The 604 Late Models and Red Clay 602 Late Models will serve as support divisions at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for Smoky Mountain Speedway at: Smoky Mountain Speedway Tickets.

Tim McCreadie leads the Lucas Oil championship standings heading into the weekend. Jonathan Davenport and Hudson O’Neal are currently tied for second, 160 points behind McCreadie. Kyle Bronson currently sits in fourth. The points battle is extremely close in positions five through ten, with only 95 points separating Josh Richards, Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr, Shane Clanton, Mike Marlar, and Jimmy Owens.

Track and Event Information:

Cherokee Speedway

Phone Number: 864-489-1969

Location: 153 Speedway Road, Gaffney, SC 29340

Directions: I-85 to exit 96, then 0.2 mile south on SR 18, then 0.2 mile east on SR 329, then north on Speedway Road.

Website: www.cherokeespeedwaysc.com

Smoky Mountain Speedway

Phone Number: 865-856-8989

Location: 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions: 4.5 miles southwest of US 129 on US411, then 1.6 miles south on Brick Mill Road.

Website: www.smokymountainspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) 1600

NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

Thursday’s Grassy Smith Memorial 50 laps) – 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800. = $48,575

Friday’s Mountain Moonshine Classic (40 laps) – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Saturday’s Mountain Moonshine Classic (60 laps) – 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200. = $73,400